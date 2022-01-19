5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

5 Stars -Older Odyssey 170,00 miles van serviced at this dealership for 8 years, but this was 1st purchase of new car there. Out of about 20 new lifetime car purchases, this one was absolute best experience ever. Every person in the process was pleasant and easy to deal with, zero pressure we verbally stated what we wanted to offer after obtaining their trade in allowance, and discount, and we did not have to sign that offer in writing. Sales person just came back and said our verbal was accepted, wrote up the papers, did a great job explaining the car’s digital set up and entertainment system, and we drove car off with full tank in short order. No one even mentioned financing once we said cash, no extended service contract was mentioned, they just sold us a car and answered all our questions. No pushing any extras. I found it hard to believe they were so nice, but I sure enjoyed their process, and have to say it was even better than buying 3 Porsche’s from one dealer. First class, and over the years of getting service there, the sales people are just as happy working there as the service group. Best dealership and staff I’ve ever dealt with in my 78 years, and service group is always straight shooting, and were the main reason I had to try buying a car there when see needed a new car. The place to go to for Honda or pre-owned cars. Read more