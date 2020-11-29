5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The last place I considered to purchase a truck was on Midway Ford. I wasn't even considering to buy a new truck due to the fact that I was looking during more than 6 weeks for a used FX4. During that time I visited plenty of websites and several dealers, including Midway Ford, but they didn't have the car I was looking for. It was thru a reference of a person in South Motors Honda that recommend me to go there and talk to Manny the General Manager who in turn assign his sales manager Felix to work with me. I talked in several occasions to Felix over the phone and finally I decided to go for a visit to look at their used trucks lot. Felix was extremely kind and helpful and assign Luis (another super kind and helpful employee) a sales person to accompany me to look for the used truck. We couldn't find any that fit my requirements. Returning from our tour, I saw a beautiful Lariat and just as a curiosity ask for the price, which by it was way over my budget. I disregard it immediately. Felix and Luis promised to continue looking for the truck I was looking for. When I talk to my wife about the Lariat she agreed that the asking price was too much for our budget, but suggest me to talk seriously with Felix to see what can be done. I asked Felix and immediately he start working on the price giving me a price that not even other dealers I asked for price could match. I felt that Midway Ford gave me an excellent price enough to change my mind about buying an used truck. After the signature of the contract (the Finance Manager, Gisel, was super nice) I personally thank Manny, Felix and Luis for all his help. I wish the other Ford dealers I contacted were as helpful and go out of their way to help a customer. At the end they also need to make a living earning a profit on the sale of the trucks, but it felt good knowing that I got a beautiful truck for an excellent price. Thank you guys. Read more