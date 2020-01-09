sales Rating

Worse experience with this dealer, not friendly, and unwillingness to do business. They have turned me away 3 times in the last 3 years. I ended up going back to palm beach Honda, 90 miles away from home and was able to do business with them, i am extremely happy with the way i was treated here and rather drive there than going back to coral way miami braman Honda. The staff here is rude, not friendly and lack of urgency to close a sale. Management also not willing to negotiate a fair deal. If i was able to purchase my Honda pilot-touring at one location, i could have purchased at this location as well, but glad i was treated bad, as i would think twice in coming back or recommend anyone to miami braman Honda located at 7000 coral way, miami, fl 33155. Read more