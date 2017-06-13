Pines Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Pines Ford Lincoln
Great Services
by 06/13/2017on
Honesty it was an excellent experience. All personnel was really nice and explain to us all details about the the vehicle and lease we were contracting. I highly recomend that dealer and will keep making business with the in the future. Edgar Sucre Pembroke pines 33025
Mustang 2017 NEW Purchase First Time Buyer
by 04/26/2017on
I had a great experience with Peter Rodriguez and the manager on site. The Finance manager James in the office however ruined my whole experience. The individual demeaned me as a customer stating that I only have 4 lines of credit and as though as 600+ credit score did not matter. He also did not state the correct financial numbers based on the information provided i.e. interest rate and payments were not correct most likely trying to take advantage of me. I am a first time buyer and this really made me mad due to the fact that this is an American brand and we should be proud and have the best customer experience but he is not customer service oriented in any of his mannerisms. He also did know acknowledge any of us in his office and just stared at the computer screen when relaying the finance information. The Finance Manager Ray at the Used car dealership has an amazing attitude and customer centric attitude. He completely made everything better
Happy Customer
by 12/07/2016on
Found a used Honda CR-V with 1,215 miles on TrueCar. I thought mileage was a typo, it was not. Met with Daniel Galeas, Fleet Sales Manager. He was excellent. No pressure whatsoever, very professional. He was familiar with the car, we walked over, test drove it, bought it. - The dealer experience is the person you work with. Not so sure I would have been as pleased with some of the other sales people I ran into when at the dealership.
2016 Lincoln MKX
by 10/04/2016on
Our experience was great. Meshi was extremely accomadating and helpful throughout the entire process and in the end we were able to get the exact car we wanted!
Smooth and Easy
by 08/09/2016on
From the moment we walked in Angie the hostess greeted us and we met Miguel Tello who guided us through the test drive and all the options we required for our lease. Yvette the finance manager explained all the cost associated with the lease and we left the dealership confident we make the right choice in selecting this dealership.
Great Experience!
by 07/08/2016on
Prior to Pines Ford my wife and I visited two other dealers in the area. We were met with the typical "pushy" approach at one of them and a very laid back approach at the other. Neither experience felt right. Then we stopped at Pines Ford and met with Mr. Marino. He was just the right balance between offering information without making us feel as though he were in our face. It may well have been the best experience we have ever had at a dealership. They came back with several financing options and we were able to get the vehicle/options we wanted for a fair price. Stopping in is definitely worth your time if you are in the market for a ford.
Smooth, professional and fairly priced.
by 06/20/2016on
I dealt with a great salesperson named Jullian. I recommend him highly. For me the salesperson if 90% of the experience. Great service and a great vehicle and the price was very competitive.
Great transaction!!!
by 05/18/2016on
The salesperson was very attentive and helpful, The closing was the most together purchase I've ever made. No waiting; we were in and out in less than an hour!!! I'll recommend Pines Lincoln to all of my friends!
Great Experience
by 04/29/2016on
Just purchases a new F250 4x4 and it was a great experience. Russell and Louis were a pleasure to work with. I got a great truck at a great price. Thanks guys!
Great service
by 04/13/2016on
It's the first time i bought a car and I got out of there happy.
Great service
by 04/13/2016on
My Ford F150 V8 Black. I love it. The sale person was super nice and helpful. And the whole process when very snooth.
Excellent Customer Service
by 04/12/2016on
I was extremely pleased with the service and help I received from Victor Garcia and salesperson Rodolfo. They went above and beyond to make sure I was happy with my vehicle. I am truly grateful for their help and patience.
Beautiful CPO MKX from Pines Lincoln!
by 04/06/2016on
As newly weds we decided to get a new vehicle. After being at Pines Lincoln for 25 minutes and with the help of the salesmen, we decided to seal the deal. We purchased a Certified Pre-Owned 2013 MKX in lovely condition as if it were new with tons of features, all for a great price! The Pines Lincoln team are friendly, prompt, and genuine in their sales... we couldn't have asked for a better place to purchase our new truck as husband and wife! Let's not forget about the AMAZING price, maintenance plan and warranty that was provided along with the truck. 'Man, we should have been come to the Lincoln family a long time ago.' Thank you Miguel Tello, Yvette and the rest of the supporting staff!
Great Services
by 03/30/2016on
thanks for all the help guys are the best, magnificent treatment, unsurpassed attention, I recommend 100%
Clean facilites
by 03/28/2016on
I had visited another Ford dealership (Midway) and leaves constrained by dificuladade to negotiate, so I went to the internet and found this and soon after I sent an email a person called me (Natali) and made an appointment. I was very clear that he would go and let me and she assured me that I would speak to a manager and leave satisfied. I took my car and traveled from Doral to Pines Ford and was very well received by Marcelo Juan. It was very good time spent as the people I met and they learned that in life we or this teaching opu this learning. Ford thankful and very grateful to Pines and the person of Juan Marcelo.
WHY WOULD ANYONE BUY ELSEWHERE ??? !!!
by 11/24/2013on
I can't understand why ANYONE would even consider doing business anywhere else ? ! This Dealership is in a STRATOSHERE apart from all others. We have never been treated with more Kindness, Respect, Consideration and FAMILY-LIKE than at Pines Lincoln. This made our trip from Northern Georgia down to Pembroke Pines, overall, be like a Sunday afternoon drive in the Country. And this is not a joke. I have a couple of years ago even traded VERY Successfully with JM Lexus ... and still, yet, Pines Lincoln, And Mario G.'s TEAM still STANDS MILES APART from even JM. They have 1 statement over their @ Pines Lincoln that appears to ring true daily ....... "CUSTOMER SERVICE IS A LOST ART." And they practice bringing that quality of Service back home, in a Family-atmosphere, each and every day. We are truly appreciative of the opportunity to be able to trade with such true Professionals. Thank you Pines Lincoln ! Mike Lulejian Lake Oconee, GA Trade date @ Pines Lincoln: 11-21-2013.
