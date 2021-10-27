Braman Honda
Customer Reviews of Braman Honda
New car
by 10/27/2021on
The purchase of my Honda HR-V was fast and easy. Sales Rep., Finance guy were very helpful and understanding as to what vehicle met my needs and expectation. Very happy with my purchase. This is my second vehicle purchased at Braman Honda. My daughter bought a vehicle from Braman Honda as well. She’s very happy with her purchase too. Both my daughter and I are looking forward to our next purchase in a couple of years.
Damaged audio and upper display
by 03/19/2022on
Excellent service provided by Mike Gomez. Very professional and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceitful and Misleading
by 01/22/2022on
BEWARE of this Company. I am retracting this review, two years after buying this car I am now being told that it has no warranty. One of the selling points was that the original 10 Year/100,000 mile Motor Train warranty would be in effect for me, now they are stating that is not true. Was stating to me several times when I was considering buying it, "This is a great deal and you have till 2023 for Motor and Transmission warranty". After several calls, being transferred to several people was finally transferred to Guillermo the person who handled my financing, told him that I am being told that I have no warranty, he stated he didn't think that was true and sent me to the Service Center. They said I have no warranty, called Guillermo back stating this is upsetting how I was mislead, he said he would talk to the Service Manager and see what he could do and call me back. Two days later no word back from Guillermo. False promises and now just blowing me off and leaving me stranded
New car
by 10/27/2021on
The purchase of my Honda HR-V was fast and easy. Sales Rep., Finance guy were very helpful and understanding as to what vehicle met my needs and expectation. Very happy with my purchase. This is my second vehicle purchased at Braman Honda. My daughter bought a vehicle from Braman Honda as well. She’s very happy with her purchase too. Both my daughter and I are looking forward to our next purchase in a couple of years.
Efficient
by 10/23/2021on
Well done. To the point. I like that they wash the car before the return.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excelente experiencia
by 09/21/2021on
Muy buen carro, lo recomiendo ampliamente y el dealler excelente
Great experience
by 09/01/2021on
The process of leasing was really easy and friendly. Billy, our host, and the financial department guy (can’t remember his name) were extremely helpful in explaining and facilitating our options. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Diligent and professional customer service
by 08/13/2021on
Braman Honda has been my car dealer for more than 15 years and I could not be more pleased with the services and staff. This time I went to replace a loose visor and the manager Oscar was very diligent, quick and courteous in providing the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 08/12/2021on
Alex my service advisor was very corteous and explained the services needed. The car was ready on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 07/13/2021on
Great service. All staff was very helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 05/04/2021on
The service and attention I received exceded all expectations. Charity and Arturo are the best. I airways recomendó Braman Honda to everybody
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/26/2021on
My experience was great. Friendly and the service was faster than I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience!
by 04/06/2021on
My experience was professional and perfect from start to finish! I’m paralyzed and in a wheelchair unfortunately and was accommodated in every way possible!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Right on time
by 02/11/2021on
Was promised a 1 hour return of my vehicle after service, and it was returned exactly in 1 hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing experience
by 02/07/2021on
as soon as I parked the car, I got helped super quick and they finished super quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 11/18/2020on
andrea was wonderful and sweet. I hope next time I go get my car service I get her to help me again. she went above and beyond
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CR-V
by 09/19/2020on
Made me feel welcome and my experience very easy and smooth. Great job!
sales
by 09/01/2020on
Wonderful sales person, super attentive , and very informative. Showed me all the functions of my new car. Awesome customer service 100 out of 100!!!!!
Great service
by 08/01/2020on
Great customer service. The process was fast and i got the car i liked at a reasonable price.
Amazing costumer service
by 07/21/2020on
Really good experience, the seller agent "Nilo" was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 05/28/2020on
Service well fine the only inconvenience was the wait but not big deal
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hi
by 05/13/2020on
I had the best salesman De la OSA was a very professional and very helpful
1 Comments