Midway Ford
Customer Reviews of Midway Ford
Overall, a Good Experience
by 11/29/2020on
They had the car I was looking for. The Leasing process took a reasonable amount of time. The sales guy was very respectful and cooperative. Good experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excelente servicio
by 06/14/2017on
Mi experiencia fue muy buena , buena atencion de Luis k fue el k me atendió
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MR.
by 01/11/2017on
great service by everyone there i went to get a oil change and it was super fast the mechanic are awesome GOOD JOB GUYS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Midway ford dealer
by 12/30/2016on
The person I spoke with Jc was an excellent help. He explained very well about the car and was a great help couldn't ask for better service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 12/02/2016on
Mike was great. I explained that I had a problem with the door not closing and that I believed it was under recall. He confirmed and was able to overnight the part so I could get my car the next day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Escape lease
by 11/19/2016on
Very enjoyable experience. The salesman was knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Midway Ford
by 11/01/2016on
Good experience. Service department was very courteous and car was done fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service
by 10/04/2016on
Mike and staff were excellent! The service at Midway was day and night compared to the competing area Ford dealership. I will return to Midway for future visits.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 09/26/2016on
This is my second time coming to Midway Ford and it's been nothing more than a pleasure. My sales person Erkki Perez is awesome. He's been my sales person both times. Would highly recommend using this dealer !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service As Always!
by 08/23/2016on
I brought my car in for service on a Saturday afternoon and Ray took great care of me. My car was in and out in less than 40 minutes and I was on my way. Very impressed with the service level and professionalism! Thank you Ray!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Midway Ford
by 07/27/2016on
Mr. Martín was very helpful and professional. He expedited my service ticket and was very helpful when it came to the customer service manager from Ford North America. Will be using Midway Ford for all my service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Big savings, great staff
by 07/20/2016on
The staff was sincerely helpful and comprehensive, if you want to make a good deal ask for Osvaldo or Mario, Those guys know how to make you save real money and make you feel you are family. This is my 3rd experience there and I will never regret, having met the Midway Ford unique non abusive dealership in Florida. Thanks Guys I'll be there next time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excelent treatment.
by 07/11/2016on
I purchase a ford escape.service was excellent very friendly and very profesional employees.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Midway Ford
by 07/07/2016on
My sales man Eduardo was very helpful with the purchase of my transit and tauras made sure he gave me the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely nice personnel and a great attention
by 07/04/2016on
The last place I considered to purchase a truck was on Midway Ford. I wasn't even considering to buy a new truck due to the fact that I was looking during more than 6 weeks for a used FX4. During that time I visited plenty of websites and several dealers, including Midway Ford, but they didn't have the car I was looking for. It was thru a reference of a person in South Motors Honda that recommend me to go there and talk to Manny the General Manager who in turn assign his sales manager Felix to work with me. I talked in several occasions to Felix over the phone and finally I decided to go for a visit to look at their used trucks lot. Felix was extremely kind and helpful and assign Luis (another super kind and helpful employee) a sales person to accompany me to look for the used truck. We couldn't find any that fit my requirements. Returning from our tour, I saw a beautiful Lariat and just as a curiosity ask for the price, which by it was way over my budget. I disregard it immediately. Felix and Luis promised to continue looking for the truck I was looking for. When I talk to my wife about the Lariat she agreed that the asking price was too much for our budget, but suggest me to talk seriously with Felix to see what can be done. I asked Felix and immediately he start working on the price giving me a price that not even other dealers I asked for price could match. I felt that Midway Ford gave me an excellent price enough to change my mind about buying an used truck. After the signature of the contract (the Finance Manager, Gisel, was super nice) I personally thank Manny, Felix and Luis for all his help. I wish the other Ford dealers I contacted were as helpful and go out of their way to help a customer. At the end they also need to make a living earning a profit on the sale of the trucks, but it felt good knowing that I got a beautiful truck for an excellent price. Thank you guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales man and great service
by 06/23/2016on
Ford Explorer, sales man was excellent and very helpful, thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Services
by 06/22/2016on
Ford Focus,The service was great & the staff offered a great service,very nice personel
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/22/2016on
The service manager outstanding, the service was prompt. No car wash was offered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
my car
by 06/21/2016on
el servicio por internet exelente y cuando yegamos al dealer todo fue exelenter
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great fast service.
by 06/20/2016on
The service I was given was excellent. The service person was friendly and took care of my issues the same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 06/17/2016on
The service was excellent. I have no complaints. I would recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes