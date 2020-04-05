service Rating

Acura – we have a MAJOR problem. I leased my first Acura ILX back in August of 2019 at Fountain Acura in Orlando, Florida with Kevin… I was excited to now be a part of the Acura family. Immediately after on August 17, I purchased wheel locks from Fountain Acura to protect my rims. I kept my wheel lock in my glove compartment so I know where it would be at all times and the reality that I won’t use it often. Fast forward to February 1, I went to service my Acura ILX for my first oil change at Fountain Acura with my assigned service advisor Will Rivera. In addition to the oil change, they rotated my tires to maintain even wear and extend the life of my tires… that is great. Fast forward again to Sunday, February 9 and I get pulled over by a police officer. When I went in my glove to get my registration, I notice my wheel lock is not there… this is strange. After getting home, I looked through my entire Acura ILX including under my seats, glove box, two additional storage compartments and the trunk well containing the inflator kit... I didn’t find anything. I have not used my wheel lock once at this time. At this point, I am VERY concerned that if I need to take my rim off my Acura ILX in the event of an emergency I CANNOT. Now, I called Fountain Acura Thursday, March 12 to confirm my appointment I had made on the Acura app for today, March 13 and was told by Jose that I did not have an appointment on file… this is not a good look. Luckily, they were accommodating and were able to confirm my original appointment time of 10:45am today, March 13… thank you! Please note I took off work for this appointment and am using my paid time off. I arrive at Fountain Acura for my appointment earlier today and am greeted by a very pleasant employee… great start to my day. I advised them of the situation and they bring me to Will Rivera. I now explain this entire situation to them and without letting me speak, they inform me that they use their master set and did not use my lock… interesting. I explain that I DID NOT use my wheel lock and the last person to use it was Fountain Acura. I then ask to speak to the Service Director, Nestor Diaz… what a joke. They were very confrontational and made me feel very uncomfortable… I thought I was a part of the Acura family? Without letting me explain my situation, they immediately tell me that there is nothing they can do and I LOST the wheel lock… really? I DO NOT appreciate being told something that I DID NOT do. I then asked if they cannot replace my wheel lock to refund me for the wheel lock to accommodate me… they again said NO. Fountain Acura, why should I pay for a good that I am not using due to Fountain Acura MISPLACING my wheel lock? I then ask to speak to the General Manager, Kyle Clements and am told by Nestor Diaz that they are out of the office until Monday… plot twist I went to the building they are in and was told by the receptionist they are PRESENT but in a meeting. They LIED TO MY FACE… DIPLORABLE. I am a current MBA student and one thing I learned in my marketing class, your CUSTOMERS are your GREATEST ASSET and can MAKE or BREAK YOU. This is not the way you treat a customer, a member of the Acura family, Acura. I am SO VERY DISSAPOINTED and besides myself that I was not fairly assisted and LIED TO MY FACE. My parents have an Acura MDX and Aunt and Uncle have an Acura ILX and Acura TLX. I have told them and will tell ANYONE ELSE to AVOID Fountain Acura at ALL COSTS and Acura all together. Your customers, your Acura family members, DESERVE much better service than this… this is UNACCEPTABLE. GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER ACURA. I WILL NOT lease an Acura after this… RIDICULOUS. I called up Acura Client Services, spoke to Rafael and have an open claim… I AM NOT taking NO for an answer. An oil change DOES NOT merit employees taking things out of one’s car… I completely understand mix ups happen (we’re all human) but I NEED to be ACCOMODATED by having a replacement since I PAID as well as time LOST that I now had to cancel my plans on my day off for DEALING with THIS. I will be contacting the BBB to inform them of this AWFUL behavior and to PREVENT this from happening to another customer if this IS NOT RESOLVED. Please reach out to me – thank you. Read more