I had a great experience with Peter Rodriguez and the manager on site. The Finance manager James in the office however ruined my whole experience. The individual demeaned me as a customer stating that I only have 4 lines of credit and as though as 600+ credit score did not matter. He also did not state the correct financial numbers based on the information provided i.e. interest rate and payments were not correct most likely trying to take advantage of me. I am a first time buyer and this really made me mad due to the fact that this is an American brand and we should be proud and have the best customer experience but he is not customer service oriented in any of his mannerisms. He also did know acknowledge any of us in his office and just stared at the computer screen when relaying the finance information. The Finance Manager Ray at the Used car dealership has an amazing attitude and customer centric attitude. He completely made everything better Read more