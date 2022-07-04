Skip to main content
Crown Nissan

5151 34th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33714
Today 12:00 PM - 06:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Monday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Crown Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
4.99 out of 5 stars(713)
Recommend: Yes (251) No (0)
713 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nikola is awesome

by Melsidoti on 04/07/2022

Nikola was fast and helped me with all my questions! I will be back to buy another car from him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nikola is AMAZING

by Teresita on 04/01/2022

Nikola was amazing in helping me get what I wanted! And very quick as well! My first car, super super excited!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

3rd car from Nikola

by Jason on 03/21/2022

Got my 3rd car from Nikola! I will always go to him as he is by far the best person I delt with! Highly recommend Nikola as your salesperson and Crown Nissan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Phenomenal Nikola

by Jamell on 03/11/2022

Nikola was amazing!! Great customer service. I came in with not good credit and not a ton of money down and he didn't give up until he got me approved for the car I wanted! Please go in and ask for Nikola

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nikola is phenomenal

by Karletha on 03/05/2022

It was a great customer service. The salesman Nikola Tadic was awesome getting me into a SUV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Nikola Tadic

by Harold on 03/04/2022

I got a great vehicle for a great price, and Nikola Tadic was the man that managed to get that done for me! Amazing experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Nikola

by Linda Johnson on 02/17/2022

Amazing experience with Nikola! Got me the best price in the area!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Loving My Jeep Wrangler 🖤

by Andrea Marie on 01/14/2022

I highly recommend Nissan of Clearwater. Mack Higgins you’re amazing. Helping me step-by-step through the process of getting my 2017 Jeep Wrangler. And making sure I was taken good care of In an honest and caring way. Just like you did Two years ago when I was getting Gabby’s first car. It’s nice to know there’s good people still out there. And I’m spreading the word! Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

370 Z Service

by KK on 01/12/2022

I choose Nissan of Clearwater to service to a 370 Z. My service agent was Ryan Walters and and he gave me a time frame for the completion of my service and updated me while I waited. He reviewed the details of the service and answered the questions I had. Overall, a very positive experience. I especially appreciated the "Quiet Room" waiting area that was nicely appointed with desks, USB ports, and charging stations. I will definitely continue to have my Z serviced at Nissan of Clearwater.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great!

by Nikola on 12/08/2021

Nikola helped my mom and I get our cars this week and was very helpful in the process. Everything went very smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Husejn on 12/07/2021

Had a great experience with Nikola Tadic and Blake Rexford! Nikola was so informative and helpful with everything! Go see Nikola for the best deal and service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nikola Tadic was an amazing, quick and very helpful I recommend him in ever

by Elvis on 09/22/2021

Nikola Tadic was an amazing, quick and very helpful I recommend him in every way. Thanks Nikola

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time new car owner experience!!!

by RHelmer on 09/22/2021

After years AND YEARS of looking for cars and getting seriously drug around. Crown Nissan was amazing. Nikola came to pick up my husband and myself as our mechanic did more damage to our current car then what there was originally, brought us to the dealership himself and literally had everything done, qualified and settled within 2 hours. We will DEFINITELY be back- as he was honest, nice and made sure we understood everything!!! Thank you, Nikola!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Barbara on 09/06/2021

Had a great experience with Nikola buying out my Lease! Bought my car here at first and I came back because of the customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

amazing

by Tyrone on 09/03/2021

Thank God for Nikola Tadic, Blake Rexford for helping me and my wife lower our monthly payment! amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Jan on 08/25/2021

Nikola Tadic and Dexter gave me a perfect car/price and customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Anthony Horton!

by Alaina on 03/29/2021

I highly recommend Crown Nissan! Everyone was kind, informative and respectful of our time. Most importantly, Anthony Horton was an amazing salesman, and made it possible for my boyfriend to get into a beautiful Sentra at a great rate. Definitely ask for him when you visit Crown Nissan! I can’t wait to go back when I’m ready for my next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Steve Chandler is a pleasure

by Rene01 on 02/13/2021

He said he is the only Spanish speaker here and he's been great to me looking for an affordable used car. I will come back when I build my credit and hope to see him there

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great atmosphere

by Mattie on 02/09/2021

Hi my name is Mattie F. I had the best experience with Mr. Nikola Tadic hes very courteous he's definitely an asset for the company I had a wonderful experience and would definitely recommend his expertise to others i would definitely recommend my family and friends to seek his knowledge and pleasantness and his politeness he has a very welcoming attitude fantastic visit and I was pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

