The Best Car Buying Experience In my 40 years of driving.
As I was looking through their website at vehicles, I clicked on the button for a trade valuation. I was very happy with what I got and with making plans to visit the dealership when I received a phone call from Anthony. I told him what I was looking for and verified that they had the vehicles in stock and we made an appointment for 30 minutes later. Upon arriving at the dealership I was greeted and Anthony was called to meet me. I told him what I was looking for and he immediately pulled up an example for me to test drive. Once we returned, I stated that I wanted to go ahead with the deal and he took it to his sales manager. He returned and stated that he could get me an even better car than the one that I was looking at. So we test drove that and I agreed that it was in fact better than what I was looking for. We completed the paperwork and after a small snafu with my insurance company, which Andres, an insurance agent who is based out of that dealership, helps me to resolve I went into the finance office with Mike. He showed me my options and helped me to make the right choices based upon my needs. After the deal was done Anthony went out and helps me transfer all of the stuff from my old car into my new one and I drove home. The next day I got a call from the finance office and Mike told me I needed to come in to sign a new contract. When I asked why he told me that he had continued to look for a better deal for me after I left and through his hard work had gotten me a finance deal which saved me $78 a month on my payment. From start to finish the whole experience was fantastic. The dealership has a really great vibe and the great selection of Christmas music playing only added to that. Everybody that worked there seemed very happy to be there and very eager to help in any way possible. I look forward to beginning a long relationship with this dealership!
False advertising
Went to southern Nissan to lease an Altima as per their ad. But they do not honor their advertisement they try to add on a market adjustment of $ 4,000.00 Totally misleading advertisement. ( scam ).. Recently I purchased a Lexus no market adjustment My son purchased a Porsche no market adjustment Yes we all know there is a shortage of computer chips resulting in a shortage of vehicles, just be honest in your advertisement !!
Worst customer experience. A total Nigthmare!
I Recently had a new Antilock Brake System Module installed in my Nissan Pathfinder and I knew the connector (plug) had a crack on top but the connector locked and secured well to ABS module. The vehicle was brought in to the dealership for Diagnostic Trouble Codes that were showing up and possibly needing Controller Area Network diagnostic. After picking up my vehicle, I observed that the ABS Module connector was glued to the ABS module and I was told the locking arm on the connector was broken and the connector was too loose to function properly. I was never given a choice of how the repair work would be done. If I had been, I would have preferred a new connector be installed. When I questioned why it was glued, I was accused of breaking the connector. I never accused anyone of breaking it in the first place, knowing it was cracked. I was then loudly called a “LIAR” in front of customers and employees inside the dealership more than once in a threatening way. I was purposely disrespected, belittled, embarrassed, put in fear and humiliated at the dealership in front of other people. By the way, I removed the glue holding the connector in place and had the connector checked by independent mechanics who say the connector is not broken. The locking arm functions and the connector fits securely to the module. I have been driving my car without any issues for weeks now. What did they fix? If anything, they caused me to break off the plastic on top of the connector to unglue it from the ABS module. To add further insult, they charged me for over three hours of Controller Area Network diagnostic which cost $187.77 per hour. Every independent mechanic I went to said it takes one hour to do a Controller Area Network diagnostic. The only comforting thing with today’s current affairs is they had to wear a mask when they were robbing me. But more than the poor work done, it was being horrifically disrespected, belittled, embarrassed, put in fear and humiliated by a Service Manager in front of customers and employees that is not forgivable. I am a senior citizen only wanting good service and not to be attacked. Save yourself the grief and embarrassment that I went through and avoid going to Southern 441Nissan or Greenacres Nissan which are Managed by the same franchise owner and also the same Service Manager who disrespected me. Could you imagine what might have happened if I had a bad temper or worse? I have been going to this dealership since 2007 and I have owned four Nissans. It’s about time I Bought American Again! Good bye, Nissan, Never again!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honest Review- GO ANYWHERE ELSE
