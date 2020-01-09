Braman Honda

Customer Reviews of Braman Honda

4.4
Overall Rating
(15)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

sales

by Carlos Diaz on 09/01/2020

Wonderful sales person, super attentive , and very informative. Showed me all the functions of my new car. Awesome customer service 100 out of 100!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
126 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great service

by marly on 08/01/2020

Great customer service. The process was fast and i got the car i liked at a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing costumer service

by Erick Caraballo on 07/21/2020

Really good experience, the seller agent "Nilo" was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Owner

by Lourdes serrano on 05/28/2020

Service well fine the only inconvenience was the wait but not big deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Hi

by Celida Garcia on 05/13/2020

I had the best salesman De la OSA was a very professional and very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Good attention

by Louis on 01/10/2020

Very kind people and the attention is the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

TURNED AWAY 3 TIMES

by TURNED AWAY on 01/03/2020

Worse experience with this dealer, not friendly, and unwillingness to do business. They have turned me away 3 times in the last 3 years. I ended up going back to palm beach Honda, 90 miles away from home and was able to do business with them, i am extremely happy with the way i was treated here and rather drive there than going back to coral way miami braman Honda. The staff here is rude, not friendly and lack of urgency to close a sale. Management also not willing to negotiate a fair deal. If i was able to purchase my Honda pilot-touring at one location, i could have purchased at this location as well, but glad i was treated bad, as i would think twice in coming back or recommend anyone to miami braman Honda located at 7000 coral way, miami, fl 33155.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Great quality, great service.

by Rei on 12/02/2019

Went to Braman Honda in Coral Way to buy a Honda Passport. Carlos Pacheco and Boris Menendez offered me a great deal and I was able to leave the dealer in my new car in less than 4 hours. This is my third car with them. They are my "to go dealer" for the cars in my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Not a honest deal

by Juan on 11/25/2019

Be very careful when dealing with Braman sales get everything in writing specialty the price of the car

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Owner

by DeliaL on 10/30/2019

My entire experience at the dealer was extremely positive. I have never done such a great deal on a car in only a few hours. Customer service was excellent from the moment I met the sales representative until they explain everything about the vehicle before you leave. Everyone was helpful, polite and knowledgeable. Great place to buy a car!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Chapdelaine on 10/15/2019

Alfredo de la parte de servicio del dealer es super nice. Hizo muy buen trabajo con mi carro. Gracias!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service. AS ALWAYS

by Mariejeanne on 10/10/2019

Thank you for your service. Going to the dealearship is a hassel but you have manage to make a nice ambiance, an excellent service on behalf of mechanics, agents, coffee shop, cashiers, restrooms, cars display. Everything. I can't this kind of surveys. The employees are doing an amazing job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Satisfied

by Lopez on 01/11/2019

The sales person, Mr. Tony Rosquet, provides exceptional service. He is professional, knowledgeable and just great to deal with. Will certainly recommend to friends, family and clients. Also the Finance Manager was a pleasure to deal with as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

EXCELLENT

by good on 01/11/2019

ALEX my service man was very helpful and resolved my car problem satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Ron on 01/05/2019

The service was very timely and efficient. Courteous staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Braman Hondas service is top notch

by Cricri3j on 05/18/2018

Always excellent service, never a complaint- very professional in everything they do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Labor price

by Imay_74 on 03/08/2018

The service was good. They said the car will be ready in about 5 hour but I get it after 8 hours( understand that was a very busy day and I was ok because they fixed xtras in my car). I just realized that from the full amount of money that I paid more than 50% of the bill was only for labor.{ when you pay 500 per service and 300 for parts you do not fill good :( }

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Terrible service

by Dariel on 02/18/2018

The sales person told us in spanish” im goong to try and treat you nice because sales persons here dont when you are just looking.” The sales person brought two brochures and briefly (less than 1 min) showed us the accord and civic. When we asked for a test drive he declined to give us one because he said it was sunday and he needed to get back into the Opportunity system. We honestly would prefer to buy from another dealership and pay more than purchase from Braman. Just from the fact that the sales person said that if your just browsing your not going to get the same level of service says it all.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Honda Civic 2018

by hrodr096 on 01/31/2018

I had an amazing car shopping experience on 1/27/18. Danilo my salesman and Jhonn my finance guy made it all possible. It was a smooth process and they made my dreams a reality.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Braman Honda and Oscar made us happy

by HondaFamily66 on 08/16/2017

Braman Honda and our service advisor were terrific. Work done on time for the price quoted. Made us very happy to do business at Braman and we will continue to have our Hondas serviced by their team of experts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

LED Change

by Mmg_mike on 08/10/2017

Went in to repair the LED strips on both headlights, my vehicle was ready sooner than expected. Everyone was very helpful and attentive to my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
