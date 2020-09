sales Rating

Long story short I brought in my trade in to get checked the sales christpher DIxon that was helping me out took it out on a text drive said he was gonna take it across the street to have bmw look at it. Then calls me 5min later and tells me he’s gonna take it to one of his buddy’s shop down the street But he didn’t realize that he didn’t go far enough before he started rapping my car . I guess he thought went far enough but I couldn’t clearly hear the exhaust of my car and how badly he was rapping it . He brought the car back almost an hour later And told me that the car had a bad motor . Whitch was shocking to hear considering I was at Toyota dealership and infinite dealership hours before and got full inspection there and no issues where found so he deal didn’t work out , I got in my car and my motor seized before I could leave there lot . After confronting the sales rep he denied everything and said he heard the engine knocking as soon as he started the car which is a lie cuz if that were true here would be no need to take it to 4 different shops to get it checked out . They left me there with no help and a none running car After talking to the manager who’s name is Robert the used car sales manager, the phone call ended with him saying “ I have better things to do “ and than he hung up the phone . Sales rep Christopher Dixon Sales manager Robert Read more