HONEST REVIEW- On 11/23/2020 I went into Southern 411 Nissan to purchase a 2020 Nissan Kicks. The vehicle was listed at the MSRP of $22,545.00 after inquiring why the price was much higher in the finance contract I was given to sign I was told the cash price of the vehicle was more due to my credit and that the bank also stated that I had to purchase two separate warranties or they would not approve my loan. I really need a car so I signed the finance agreement. On 11/30/2020 Mr. James Owen's the finance manager I dealt with called me stating that I had to come in on that day to sign a new finance agreement as he had gotten me a better deal but it had to be signed that day or I would lose the deal. I explained that I was at work but I could be there right before closing time which I was told was fine. Once I arrived at the dealership I asked Mr. Owen's if I could see a copy of the original finance agreement to compare to the new finance agreement since I didn't bring my copy in which he stated he no longer had a copy of the old finance agreement due to that bank not approving the original loan. He assured me that the only things that changed were lower payments and a lower interest rate which made sense so I signed the new finance agreement. About a month later when I received my first statement from my finance company I realized something was wrong after reviewing the payoff amount of my loan. I was able to locate both of my copies of the finance agreements and I realized that yes that payment and interest rate were lowered but what Mr. Owen's did not tell me is that he extended my loan term from 72 to 75 months, add an additional $2267.85 in warranties and also added $848.00 to the cash price of the car. I called my finance company to explain and see if there was anything that could be done and I was told two things 1. there was no reason that I should have been charged over the MSRP of the vehicle if that was the advertised price as that has nothing to do with my credit and was not a part of the approval process for my loan 2. I did not have to buy any of the warranties I was told I had to buy as they were not a condition of the approval of my loan as well. I was advised to go back into the dealership and ask that they cancel the warranties if that is what I wished to do and speak with them regarding the cash price of the vehicle as that is fraud. On 01/23/2021 I went back into the dealership and met with Mr. Owen's I explained what the finance company told me and he told me that the finance company makes the prices of the loans and that there was nothing he could do and that he could not cancel my warranties. After doing some research on my own I was able to contact both of my warranty companies, one of them was able to cancel my warranty but the other company stated that I had to go back to the dealership to cancel. On 02/09/2021 I went back into the dealership and met with Mr. Owen's again and before I could even explain why I was there he told me he could not help me, I then explained I already spoke with the warranty company and the only way to cancel the warranty is with the dealership so he finally submitted the paperwork to cancel the warranty.I am now stuck with a vehicle that is over $10,000.00 upside down due to a dishonest dealer. PLEASE do yourself a favor and go anywhere else!!!
Very Friendly, very helpful!!!
I service my car here since I have bought the car at the dealership. John is my advisor and he is very knowledgeable on my Murano. Anytime I have questions, he helps me to his best knowledge. Also, I like that the dealership is always cleaning the store, especially with COVID right now. I would recommend servicing here!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
substandard customer care
We've been loyal customers of Southern 441 Nissan for many years. In fact, we've bought 4 Nissans from them directly and owned a sum total 7 over the years. We love Nissan cars and had every intention of buying again should the need arise; until today. Southern 441 Nissan let us down. We brought the car in for a radar sensor issue and were promptly told by them that Nissan won't honor the bumper to bumper warranty and would not pay to have their sensor repaired. The car was bought new by myself and is only 18 months old. Customer service means nothing to them and because of their treatment of loyal customers, we will never buy another Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
frivolous junk fees
My salesman "jean" was great very Personable, friendly , and attentive. He's the only reason I'm not leaving ZERO stars for this place. I came in to look at a car that was listed at $16,500 by far best price for this vehicle. I knew and expected to pay a dealer fee as all dealerships charge them. The problems started when I arrived and the price magically changed to $17,000 they tell me prices change everyday and it went up from 6 days prior ... ok. Then to my disbelief they add a $3,350 "reconditioning fee" in addition to a $899 dealer fee , and a $500 tag fee to the price. I spoke to the director of operations and told him this reconditioning fee was a bait and switch scam. He told me to my face if I think it's a scam I can leave the dealership. At the point I got up and left, purchased the same vehicle elsewhere. Beware of frivolous junk fees these guys add to the cars, it's sad they do this to consumers. Educate your self and ask around these "reconditioning fees" were 200-300% higher than any other dealer.
6 months Old 2018 Murano- Peeling Leather
It really saddens me to have to write this review. After all, I am a long time customer of Nissan. My last 4 vehicles have all been Nissan and the last two vehicles I have purchased from the Southern 441 dealership (Armada and Murano). I currently drive a 2018 Murano purchased in July of last year, and just 6 months in, i noticed that the "leather" around my steering wheel is peeling. The dealership refused to replace it stating that it was because I wear rings and that it wouldn't be covered under warranty! Wow. I wear a wedding ring on my left hand as I have while driving my previous 3 Nissans. I work from home so my driving is pretty much done only on the weekends. I never had this problem and definitely didn't expect to have a problem like this after just 6 months considering that this vehicle cost me $40K!!! The dealer and Nissan both refuse to take ownership of their low quality materials. I will never buy another Nissan and will not buy any more cars from Southern 441. They obviously don't consider their return buyers worth the cost of replacing a steering wheel cover!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WOW WHAT AN EXPERIENCE! !
