BEWARE of this Company. I am retracting this review, two years after buying this car I am now being told that it has no warranty. One of the selling points was that the original 10 Year/100,000 mile Motor Train warranty would be in effect for me, now they are stating that is not true. Was stating to me several times when I was considering buying it, "This is a great deal and you have till 2023 for Motor and Transmission warranty". After several calls, being transferred to several people was finally transferred to Guillermo the person who handled my financing, told him that I am being told that I have no warranty, he stated he didn't think that was true and sent me to the Service Center. They said I have no warranty, called Guillermo back stating this is upsetting how I was mislead, he said he would talk to the Service Manager and see what he could do and call me back. Two days later no word back from Guillermo. False promises and now just blowing me off and leaving me stranded Read more