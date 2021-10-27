Skip to main content
Braman Honda

7000 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Braman Honda

4.7
Overall Rating
4.71 out of 5 stars(145)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Betty Mendez on 10/27/2021

The purchase of my Honda HR-V was fast and easy. Sales Rep., Finance guy were very helpful and understanding as to what vehicle met my needs and expectation. Very happy with my purchase. This is my second vehicle purchased at Braman Honda. My daughter bought a vehicle from Braman Honda as well. She’s very happy with her purchase too. Both my daughter and I are looking forward to our next purchase in a couple of years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Damaged audio and upper display

by Javier Rodriguez on 03/19/2022

Excellent service provided by Mike Gomez. Very professional and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Deceitful and Misleading

by Patricia on 01/22/2022

BEWARE of this Company. I am retracting this review, two years after buying this car I am now being told that it has no warranty. One of the selling points was that the original 10 Year/100,000 mile Motor Train warranty would be in effect for me, now they are stating that is not true. Was stating to me several times when I was considering buying it, "This is a great deal and you have till 2023 for Motor and Transmission warranty". After several calls, being transferred to several people was finally transferred to Guillermo the person who handled my financing, told him that I am being told that I have no warranty, he stated he didn't think that was true and sent me to the Service Center. They said I have no warranty, called Guillermo back stating this is upsetting how I was mislead, he said he would talk to the Service Manager and see what he could do and call me back. Two days later no word back from Guillermo. False promises and now just blowing me off and leaving me stranded

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient

by BC on 10/23/2021

Well done. To the point. I like that they wash the car before the return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excelente experiencia

by Viejo yuly on 09/21/2021

Muy buen carro, lo recomiendo ampliamente y el dealler excelente

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by DC on 09/01/2021

The process of leasing was really easy and friendly. Billy, our host, and the financial department guy (can’t remember his name) were extremely helpful in explaining and facilitating our options. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Diligent and professional customer service

by Dalia on 08/13/2021

Braman Honda has been my car dealer for more than 15 years and I could not be more pleased with the services and staff. This time I went to replace a loose visor and the manager Oscar was very diligent, quick and courteous in providing the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Juan Valdes on 08/12/2021

Alex my service advisor was very corteous and explained the services needed. The car was ready on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer Service

by Pantera on 07/13/2021

Great service. All staff was very helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Braman Honda service on 05/04/2021

The service and attention I received exceded all expectations. Charity and Arturo are the best. I airways recomendó Braman Honda to everybody

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Maty on 04/26/2021

My experience was great. Friendly and the service was faster than I expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience!

by Christopher Heredia on 04/06/2021

My experience was professional and perfect from start to finish! I’m paralyzed and in a wheelchair unfortunately and was accommodated in every way possible!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Right on time

by J R Sanchez on 02/11/2021

Was promised a 1 hour return of my vehicle after service, and it was returned exactly in 1 hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Amazing experience

by Wilson negron on 02/07/2021

as soon as I parked the car, I got helped super quick and they finished super quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great service

by cookie11 on 11/18/2020

andrea was wonderful and sweet. I hope next time I go get my car service I get her to help me again. she went above and beyond

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

CR-V

by Jorge on 09/19/2020

Made me feel welcome and my experience very easy and smooth. Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

sales

by Carlos Diaz on 09/01/2020

Wonderful sales person, super attentive , and very informative. Showed me all the functions of my new car. Awesome customer service 100 out of 100!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by marly on 08/01/2020

Great customer service. The process was fast and i got the car i liked at a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing costumer service

by Erick Caraballo on 07/21/2020

Really good experience, the seller agent "Nilo" was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Lourdes serrano on 05/28/2020

Service well fine the only inconvenience was the wait but not big deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hi

by Celida Garcia on 05/13/2020

I had the best salesman De la OSA was a very professional and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
