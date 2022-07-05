5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After years AND YEARS of looking for cars and getting seriously drug around. Crown Nissan was amazing. Nikola came to pick up my husband and myself as our mechanic did more damage to our current car then what there was originally, brought us to the dealership himself and literally had everything done, qualified and settled within 2 hours. We will DEFINITELY be back- as he was honest, nice and made sure we understood everything!!! Thank you, Nikola!!! Read more