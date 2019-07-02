Customer Reviews of Honda of Bay County
Great experience!
by 02/07/2019on
My salesperson, Mark, was very knowledgeable and helpful. He was a no-pressure type of salesperson, which was very much appreciated. He answered questions via text and email that saved me a trip to the dealership. He went above and beyond to help me work out details of my new car purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought new Honda Pilot
by 12/31/2018on
Sales rep was extremely helpful and exceeded my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall great, very minor issues
by 07/17/2018on
Overall, good experience. Bought a used Honda. Only a couple of issues. I was told by my sales rep that the car would be detailed but feel it could have been better, looked like is was just wiped down really quick. Still tape on window from price tag but I believe because it was closing time, they were in a hurry. I was also told bythey would fill the tank up before handing me the keys and it was at 1/2 a tank. I also had emailed my sales rep twice and didnt hear back. When I brought it up that he didnt cal me like he said he would, he said he got busy with customers. I felt like saying, but Im your customer too? I feel like once the papers were signed, I wasnt a priority.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Used car buying experience
by 06/29/2018on
One of the better car buying experiences. Everything from what was posted about the vehicle to the friendly staff and clean facility was top notch. Our salesman was Thomas, very knowledgeable for a younger car salesman and a great personality. We actually found a vehicle for our son at the same time, we got a great deal for two vehicles so we bought them both. And we didn't spend all day at the dealership either, they took care of us fairly quickly for a normal car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Positive Experience
by 06/19/2018on
This is the fourth time I have purchased/leased from Honda of Bay County and I was very pleased with the experience. Kevin S. and Marquel were extremely helpful and provided a positive experience. I feel I received a very fair deal and Kevin S. and Marquel ensured I was pleased with my purchase. I highly recommend purchasing/leasing with Honda of Bay County.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
so far so good!
by 05/23/2018on
Everything in the buying process went well. When I went to pick up my floor mats at the parts center the gentleman that waited on me had zero customer service skills. He never looked up from his computer....not once.... and I wasn't sure if he was even listening to me. He did go get the floor mats and gave them to me.....no people skills at all. Figured I just spent 42,000 dollars....you'd think I might get some better service,,,would be a 5 star review if the parts center was better
First car buying experience!
by 05/19/2018on
Marquee Thomas was great to work with. This was the first time I bought a car myself and he really helped make it a good experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ripoff
by 02/25/2015on
Be sure to go over all numbers when the time comes. We came in to trade in our vehicle which we owed 23k on, they offered us 18k for it. So we are negative 5k, we tried to buy a vehicle for 18k, so that carries over to the new car so 23k then plus tax title and their fees roughly 25k correct? So now we said we wanted to put 12k down as a down payment. So 25-12=13 corrext? So roughly out the door it will be 13k. Well according to the finance guy in the back we would still owe 18k!! After putting 12k down.. He kept arguing with me saying I was wrong and it was simple math. Saying I had to pay interest up front etc.. When I told them no they got all mad and started cussing and hissing cause they had to put everything back on my vehicle so we could leave. All while I had my 3 year old and wife with me. Do not go here if you do make sure to look over the numbers, they were trying to make my 12k down payment disappear.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
:(
by 10/09/2014on
Very unhappy - visited the dealership late Saturday night to test drive vehicle, came in 1st thing Monday morning to purchase, signed agreement to purchase, mentioned multiple times that I was leaving town that AM for work and would return Wednesday to finalize. During my conference I was sent a text and told that the manager was getting worried about me not returning and the salesman just wanted to make sure I was coming back. Within 2 hours I received another text that said, "Sorry Kara the car has been sold." This occurred on Tuesday afternoon after I had spoken with him Monday night and advised him that my financing would be from Tyndall and that I was out of town but would come in Wednesday. He even called Tyndall to make sure that they were going to be providing financing. I cannot believe the way that they handled this and I will not ever be returning to Honda. You don't accept an offer from someone and then sell the car to someone else. Especially when you know the person has financing and they have been in communication with you and mentioned 5+ times that they would not be able to finalize until Wednesday due to work travel. Oh yea, on Saturday I didn't finalize due to the fact that I felt rude being there at 6p and the salesman mentioning that he was ready to get done with the day since he had a new baby at home.
I love my new Accord!
by 08/30/2014on
I was happy with my experience from start to finish. I knew that I wanted an Accord coupe when I went in, but I didn't know if I wanted a new or used one. My salesman Aaron showed me both and let me test drive each twice. I then left to go drive a Genesis coupe, and came back to drive both the new and the certified used Accord one more time. Aaron was more than willing to let me make sure I was making the right decision. The purchase was relatively painless too. I also paid that doc fee that the other reviewer mentioned, but I think that's pretty standard for dealerships. Regardless, I didn't feel tricked. They were upfront about it. I walked away really happy with my final sales price, and I could not be more thrilled with my car! It drives so smoothly, it has every upgrade available that year, and because it is certified, I got an extended warranty. Definitely check them out. Ask for Aaron.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Be aware of the $599 added "doc" fee
by 12/20/2012on
There is a $599 handling fee per vehicle that is referred to as a document fee. We thought this was a mandatory fee imposed by the state. It is absolutely not! You may want to do a search for "used car doc fee" to see for yourself before agreeing to a price at this dealership. It was added to the agreed upon price without being explained to us. We would have agreed to a lower price, if we had understood that this was just an incredibly inflated fee added by the dealer to increase the price of the car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honda Of Panama City Listened To My Concerns
by 09/01/2010on
I went to Honda of Panama City because I knew that I could expect to find integrity and that's what I found. When I did have a problem they listened to my concerns and worked with me to resolve that problem. That quality alone makes this dealership stand out. The dealership has resolved the problem to my satisfaction and I feel 'whole' again. Hopefully those looking at this review will feel like they are working with professionals that will do what they can to make sure that you, as the customer, will leave satisfied with the dealership and the way they conduct business. I do recommend Honda Of Panama City to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buying a car
by 03/01/2010on
Never should anyone go through what I did at this dealership. Ryan the finance person was [violative content deleted]. Never would he give me the selling price of my car, just kept messing with the monthly payment. I finally almost walked out when price came down. Need to avoid this dealership. This guy tries to sell every type of extra insurance imagineable and some never known to man. This guy is full of crap and the dealership needs to get rid of such a [violative content deleted] person.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buyer Beware and Be Prepared!
by 08/04/2009on
Purchased a new Honda Fit (Basic, Automatic) in late July during a huge Honda "Clearance" campaign offering 2.9% financing and $300 over invoice final cost. I paid full sticker price minus the nearly worthless trade-in (I was given $1,500 more than Blue Book value.) I had done my homework and knew what I wanted and expected to spend. But, I also know that I was not capable of figuring out the shenanigan's which are so well know. I just kept hoping to see those final figures come near what I was told I'd have to spend. Spent way more than I was led to believe I would and was repeatedly told that it was a great deal. Basically ended up paying just over invoice for a car with too much aftermarket stuff and not the color I wanted. So, I won't say, "Don't go!", but I will warn others that this dealship plays all the usual games. If you're not on top of the buying process or don't like to deal with the financial double talk then be careful. Do NOT believe what you are told. Get it in writing, everything! Be sure to multiply that "monthy cost" by the number of months you'll pay! Make sure it's close to what you thought you'd be paying for the car! Here are a few examples from my experience at this dealership: 1. I was on my way to another dealer to get the color car I wanted, but was told that it was no longer available, which was a complete fabrication. 2. I was told what my loan rate would be (the reason I stopped at this dealership.) But, the bank said that rate was changed the day BEFORE I signed my paperwork! 3. Aftermarket costs were added to my contract without explanation. When asked, they weren't even sure what it was for! Check every figure on your contract and make sure you keep all written notes during the process, including theirs. 4. My monthy payment changed from one manager to the next with the explanation being: "He must have been wrong!" 5. And lastly, I sat for hours waiting! I hope someone was having lunch, because I sure wasn't! They asked me not to give them any bad ratings unless I spoke with them first. So, I went back to tell them how I felt. Good car, so-so deal, and lousy experience. They spent another hour covering all their tracks by blaming everyone else (the other car dealer, the bank, etc.) including me for signing the paperwork anyway. Quoting manager Chris: "I'm sitting here looking at your signature!" Yes, I signed, but no I wasn't happy with the process, got it? Just letting you know. And also from that manager: "You just don't believe anything I say!" Yep, that's what happens when you're caught in a lie. Don't trust 'em to be totally honest. They are going to say whatever it takes to sell you their car in spite of their claims to care about you're satisfaction. I'm good to go with my new car. Not thrilled with the deal, but okay. Even so, I would not give this dealership a good rating in spite of their continual claim that nearly all of their customers are 100% satisfied. I just don't like being treated the fool, even if I am one! You want a GOOD rating, treat people the way you'd like to be treated, with honesty and integrity.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The Game?
by 07/13/2009on
I am helping my daughter purchase her first new car. I have "played the game" when it comes to buying cars many times. I told my daughter to be willing to walk away and never show over enthusiasm for a car. I know the game is they want to pump you for as much info about yourself as possible upfront but I didn't give them any except my name and cell number. She really did like the car but we were also looking at Dodge Caliber, Scion xD and Pontiac Vibe as well. I live on the gulf cost and when I am swimming I can sometimes get this eerie feeling that I'm swimming with a predator watching for the opportunity to strike. That's how I felt walking into this dealership. However, it's not the first dealership in my lifetime that I've walked into and felt that way. I was introduced to the sales manager who said, "if you have any questions just let me know". Once we test drove the car and started talking price they did the typical 10+ min absence as if they are working on the best deal in the world and that's why it's taking so long. The salesman brings the offer in goes over the numbers and puts and "X" on the offer and says "just sign right here and we'll get the paper work started". He must have thought I was a rookie. I replied "I'm not signing anything". I then rebutted the offer with what I'd be willing to pay based on my research with Edmunds.com. He then marked it down a little but not where I said I'd pay and said I'd still need to sign it showing that he'd presented me the offer. He knew that I was shopping and wanted me to buy on the spot. I conveyed again that I wasn't signing anything because a signature obligates me. He said that he'd so see what he could do on the price. Once again the 10 min plus wait and then another sales person came in with the original salesman and said, "you can that original offer with you and have a good day". Now to show that I'm not out of line in my dealings. Every car dealership I went to that day met me at the Edmunds.com price and I didn't feel I was swimming with the sharks. By the way, this Honda dealership is owned by a dealership in Dallas and the salesman gloated over that and said "we hope to bring some of that Dallas mentality to Bay County" which I perceived was to be better than the other dealership's in Bay County.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
