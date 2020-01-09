Worse experience with this dealer, not friendly, and unwillingness to do business. They have turned me away 3 times in the last 3 years. I ended up going back to palm beach Honda, 90 miles away from home and was able to do business with them, i am extremely happy with the way i was treated here and rather drive there than going back to coral way miami braman Honda. The staff here is rude, not friendly and lack of urgency to close a sale. Management also not willing to negotiate a fair deal. If i was able to purchase my Honda pilot-touring at one location, i could have purchased at this location as well, but glad i was treated bad, as i would think twice in coming back or recommend anyone to miami braman Honda located at 7000 coral way, miami, fl 33155.
Went to Braman Honda in Coral Way to buy a Honda Passport. Carlos Pacheco and Boris Menendez offered me a great deal and I was able to leave the dealer in my new car in less than 4 hours. This is my third car with them. They are my "to go dealer" for the cars in my family.
My entire experience at the dealer was extremely positive. I have never done such a great deal on a car in only a few hours.
Customer service was excellent from the moment I met the sales representative until they explain everything about the vehicle before you leave. Everyone was helpful, polite and knowledgeable.
Great place to buy a car!!!
Thank you for your service. Going to the dealearship is a hassel but you have manage to make a nice ambiance, an excellent service on behalf of mechanics, agents, coffee shop, cashiers, restrooms, cars display. Everything. I can't this kind of surveys. The employees are doing an amazing job.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The sales person, Mr. Tony Rosquet, provides exceptional service. He is professional, knowledgeable and just great to deal with. Will certainly recommend to friends, family and clients.
Also the Finance Manager was a pleasure to deal with as well.
The service was good. They said the car will be ready in about 5 hour but I get it after 8 hours( understand that was a very busy day and I was ok because they fixed xtras in my car). I just realized that from the full amount of money that I paid more than 50% of the bill was only for labor.{ when you pay 500 per service and 300 for parts you do not fill good :( }
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
The sales person told us in spanish” im goong to try and treat you nice because sales persons here dont when you are just looking.” The sales person brought two brochures and briefly (less than 1 min) showed us the accord and civic. When we asked for a test drive he declined to give us one because he said it was sunday and he needed to get back into the Opportunity system. We honestly would prefer to buy from another dealership and pay more than purchase from Braman. Just from the fact that the sales person said that if your just browsing your not going to get the same level of service says it all.
Braman Honda and our service advisor were terrific. Work done on time for the price quoted. Made us very happy to do business at Braman and we will continue to have our Hondas serviced by their team of experts.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes