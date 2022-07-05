Crown Nissan
Customer Reviews of Crown Nissan
Great
by 05/07/2022on
Best Sales Consultant Nikola Tadic! Helped me get my first car in 17 years. Take his advice! Cut my interest rate by 6%, better than even my bank could do!
Great
by 05/07/2022on
Best Sales Consultant Nikola Tadic! Helped me get my first car in 17 years. Take his advice! Cut my interest rate by 6%, better than even my bank could do!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing
by 04/29/2022on
Had an amazing experience with Nikola, my son, daughter and I each bought a vehicle from him! We will be back to him always!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Nikola
by 04/11/2022on
Nikola Tadic he’s amazing! He was very helpful and sufficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nikola is awesome
by 04/07/2022on
Nikola was fast and helped me with all my questions! I will be back to buy another car from him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nikola is AMAZING
by 04/01/2022on
Nikola was amazing in helping me get what I wanted! And very quick as well! My first car, super super excited!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
3rd car from Nikola
by 03/21/2022on
Got my 3rd car from Nikola! I will always go to him as he is by far the best person I delt with! Highly recommend Nikola as your salesperson and Crown Nissan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Phenomenal Nikola
by 03/11/2022on
Nikola was amazing!! Great customer service. I came in with not good credit and not a ton of money down and he didn't give up until he got me approved for the car I wanted! Please go in and ask for Nikola
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nikola is phenomenal
by 03/05/2022on
It was a great customer service. The salesman Nikola Tadic was awesome getting me into a SUV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Nikola Tadic
by 03/04/2022on
I got a great vehicle for a great price, and Nikola Tadic was the man that managed to get that done for me! Amazing experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Nikola
by 02/17/2022on
Amazing experience with Nikola! Got me the best price in the area!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Loving My Jeep Wrangler 🖤
by 01/14/2022on
I highly recommend Nissan of Clearwater. Mack Higgins you’re amazing. Helping me step-by-step through the process of getting my 2017 Jeep Wrangler. And making sure I was taken good care of In an honest and caring way. Just like you did Two years ago when I was getting Gabby’s first car. It’s nice to know there’s good people still out there. And I’m spreading the word! Thank You
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
370 Z Service
by 01/12/2022on
I choose Nissan of Clearwater to service to a 370 Z. My service agent was Ryan Walters and and he gave me a time frame for the completion of my service and updated me while I waited. He reviewed the details of the service and answered the questions I had. Overall, a very positive experience. I especially appreciated the "Quiet Room" waiting area that was nicely appointed with desks, USB ports, and charging stations. I will definitely continue to have my Z serviced at Nissan of Clearwater.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Great!
by 12/08/2021on
Nikola helped my mom and I get our cars this week and was very helpful in the process. Everything went very smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing
by 12/07/2021on
Had a great experience with Nikola Tadic and Blake Rexford! Nikola was so informative and helpful with everything! Go see Nikola for the best deal and service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nikola Tadic was an amazing, quick and very helpful I recommend him in ever
by 09/22/2021on
Nikola Tadic was an amazing, quick and very helpful I recommend him in every way. Thanks Nikola
First time new car owner experience!!!
by 09/22/2021on
After years AND YEARS of looking for cars and getting seriously drug around. Crown Nissan was amazing. Nikola came to pick up my husband and myself as our mechanic did more damage to our current car then what there was originally, brought us to the dealership himself and literally had everything done, qualified and settled within 2 hours. We will DEFINITELY be back- as he was honest, nice and made sure we understood everything!!! Thank you, Nikola!!!
Amazing
by 09/06/2021on
Had a great experience with Nikola buying out my Lease! Bought my car here at first and I came back because of the customer service!
amazing
by 09/03/2021on
Thank God for Nikola Tadic, Blake Rexford for helping me and my wife lower our monthly payment! amazing!
Great
by 08/25/2021on
Nikola Tadic and Dexter gave me a perfect car/price and customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ask for Anthony Horton!
by 03/29/2021on
I highly recommend Crown Nissan! Everyone was kind, informative and respectful of our time. Most importantly, Anthony Horton was an amazing salesman, and made it possible for my boyfriend to get into a beautiful Sentra at a great rate. Definitely ask for him when you visit Crown Nissan! I can’t wait to go back when I’m ready for my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
So fun
by 02/14/2021on
Nikola Tadic was fun and he made the experience stress free! Listen to my needs and concerns and helped me out to find a perfect vehicle for me! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments