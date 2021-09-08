Mazda of Palm Beach
Customer Reviews of Mazda of Palm Beach
Worst sales service ever
by 08/09/2021on
Contact them twice once per phone and then by email - gave them twice all the details regarding the car I am interested in and my trade in... Never heard back from them 😆 Crazy dealership - my advise never deal with them
One very rude employee...
by 06/20/2021on
I had the best AND the worst experience at this dealership and unfortunately I have to rate it according to the latter.... I came in with my husband on Friday (6/18/21) "just to have a look" and everyone we met with was helpful and friendly (big thanks to Cesar) and the staff did their job so well we ended up leaving with a car!!! Overall very happy, with the feeling we did a good deal. Now the bad part: we came in again a few day later (Sunday afternoon 6/20), for a few minor things and to ask about the price protection pledge: we found the exact same car listed on their website for $500 cheaper... After explaining the advertised price (with picture to support) and asking about their "best deal guarantee", the sales manager (I think Jason) came out of his little office to tell us "you should be happy with your deal", "get out of my store", and "I don't care I have lawyers". We were SHOCKED!!!! At no point we were either rude or pushy with them, just asking about matching the advertised price. I have no word for that ONE rude person, unfortunately it had ruined my whole experience at this dealership. Don't even think I'm gonna be back for service.... No customer deserves to be treated this way. I hope management takes appropriate actions.
Racist & liars
by 06/05/2021on
They do NOT honor the prices on edmunds, they call it “advertising prices” to get people in. I showed up in person and the prices was 3k more than online. Final price with so many interest was 10k more than the online price. I asked and they said they do not honor the prices online. Plus, they looked me up and down with a nasty face and nasty attitude when I kept point out their doubling fees and false advertising. DO NOT GO HERE.
Best experience leasing the CX-9!!!
by 05/30/2021on
Best experience leasing the CX-9!!! A friend heard my daughter wanted a 7 seater and highly recommended Mazda of Palm Beach. At first we were hesitant as it was a long drive from Miami, but after disappointing experiences at the nearest dealers, we visited the website and shortly thereafter, we got a call from one of the managers, Jayson Glick. He answered our questions, made sure he had the CX-9 we wanted, and referred us to Jay Rossow. Jay had the car waiting for us and we took it for a test drive. We fell in love with the car and decided to go ahead and lease it. Due to our past experiences at the other dealers, we were prepared for the worst. To our surprise, leasing the car went just as smooth as my daughter’s Friend said. Jay introduced us to the finance manager, Will Asencio, who guided us through the leasing process taking time to answer all our questions. He was not only knowledgeable, but very friendly and reassuring. There was one hitch… my daughter’s husband was not able to come with us to the dealer to sign the lease papers, as he was scheduled to work at the hospital 12 hour shifts during Memorial Day weekend. When the manager, Jayson, found out, he did something no other dealer has done for us, he offered to bring the papers for signature after my daughter’s husband’s shift ended at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, over one hour’s drive away!!! The next day, we drove up with the kids, and Jay had our CX-9 waiting for us, washed and fueled. I installed the kids’ car seats while they were in the very nice playroom they have in the showroom area. My wife and daughter enjoyed a good cup of coffee - they even had hot chocolate and complimentary cookies there. One more thing, the restrooms were cleaner than a hospital… Needless to say, when our other lease is over, we’ll be back at Mazda of Palm Beach. Thank you guys and greetings from our happy family! Our five year old granddaughter loves her new CX-9 and keeps on saying we are a Mazda family now. :)
Greatful
by 01/29/2020on
I recently visited Mazda not quiet sure of exactly what I was able to afford. I’ve been interested in getting a Mazda for some time now so after spending time at several deals and not feeling happy with what I was hearing I ran into Michael Goluth. Michael broke down all the different options for me, showed patience with my when I was indecisive and ultimately helped me find a car I was happy with and more importantly that was in my budget. Highly recommend him if you’re considering stopping by here.
Sales & service review
by 01/28/2020on
Overall very happy with sales team.and service was just as efficient.1 misunderstanding was rectified immediately in my favor
FALSE ADVERTISEMENT!
by 07/17/2019on
When we first walked in none of the salesmen even glanced our way. They all walked right past us and ignored us. We had to stop a woman and ask for some help and she had told a salesman to help us. But the mere fact that we walked around for a while and no one even glance our way was disgusting. We happened to find a 2018 Signature Sedan on the floor today and went online to check the stock and price but when we put in the stock number and searched for the signature they instead advertised it as a Sport Vehicle. They didn’t even admit that they made that mistake when we brought it up. In addition to this it seemed like they were forcing us into a Grand Touring rather than the vehicle we were looking for. We sat there for too long and ended up walking out. It was clear that no one was interested in selling a vehicle today nor any other day seeing how while I was sitting there I read the review of the poor woman who was a cancer patient. I don’t recommend the Mazda of the Palm Beaches to anyone especially not a woman nor a woman of color like myself.
Above and beyond
by 05/29/2019on
Even though I had a really bad experience with some employees a couple of days ago, for which I wrote a review, the owner and the General Manager Ben took my situation very seriously and went above and beyond to make sure we would be appropriately taken care of. He and Brian (our salesman) themselves drove and hour and a half to deliver the car to me, which instead of an used one was a brand new 2019 CX5 Touring in the color I wanted! I'm putting a new review to let everyone know that a few bad apples do not reflect the morals of the whole dealership. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
They mocked us...even knowing that I was a cancer patient
by 05/28/2019on
got a call from Bill the internet sales manager since I was inquiring about a car they were selling through Edmunds... after a couple of calls he said to come on up the deal I asking was doable. That morning I asked him again if the deal was ok since I lived an hour and a half away, he said sure. When I got there it was like starting from scratch, trying to negotiate these deals I specifically said wouldnt do, couldnt put money down since I had medical treatments for cancer and money was tight. Then after a couple of hours George sales manager said that ok the deal we were asking for seemed doable...just was checking interest rates with banks....another hour went by until we met with the finance guy which comes back with the outrageous numbers they gave us in the beginning!! I said we lost our time, I had explained everything on the phone that was not the plan to go there. We were leaving when they said here's 20 bucks for the inconvenience. The salesman Dan I believe who was very nice tried to convince us to put some money down while we were putting gas. He came back to us that they wouldnt do it. Ok we left. They call us when we were 10 minutes away that they were going to do something similar of what we asked for, we said no thanks. But James Beal forgot to hang up the phone and started mocking us and all of them laughing about how he made up oh the bank is making a special rate for you and watch how I call her back and they'll come back screeching tires saying 395 a month now, blah blah...just laughing at us. How childish and disrespectful...completely disgusting. I hope the CEO of this company reads this and apprehend these guys for their disgusting behavior, for mocking a cancer patient. And if he doesn't, I'll make sure he will...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
satisafied customer
by 01/24/2019on
Excellent Service great dealership from the internet Sales Mr. William to Our Great Sales person Todd Holcomb Very Professional, Knowledgeable and polite, I came to buy a CX-5 red with Light Interior Light Interior was a "Must" as we sat down another sales person just sold the last one with light interior. We were very disappointed and were about to leave to go to a different dealership But Todd Showed us the black Interior with red stitching and Ben Cekovic made us a great deal which we could not refuse Thank you Todd Because of Mr. Holcomb we Bought The Mazda Red with Black Interior Great sales man and also our Finance Person George was very nice and explain to us all the details before we signed. This Is The Dealership is To Go To Buy very Pleasant Experience we had Thank You Guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shady dealership
by 05/25/2018on
Salesman was ok, but the finance guy slipped in dealership fees on the contract while trying to divert my attention by talking about his girlfriend. Shady dealership
Car Export
by 12/06/2017on
Sonny was a great help in finding us a car to export to the Caribbean. Was such a different approach than the more aggressive tact we found at other dealerships. Was a pleasure to buy.
Here at Mazda of Palm Beach, we’ve made it our mission to be the automotive home for drivers throughout North Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Royal Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens. We achieve that goal by providing a vast selection of new and preowned vehicles, exceptional car care and legendary customer service with a smile!
1 Comments