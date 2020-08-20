Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines
Car Purchase
by 08/20/2020on
It was a very pleasant experience - no hassles!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 08/17/2020on
First class experience. Professional, honest, and an all round great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Service Lauderdale Pembroke Pines
by 06/08/2020on
Awesome Experience from service department and entire staff at location! Make you feel at home and comfortable, everyone ask if OK and offer any assistance even if not their customer. It's always great beyond expectation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience!!!
by 06/01/2020on
This is the second car purchased from this dealership, CPO 2007 BMW 335i back in 2008 and now a brand new 2020 BMW M2 Competition! I must say that the buying experience and customer service is second to none. No pressure whatsoever, excellent follow up, great price and perfect delivery. Frank Fuser is by far the best sales representative I've ever dealt with when buying a car, delivered on all his promises and exceeded my expectations...THE ULTIMATE BUYING EXPERIENCE FOR THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE - perfect match, THANK YOU!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST EXPERIENCE EVER!
by 12/22/2016on
I walked into the dealership and was greeted by the General Manager, Jeff. I explained why I was there and what I wanted to accomplish. He introduced me to Raymond, one of the Genius Specialists (Technology and Delivery Experts). I was taken on a test drive in a new 2017 BMW 740i loaded with all kinds of technology and driver assistant packages. Raymond was patient, laid back and extremely knowledgeable and "tech" savvy. Not once did he ask me if I was buying a car today or inquire about my buying timeline - just interested in making sure I was comfortable and at ease during the test drive. He explained many of the features and how to adapt the car's responsiveness to my needs/desires. When we returned to the showroom, he merely asked if I had any questions or if he could be of any further assistance. I expressed my desire in terms of colors and interiors and equipment necessities. He shared with the General Manager (Jeff) my preferences. It was necessary to locate a vehicle for me, which he did, and he immediately had the vehicle brought to the dealership that evening. When I returned the following morning, the car was there and I was again taken out for a test drive in that vehicle. Again, no pressure, no questions about purchasing or taking delivery, etc. I had done some research and when Raymond presented me with a price, out the door, for the new 740i, I countered with my own out-the-door price and within 20 minutes, he returned with pricing that I had requested. It was that easy. Now, for the environment of the dealership. The accommodations are/were most appropriate for an upscale vehicle dealership. Everyone there was polite and helpful. The waiting room in the service department is well designed with comfortable seating. The showroom was bright and colorful, but sedate as well. The new car inventory is truly amazing - there are rows and rows of brand new BMW's in every style and color. The location of the dealership is superb - just off I-75 at Sheridan Street - and very easy to get to from just about anywhere in the Dade, Broward or Palm Beach Counties using freeways and the Turnpike. The dealership is 30 miles from where I live with three BMW dealership much closer to me (one of them is less than 5 minutes away). Before buying this car from Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines, I had visited and priced this vehicle at two other dealerships. The pricing and service and treatment at this dealership far outsurpasses the other dealerships I visited in every conceivable way. It takes me 25 minutes to get to Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines, and well worth the added time and distance. I wholeheartedly recommend Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines if you are interested in a BMW vehicle. It was an experience I will never forget because of the ease, honesty and customer treatment. It was more like buying a smart phone from Apple - technologically savvy people who do not apply pressure to the buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 08/03/2016on
What a great car buying experience! My wife and I leased a BMW X3 from Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines. We worked with Frank Fuzer, and he was straightforward, a pleasure to work with and made this a very easy choice. We considered other vehicles, we visited other dealerships including BMW, and this was night and day. From the moment you walk in it's a different experience. The test drive with Frank was informative, and smooth. The finalizing of the deal didn't take long, and Finance Manager Phil Guala made that final stretch very easy. Frank and Phil were very friendly, very professional, and I give them and this dealership very high marks.
Great Experience with Mr. Colin H.
by 10/15/2012on
Very pleasant experience with Mr. Colin H...polite, easy going and no pressure. I highly recommend you seek him out. He made our rainy day at the dealership quite relaxing. And he is a great "mind reader." Although I have not yet purchased a vehicle, if I do I will most certainly return to this salesperson.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Experience
by 09/12/2012on
Purchased a 328I loaded. Large inventory. Not the price I wanted, probably could have held out for better, but time was an issue. Sales staff extremely courteous. Very positive experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer not at BMW standards
by 11/10/2011on
Purchased a 5 Series. The delaer almost never showed courteous. Receptionist was very rude and careless. Sales persons were acting like they were working 9am to 5pm, not following up, not giving much attention to details, always busy, and made me wait every time I've visited the dealership. After I received the BMW, a problem showed up and that demanded a week in service. This was a nightmare, or may be I was expected my first BMW to be such an experience form the beginning. I would not buy again nor recommend it. Hopefully the service does it better and I can change my mind. My suggestion expect more from BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best in the South Florida Area - worth the drive
by 08/25/2011on
We thank Les Cutler for the great customer service and patience. His experience, professionalism and assistance made it a great experience at BMW Pines. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not a good experience
by 04/15/2010on
I totally agree with the other reviewer. This dealership as a real superiority complex and a ton of attitude. The customer service level is very low. My first experience 3 years ago with their internet salesman was great. I got the car I wanted for the price I wanted. When I went back to do my least inspection, Natasha handled it wonderfully and was very professional and friendly. That's where the good times ended. My salesman talked so much he never once focused on what was important to me. He didn't listen and constantly wandered off topic. It was exhausting. After thinking everything through carefully (taking my time and not being pressured), the car I decided on was gone and there are no other cars availalbe. My only choice is a 2011 with payments that are $50 a month higher. The salesman spent so much time focusing on how unavailable the cars were, that they were BMW's after all that he didn't focus on what I wanted or how to make that happen for me (and ultimately for him). I should have listened to my instincts and walked after my first conversation with him. You have to have a salesman you "click" with. Not sure they have any at Lauderdale.
service
by 12/26/2007on
I have been to Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines several times and I think the service is excellent. They are courteous and have the car ready for you on time as scheduled. Last time I was there , a gentlemen by the name of Peter took care of me and he was the greatest. I hope to find people like him elsewhere. Peter never rushed me and we spoke about every problem the car had.I was unfamiliar with some things and he patiently explained and gave better options that would be best for the car. He went out of his way to make me feel comfortable while waiting for the service to be completed. He always had a smile on his face and was never found to be exhausted or stressed. He enjoys what he does and thats what makes him special . People like Peter make you feel like going back to Lauderdale BMW. I would like for him to be recognized for the wonderful job he does.
Worst dealer in the area!!!!!
by 10/01/2007on
I went to this dealer to buy a 5 Series. I asked the recepcionist (greeter) for a spanish speaking salesman, even though I speak english, I feel more comfortable in my own language. She told me to wait. After something like maybe five minutes, finally this guy shows up. First, he never properly introduced himself, I felt like this guy was doing me a favor in just talking to me. He never offred his business card. He told me that he doesn't have any 5 Series in stock. He doesn't offers to order the car, or to look at pre-owned cars. NOTHING!!!!! The guy just stands there like I'm wasting his time. I have never felt so disrecpected. Suffice to say, every chance I get, I tell this story. This was a terrible experience. I have purchased so many cars in my life including (BMW, POrsche, Mbenz, etc); this was the first time somebody refused to sell me a car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
