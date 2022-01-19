Skip to main content
Johnson Honda of Stuart

Johnson Honda of Stuart
4200 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Johnson Honda of Stuart

4.6
Overall Rating
4.56 out of 5 stars(34)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New CRV

by Ed Y on 01/19/2022

Leaded a new CRV. Process went very well except for some computer issues they were having.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

34 Reviews
Sort by:
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Salesman was great his manager not so much

by CY on 01/15/2022

Manager took off $1,000 market fee just to add it back as destination $799 and other $299. I guess he thought he was being slick. We bought the car but won’t do business with Johnson Honda again. We spent $49,000 and they had to rip us out of $1,000. Hope it was worth the bad press and no recommendations!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another Great Experience

by Bill Fox on 01/13/2022

I have purchased several vehicles from Johnson and with each I keep wanting more. While I'm sure others are also good, my Salesperson Mark Zisk is the best. Low key, integrity and always filled with knowledge, Mark helps making a car purchase enjoyable. Also, for the most part the folks at Johnson remain intact. And that is telling as I'm sure they all enjoy being there! The sales management team is always friendly with straightforward dealings! I highly recommend Johnson Honda of Stuart!! Five Stars and More!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Johnson Honda of Stuart

by Johnson Honda of Stuart on 08/15/2020

Great, awesome dealership to deal with. I have bought three cars now and each transaction has been very smooth. Highly recommend dealing with Jon Laramie. Professional, trustworthy dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love my Car

by Carline Streete on 08/12/2020

The service was very professional.our sales representative went through all the details. Fast and efficient, will recommend my friends

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ease of doing business

by K on 06/14/2020

David Penate was terrific. He was willing to work around my schedule and the sale was no pressure which was great! He answered my questions and gave me options. Finance Manager was very nice , no hard over sell. Not thrilled with trade in, but overall it was no hassle In and out in 2 1/2 hours!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service and place to do business!!!

by Cindy Tomasulo on 05/31/2020

I just relocated to FL from NY. Decided to trade in my car & lease a new vehicle. Spoke to Roy M. at Johnson Honda of Stuart. He was very knowledgible & accommodating. He set me up with a Honda CRV lease that same day. He took the time to look through his inventory for the color I wanted & applied all the discounts I was eligible for. Within a few days he arranged for Hugh J. to deliver my new vehicle right to my door. Hugh J. was also very accommodating & knowledgeable. He disinfected the car (Covid-19) Went over all the paperwork & features of my new lease in no time. The whole process was quick & easy. I highly recommend Johnson Honda to all my friends & relatives. I was so impressed with their professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Johnson Honda is beast

by Sal Torres on 05/02/2020

Wow! You guys have the best, HONEST staff of ANY dealership I’ve ever dealt with!! Sal is the very BEST salesman ...he truly took the time and had so much patience with me as I was not sold on leasing a car and very concerned with my payments being a single mom with 2 kids in college. Also thank you to John McGowan and Brian Maya and Patrick Liddy in the Service Dept along with all the other staff that helped me!!’n

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car lease

by Johnson honda of stuart on 05/01/2020

Seamless process Did everything they said they would Cheerful employees

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase an all time best experience

by Russ C on 03/08/2020

5 Stars -Older Odyssey 170,00 miles van serviced at this dealership for 8 years, but this was 1st purchase of new car there. Out of about 20 new lifetime car purchases, this one was absolute best experience ever. Every person in the process was pleasant and easy to deal with, zero pressure we verbally stated what we wanted to offer after obtaining their trade in allowance, and discount, and we did not have to sign that offer in writing. Sales person just came back and said our verbal was accepted, wrote up the papers, did a great job explaining the car’s digital set up and entertainment system, and we drove car off with full tank in short order. No one even mentioned financing once we said cash, no extended service contract was mentioned, they just sold us a car and answered all our questions. No pushing any extras. I found it hard to believe they were so nice, but I sure enjoyed their process, and have to say it was even better than buying 3 Porsche’s from one dealer. First class, and over the years of getting service there, the sales people are just as happy working there as the service group. Best dealership and staff I’ve ever dealt with in my 78 years, and service group is always straight shooting, and were the main reason I had to try buying a car there when see needed a new car. The place to go to for Honda or pre-owned cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Purchase

by Joann Grabowski on 02/04/2020

Scott Zorn is a wonderful salesperson and made my new car purchase a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by The Loras on 11/29/2019

Always excellent care and service. Honest straightforward pricing. 4th car we buy at Johnson Honda and are always taken care of. Thank you Kyle for always being available for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Alice Goppert on 11/15/2019

I worked with Mark Evans 3 years ago and came back looking for him again this year. He is now in finance and think he is the best ever. A true gentleman. He did everything possible for me as did David Lograsso. The best experience ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Johnson Honda of Stuart

by Michelle Murray on 11/15/2019

Thank you for the best car buying experience ever . The best sales man Hugh Jackson. We are a Veterans family and I truely appreciate everything Hugh did to help us find the perfect car for us . ♥️ .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service from everyone!

by Debbie on 08/17/2019

I brought my Honda in for service which was handled efficiently and quickly in an hour. Couldn’t ask for better service👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Servixe

by CherylZ on 07/15/2019

My experience with Johnson Honda of Stuart is absolutely excellent! My advisor Mr. Mayes was wonderful, very accomodating and truly looking out for his client's needs. I am grateful for everything and the job well done. Thank you very much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always great service

by Waldo on 07/15/2019

Every one is professional and bends over backwards to help you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Purchase Experience

by KFoster56 on 04/07/2019

I purchased a new car at Johnson Honda in Stuart Florida April 6, 2019. The team of Kyle, Melissa, and Mark were spectacular. It could not have been an easier process. In and out with my new car in less than two hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best customer service

by Madre2550 on 03/26/2019

I purchased my car new at Johnson Honda and became part of the Honda family! Debra is a fantastic representation of how to treat a customer. Goes above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever

by JoeyAK7 on 05/16/2018

If you're looking for your car buying experience to be a positive one, then look no further than Johnson Honda of Stuart. Not only do they have an incredible collection, but they go the extra mile in taking care of you. I'd recommend asking for Kyle Curtis to help you find what you're looking for. For me he stands atop my list of favorite sales people to work with, and I feel that is saying a lot since I've been in sales and marketing for 15 years. Both he and his manager Rick Fuss are both awesome people, and their efforts in accomodating my needs has made me want to not only stay a customer for life, but also highly recommend my large network of friends and family to do the same. I also want to give a special shout out to Jay Julien. He was a consummate professional in walking me through the paperwork process. Super nice guy too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying A Vehicle

by Minnie1 on 01/31/2018

Thank You Mario and Marla and the rest of your Group for the Excellent Experience in Buying the Vehicle we will defiantly check you guys out on the next Honda or other car purchase Thanks Again From Robert & Pam

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
videos
about our dealership

Our focus on fantastic service means we treat the needs of every individual with paramount concern. We believe that you should have high expectations, and as part of the Johnson Automotive family of dealerships, we enjoy the challenge of exceeding your expectations on each and every visit. Please allow us the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!

Our Certified Honda Service Staff and our New Honda Sales and Used Honda Sales teams are eager to share their knowledge of new Honda cars and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse www.JohnsonHondaofStuart.com for new Honda and used Honda inventory, schedule a test drive, learn about Honda financing rates and Honda lease specials available now at Johnson Honda of Stuart.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (1)
Spanish