Southern 441 Nissan Best Experience at a car dealership. Huge Dealer with a Large selection of New & Used Vehicles. Very Knowledgeable sales rep and service writers. Will get anyone approved as easy as 1,2,3!!! I'm living proof....credit wasn't the best but they made it happen and was out in about 2hrs with my new car!!! Thanks to my sales man Ariel & the Nissan Staff!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Store and Awesome New Ownership
Bought a vehicle recently and the Southern 441 Nissan Staff was amazing! From the Steve Bass to his GM Ron Mayhall and the finance manager Carlos Perez, I couldn't have asked for a more respectful fun easy purchase. Dont miss out :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GM-RON MAYHALL [INEXPERIENCE = DISASTER]
I recently had come into the Royal Palm Nissan dealership to see incentives and pricing on a NISSAN TITAN PLATINUM LIMITED, sales person (who I won't disclose name of to prevent any backlash towards him) greeted me as I told him the vehicle I was in search of. He explained to me that he only had a few of those trucks available. He showed me first one 2018 that was 4x4 wheel drive and then also showed me one that was 2017 2 wheel drive. He asked me if It would matter to me which vehicle (meaning whether 2018 or 2017) I told him if it's the 2017 model, the price has to be lower than that of the 2018 by a reasonable margin He asked me the price Iâd be offering, and I told him the price I'd be willing to pay (which was $3000 lower than the 2018) for the vehicle before taxes and fees He went to the general manager (Ron Mayhall) at the time and returned with a counter offer which was $2,500 over what i offered, i explained that for a 2017 truck at the point in time we're in, I'm sticking to my offer. As you see so far everything as far as negotiations is going as anyone would expect, but what comes next is what i didn't come to expect upon the sales associate going back and explaining that I'm firm on my offer, the sales associate was instructed to bring me by the General Manager (Ron Mayhall) who was quite polite (at first) introduced himself accordingly and began asking me how did i arrive to my number, i explained to him that based on all the options available to me, thats what I'm willing to pay for the truck considering its a 2017 TITAN and not a 2018 TITAN. He then began to explain to me that a truer printout he has show that the car depreciation on the 2017 isn't according to his report isn't at $3,000 dollars. I agreed with him and tried to explain to him (GENERAL MANAGER: Ron Mayhall) that although that may be true, i was originally just answering the question of what I'm willing to pay for the truck, i also explained to Ron that I'm not forcefully setting a value to his vehicle, in fact, i hadn't even considered to look at a 2017 as all my offers from Nissans competitors are all 2018. i Explained that I'm willing to purchase the vehicle at the price that i offered, and if we can't come to an agreement, then thats ok as well. At this point, he wan't thrilled that i didn't value his vehicle as he would want me to value it, and started making personal attacks towards my decision making. He started making remarks in a harsher tone by saying that if ii buy a vehicle with a 10,000 dollar incentive from other brands then I'm making a poor financial decision in my vehicle purchase endeavors. I Responded by telling him, if thats how you feel, then its your opinion to have, but i can make a decision for myself, and further added that I'm just here to purchase a vehicle, not to be talked down to and to try to belittle me in front of all other Nissan staff members as if he is somehow automatically entitled to speak to me in such a disrespectful tone. At this point, he seemed very upset that not only did i just not accept his car evaluation, but he (Ron Mayhall) went a step further to tell me as a potential buyer to: (and i summarize) get out, we have nothing to discuss in the upmost demeaning manner in front of everyone in the dealership. At this point, i replied to (GENERAL MANAGER: Ron Mayhall) how disrespectful he has been towards me and making things personal when its just a simple purchase of a vehicle where instead of trying to forcefully induce his evaluation of the vehicle towards me, he could have just said a simple no we cant make the deal happen and all parties would have moved on I followed up with asking him for his business card as i will be calling Nissan Consumer Affairs, but instead he refused my request and kept talking down to me telling me to get out of his building as if i were no better than a stray dog from the street. (THIS TYPE OF TREATMENT BY THE (GENERAL MANAGER: RON MAYHALL) WAS TRULY DEMEANING NOT JUST TO ME, BUT TO ANYONE WHO UNFORTUNATELY GOES THROUGH AN INCIDENT LIKE THIS, HE COULD HAVE JUST RESPECTED MY DECISION AS A CONSUMER AND JUST HAVE SIMPLY TOLD ME A SIMPLE YES OR NO AS FAR AS MAKING A DEAL FOR THE VEHICLE PURCHASE. NO ONE IS FORCING HIM TO SELL ME THE VEHICLE AT THE PRICE I OFFERED TO PURCHASE THE VEHICLE FOR). In all, I'm taking the time to write this experience because i believe positions of such importance and power of responsibility should not be given to citizens or our country who show such lack of experience and professionalism when it comes to business communications skills with the fellow consumers of any company. I Hope This Review will show the true lack of experience (General Manager: Ron Mayhall of Royal Palm Nissan) has, and thanks to him I'll never give nor will ever refer any business to royal palm Nissan, i truly hope they rectify this situation by replacing (Ron Mayhall) with someone with more experience in (business communication skills) in hopes that an incident this demeaning does not occur to anyone else who has to communicate with (General Manager of Royal Palm Nissan)
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable