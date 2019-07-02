2.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased a new Honda Fit (Basic, Automatic) in late July during a huge Honda "Clearance" campaign offering 2.9% financing and $300 over invoice final cost. I paid full sticker price minus the nearly worthless trade-in (I was given $1,500 more than Blue Book value.) I had done my homework and knew what I wanted and expected to spend. But, I also know that I was not capable of figuring out the shenanigan's which are so well know. I just kept hoping to see those final figures come near what I was told I'd have to spend. Spent way more than I was led to believe I would and was repeatedly told that it was a great deal. Basically ended up paying just over invoice for a car with too much aftermarket stuff and not the color I wanted. So, I won't say, "Don't go!", but I will warn others that this dealship plays all the usual games. If you're not on top of the buying process or don't like to deal with the financial double talk then be careful. Do NOT believe what you are told. Get it in writing, everything! Be sure to multiply that "monthy cost" by the number of months you'll pay! Make sure it's close to what you thought you'd be paying for the car! Here are a few examples from my experience at this dealership: 1. I was on my way to another dealer to get the color car I wanted, but was told that it was no longer available, which was a complete fabrication. 2. I was told what my loan rate would be (the reason I stopped at this dealership.) But, the bank said that rate was changed the day BEFORE I signed my paperwork! 3. Aftermarket costs were added to my contract without explanation. When asked, they weren't even sure what it was for! Check every figure on your contract and make sure you keep all written notes during the process, including theirs. 4. My monthy payment changed from one manager to the next with the explanation being: "He must have been wrong!" 5. And lastly, I sat for hours waiting! I hope someone was having lunch, because I sure wasn't! They asked me not to give them any bad ratings unless I spoke with them first. So, I went back to tell them how I felt. Good car, so-so deal, and lousy experience. They spent another hour covering all their tracks by blaming everyone else (the other car dealer, the bank, etc.) including me for signing the paperwork anyway. Quoting manager Chris: "I'm sitting here looking at your signature!" Yes, I signed, but no I wasn't happy with the process, got it? Just letting you know. And also from that manager: "You just don't believe anything I say!" Yep, that's what happens when you're caught in a lie. Don't trust 'em to be totally honest. They are going to say whatever it takes to sell you their car in spite of their claims to care about you're satisfaction. I'm good to go with my new car. Not thrilled with the deal, but okay. Even so, I would not give this dealership a good rating in spite of their continual claim that nearly all of their customers are 100% satisfied. I just don't like being treated the fool, even if I am one! You want a GOOD rating, treat people the way you'd like to be treated, with honesty and integrity. Read more