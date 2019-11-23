sales Rating

Long story short I brought in my trade in to get checked the sales christpher DIxon that was helping me out took it out on a text drive said he was gonna take it across the street to have bmw look at it. Then calls me 5min later and tells me hes gonna take it to one of his buddys shop down the street But he didnt realize that he didnt go far enough before he started rapping my car . I guess he thought went far enough but I couldnt clearly hear the exhaust of my car and how badly he was rapping it . He brought the car back almost an hour later And told me that the car had a bad motor . Whitch was shocking to hear considering I was at Toyota dealership and infinite dealership hours before and got full inspection there and no issues where found so he deal didnt work out , I got in my car and my motor seized before I could leave there lot . After confronting the sales rep he denied everything and said he heard the engine knocking as soon as he started the car which is a lie cuz if that were true here would be no need to take it to 4 different shops to get it checked out . They left me there with no help and a none running car After talking to the manager whos name is Robert the used car sales manager, the phone call ended with him saying  I have better things to do  and than he hung up the phone . Sales rep Christopher Dixon Sales manager Robert Read more