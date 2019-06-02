sales Rating

I recently had come into the Royal Palm Nissan dealership to see incentives and pricing on a NISSAN TITAN PLATINUM LIMITED, sales person (who I won't disclose name of to prevent any backlash towards him) greeted me as I told him the vehicle I was in search of. He explained to me that he only had a few of those trucks available. He showed me first one 2018 that was 4x4 wheel drive and then also showed me one that was 2017 2 wheel drive. He asked me if It would matter to me which vehicle (meaning whether 2018 or 2017) I told him if it's the 2017 model, the price has to be lower than that of the 2018 by a reasonable margin He asked me the price Iâd be offering, and I told him the price I'd be willing to pay (which was $3000 lower than the 2018) for the vehicle before taxes and fees He went to the general manager (Ron Mayhall) at the time and returned with a counter offer which was $2,500 over what i offered, i explained that for a 2017 truck at the point in time we're in, I'm sticking to my offer. As you see so far everything as far as negotiations is going as anyone would expect, but what comes next is what i didn't come to expect upon the sales associate going back and explaining that I'm firm on my offer, the sales associate was instructed to bring me by the General Manager (Ron Mayhall) who was quite polite (at first) introduced himself accordingly and began asking me how did i arrive to my number, i explained to him that based on all the options available to me, thats what I'm willing to pay for the truck considering its a 2017 TITAN and not a 2018 TITAN. He then began to explain to me that a truer printout he has show that the car depreciation on the 2017 isn't according to his report isn't at $3,000 dollars. I agreed with him and tried to explain to him (GENERAL MANAGER: Ron Mayhall) that although that may be true, i was originally just answering the question of what I'm willing to pay for the truck, i also explained to Ron that I'm not forcefully setting a value to his vehicle, in fact, i hadn't even considered to look at a 2017 as all my offers from Nissans competitors are all 2018. i Explained that I'm willing to purchase the vehicle at the price that i offered, and if we can't come to an agreement, then thats ok as well. At this point, he wan't thrilled that i didn't value his vehicle as he would want me to value it, and started making personal attacks towards my decision making. He started making remarks in a harsher tone by saying that if ii buy a vehicle with a 10,000 dollar incentive from other brands then I'm making a poor financial decision in my vehicle purchase endeavors. I Responded by telling him, if thats how you feel, then its your opinion to have, but i can make a decision for myself, and further added that I'm just here to purchase a vehicle, not to be talked down to and to try to belittle me in front of all other Nissan staff members as if he is somehow automatically entitled to speak to me in such a disrespectful tone. At this point, he seemed very upset that not only did i just not accept his car evaluation, but he (Ron Mayhall) went a step further to tell me as a potential buyer to: (and i summarize) get out, we have nothing to discuss in the upmost demeaning manner in front of everyone in the dealership. At this point, i replied to (GENERAL MANAGER: Ron Mayhall) how disrespectful he has been towards me and making things personal when its just a simple purchase of a vehicle where instead of trying to forcefully induce his evaluation of the vehicle towards me, he could have just said a simple no we cant make the deal happen and all parties would have moved on I followed up with asking him for his business card as i will be calling Nissan Consumer Affairs, but instead he refused my request and kept talking down to me telling me to get out of his building as if i were no better than a stray dog from the street. (THIS TYPE OF TREATMENT BY THE (GENERAL MANAGER: RON MAYHALL) WAS TRULY DEMEANING NOT JUST TO ME, BUT TO ANYONE WHO UNFORTUNATELY GOES THROUGH AN INCIDENT LIKE THIS, HE COULD HAVE JUST RESPECTED MY DECISION AS A CONSUMER AND JUST HAVE SIMPLY TOLD ME A SIMPLE YES OR NO AS FAR AS MAKING A DEAL FOR THE VEHICLE PURCHASE. NO ONE IS FORCING HIM TO SELL ME THE VEHICLE AT THE PRICE I OFFERED TO PURCHASE THE VEHICLE FOR). In all, I'm taking the time to write this experience because i believe positions of such importance and power of responsibility should not be given to citizens or our country who show such lack of experience and professionalism when it comes to business communications skills with the fellow consumers of any company. I Hope This Review will show the true lack of experience (General Manager: Ron Mayhall of Royal Palm Nissan) has, and thanks to him I'll never give nor will ever refer any business to royal palm Nissan, i truly hope they rectify this situation by replacing (Ron Mayhall) with someone with more experience in (business communication skills) in hopes that an incident this demeaning does not occur to anyone else who has to communicate with (General Manager of Royal Palm Nissan) Read more