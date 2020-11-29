Skip to main content
Midway Ford

8155 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144
Today 09:00 AM - 09:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM
Monday
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Midway Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(173)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
by Enrique on 11/29/2020

They had the car I was looking for. The Leasing process took a reasonable amount of time. The sales guy was very respectful and cooperative. Good experience!

Report review
173 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excelente servicio

by Susana71 on 06/14/2017

Mi experiencia fue muy buena , buena atencion de Luis k fue el k me atendió

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MR.

by ADRIAN0818 on 01/11/2017

great service by everyone there i went to get a oil change and it was super fast the mechanic are awesome GOOD JOB GUYS!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Midway ford dealer

by Ghosteddie16 on 12/30/2016

The person I spoke with Jc was an excellent help. He explained very well about the car and was a great help couldn't ask for better service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by rbarrett96 on 12/02/2016

Mike was great. I explained that I had a problem with the door not closing and that I believed it was under recall. He confirmed and was able to overnight the part so I could get my car the next day!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Escape lease

by Felixrod76 on 11/19/2016

Very enjoyable experience. The salesman was knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Midway Ford

by Mustang71 on 11/01/2016

Good experience. Service department was very courteous and car was done fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome service

by Dhern63 on 10/04/2016

Mike and staff were excellent! The service at Midway was day and night compared to the competing area Ford dealership. I will return to Midway for future visits.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Tdearmas on 09/26/2016

This is my second time coming to Midway Ford and it's been nothing more than a pleasure. My sales person Erkki Perez is awesome. He's been my sales person both times. Would highly recommend using this dealer !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service As Always!

by marston25 on 08/23/2016

I brought my car in for service on a Saturday afternoon and Ray took great care of me. My car was in and out in less than 40 minutes and I was on my way. Very impressed with the service level and professionalism! Thank you Ray!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Midway Ford

by BobbyPerez on 07/27/2016

Mr. Martín was very helpful and professional. He expedited my service ticket and was very helpful when it came to the customer service manager from Ford North America. Will be using Midway Ford for all my service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Big savings, great staff

by juaco561 on 07/20/2016

The staff was sincerely helpful and comprehensive, if you want to make a good deal ask for Osvaldo or Mario, Those guys know how to make you save real money and make you feel you are family. This is my 3rd experience there and I will never regret, having met the Midway Ford unique non abusive dealership in Florida. Thanks Guys I'll be there next time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excelent treatment.

by Neydahe on 07/11/2016

I purchase a ford escape.service was excellent very friendly and very profesional employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Midway Ford

by dollarhouse on 07/07/2016

My sales man Eduardo was very helpful with the purchase of my transit and tauras made sure he gave me the best deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extremely nice personnel and a great attention

by henry195554 on 07/04/2016

The last place I considered to purchase a truck was on Midway Ford. I wasn't even considering to buy a new truck due to the fact that I was looking during more than 6 weeks for a used FX4. During that time I visited plenty of websites and several dealers, including Midway Ford, but they didn't have the car I was looking for. It was thru a reference of a person in South Motors Honda that recommend me to go there and talk to Manny the General Manager who in turn assign his sales manager Felix to work with me. I talked in several occasions to Felix over the phone and finally I decided to go for a visit to look at their used trucks lot. Felix was extremely kind and helpful and assign Luis (another super kind and helpful employee) a sales person to accompany me to look for the used truck. We couldn't find any that fit my requirements. Returning from our tour, I saw a beautiful Lariat and just as a curiosity ask for the price, which by it was way over my budget. I disregard it immediately. Felix and Luis promised to continue looking for the truck I was looking for. When I talk to my wife about the Lariat she agreed that the asking price was too much for our budget, but suggest me to talk seriously with Felix to see what can be done. I asked Felix and immediately he start working on the price giving me a price that not even other dealers I asked for price could match. I felt that Midway Ford gave me an excellent price enough to change my mind about buying an used truck. After the signature of the contract (the Finance Manager, Gisel, was super nice) I personally thank Manny, Felix and Luis for all his help. I wish the other Ford dealers I contacted were as helpful and go out of their way to help a customer. At the end they also need to make a living earning a profit on the sale of the trucks, but it felt good knowing that I got a beautiful truck for an excellent price. Thank you guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales man and great service

by Greatness146 on 06/23/2016

Ford Explorer, sales man was excellent and very helpful, thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Services

by Gaby1998 on 06/22/2016

Ford Focus,The service was great & the staff offered a great service,very nice personel

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by frankvaio on 06/22/2016

The service manager outstanding, the service was prompt. No car wash was offered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

my car

by nana236488 on 06/21/2016

el servicio por internet exelente y cuando yegamos al dealer todo fue exelenter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great fast service.

by ramonpacho on 06/20/2016

The service I was given was excellent. The service person was friendly and took care of my issues the same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good

by Alex121245 on 06/17/2016

The service was excellent. I have no complaints. I would recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report review
313 cars in stock
233 new67 used13 certified pre-owned
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
35 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
