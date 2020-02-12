Tom Bush Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Tom Bush Volkswagen
Great Salesman and Car Buying Experience
by 12/02/2020on
Just purchased a used VW Jetta, however it isn't really used being a 2020 with only 4,000 miles. It was the best experience ever and with the help of Danny P. in sales it was so flawless. No pressure and very knowledgeable about the products. Gave all the important information about the product and made sure I was completely satisfied with my selection. Can't say enough about this salesman.
Easiest Car Purchase Ever
by 12/02/2020on
Purchased a new car (VW Jetta) after 10 years and can' t express enough gratitude to our salesman; Danny P. I have always disliked the car buying process. Danny was so helpful from beginning to end. I had concerns about the Covid virus and didn't want to be around a lot of people and he was kind enough to come to my home and deliver the car and process the paperwork. It was a great buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 11/29/2020on
We purchased a used car from here and had great salesmen. Worked with both David and Davis and they were friendly, helpful, and gave us space to make our own decisions. The process was efficient and they had a good selection.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lance Tunsill
by 11/23/2019on
Lance Tunsill best salesman you can find. Honest, friendly and was able to get the deal I was looking for. I have buy two cars at Tom Bush, both times with LT. He is the best.
Vintage Bug Repairs
by 12/04/2018on
Thank you to the Tom Bush Team for repairing our vintage 78' bug convertible. It is a hard vehicle to find parts for, and local people to work on it. Their team had a few old-school mechanics who knew exactly what they were doing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 10/23/2018on
We recently purchased a new Tiguan and had a great experience. Brett Sanders was our salesman, and he was terrific. He took the time to answer all our questions and help us feel comfortable with our purchase. It was extremely refreshing to deal with someone who was not pushy. I highly recommend anyone go see him if they are in the market.
great customer service
by 08/22/2018on
Had a very good experience with the purchase of our new Jetta, and they made sure that all our questions were answered. Mike Groland worked hard to earn our trust and business, and made a potentially stressful transaction easy and gave us confidence that we were getting the right car at the right price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Selling a used car
by 07/25/2018on
Robert Hudson, general sales manager at the used car center, is a gem. He was very attentive and fair when we sold them our Volvo. I felt right at home in their offices and my family will always trust Tom Bush with all of our car needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Customer Experience
by 06/04/2018on
Steve Garcia took great care of us. We got into the perfect vehicle thanks to his help. The service from the whole team was amazing!! Thanks!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Hassle sales process is real!
by 05/23/2018on
I had a very positive experience. Never felt presured or rushed to make a deal. I even walked out of the dealership once when we could not agree to numbers and even then they werent pushy or overly aggressive in trying to get me back. Smitty did a good job in trying to get a good deal for me and I ended up buying from them. Another thing I like is that they dnt work Sundays. I feel Sundays should be family time and that was another reason I bought from them. I dnt know what car will be my next purchase but if Im considering a VW, Ill definitely go to Tom Bush before any other VW dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Tiguan
by 05/12/2018on
Tom Bush VW treats you like family and will go out of their way to meet your expectations! Im very satisfied with my Tiguan and I will continue to do business with them in the future. Thanks Brett, youre amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Dealership! Brett is awesome!
by 05/05/2018on
This dealership is amazing!! They treat you like family here!! Brett was my sales consultant and he was awesome!! He helped me get into a car I really liked and made what was a stressful situation in the beginning become so much better! I will for sure send anyone I know looking for a car to this dealership! So thankful for all their help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got screw
by 04/08/2018on
Long story short I brought in my trade in to get checked the sales christpher DIxon that was helping me out took it out on a text drive said he was gonna take it across the street to have bmw look at it. Then calls me 5min later and tells me hes gonna take it to one of his buddys shop down the street But he didnt realize that he didnt go far enough before he started rapping my car . I guess he thought went far enough but I couldnt clearly hear the exhaust of my car and how badly he was rapping it . He brought the car back almost an hour later And told me that the car had a bad motor . Whitch was shocking to hear considering I was at Toyota dealership and infinite dealership hours before and got full inspection there and no issues where found so he deal didnt work out , I got in my car and my motor seized before I could leave there lot . After confronting the sales rep he denied everything and said he heard the engine knocking as soon as he started the car which is a lie cuz if that were true here would be no need to take it to 4 different shops to get it checked out . They left me there with no help and a none running car After talking to the manager whos name is Robert the used car sales manager, the phone call ended with him saying I have better things to do and than he hung up the phone . Sales rep Christopher Dixon Sales manager Robert
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Steve Garcia is the Best!!
by 02/14/2018on
My experience was amazing!! This is my first time buying a pre-owned vehicle and Steve Garcia put me right at ease. I got a SUV with only 20,000 miles fully loaded and for a great price. The customer service was stellar! I would recommend Tom Bush, The Steve Garcia Team, the finance department and Allison Phillips! This is the place to buy and ask for Steve Garcia, you will thank me! This lady is happy!!
Worth the 2 hour drive!
by 02/10/2018on
My experience was perfect! I've bought a lot of cars and this sale topped them all. My salesman, Kenny, handled everything over the phone & was ready when I arrived. He took the time to teach me tips & tricks for my new Atlas. The finance manager, Craig, was very patient and effecient. The kids even left with goodies :-) Well worth the 2 hour drive!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Steve and Lisa Garcia
by 02/06/2018on
Just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to Steve and Lisa Garcia. What a great experience. I really appreciate you taking the time to walk me through the car buying process and ensuring that all my questions were answered. Glad to be back in the Volkswagen family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience
by 01/28/2018on
David Grier at Tom Bush used cars made our car buying experience painless and enjoyable. We found a number of quality vehicles that were aggressively listed and ready for sale! Thank you Tom Bush family!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 01/19/2018on
Steve Garcia made us feel like family. A true professional who was knowledgeable and respected our time.
L.T and Tom Bush Highly Recomended
by 01/11/2018on
I cannot recommend this dealership enough! L.T. was very knowledgeable and personable - no pressure on the lot, good sense of humor, and really helped us narrow down to the right vehicle and worked to get us a price that worked. Compared to other purchasing experiences, this was BY FAR the best. I plan on keeping my vehicle for along time, but this place will be the first place I look for future purchases, and I hope L.T. is still there :)! Thank you Tom Bush!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy and pleasant purchasing experience
by 11/04/2017on
My husband and I stopped at Tom Bush VW looking for a quality used car. We were lucky to work with L.T. He made the buying process a true pleasure. No pressure, no hassles. We left with a shiny new-to-us Jetta at a price that made us feel like we got a great deal. We'll definitely return when it's time for our next new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deals at Tom Bush VW
by 10/03/2017on
If you want a hassle free, low pressure experience and walk away with a great deal. Visit Tom Bush VW. Go see Mike G. in Sales, he has excellent product knowledge. If you prefer the internet, email Kenny. I began the process online and continued with a trip to the dealership. We were in and out with a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
