Great Buying Experience
by 12/06/2019on
Great atmosphere at Tom Bush, friendly and efficient. My salesperson, Marc Sheedy did a fantastic job, he made the whole process super easy. He was knowledgeable, professional and super nice, A ten out of 10 !
My new Mazda3!!
by 01/04/2019on
Steve and Lisa are the dream team! Steve wouldn't quit until he got me the best deal possible and I don't think it could've been done at any other dealership. Lisa made understanding all the information easy and I learned a lot while taking care of all the paperwork for my fiance's new Mazda3. Thank y'all so much I can't tell you how much appreciate your service and hospitality. Ask for them when you come in, you definitely won't regret it!
Infiniti G37
by 12/03/2018on
After over a year of search and much diligence Steve Garcia found the perfect car for me. If you are in the market for a vehicle and want someone who will offer excellent customer service from start to finish I highly recommend Steve Garcia.
Love my new CX5, Thanks Luis Serna.
by 11/28/2018on
Thank you Luis for helping me finding the perfect vehicle. I love my 2018 red Mazda CX-5. This was my first time buying a new car and Luis made it smooth and easy. He was very knowledgeable and helpful. I even got the weather floor mats which are a must have. Luis even went and found a big bow and put it on top while I was in finance. It was my birthday and he was Awesome. Thank you again for such great customer service!
Tom Bush Mazda
by 11/24/2018on
Steve and Lisa Garcia were amazing to work with! Quick and Easy! Would recommend Tom Bush Mazda to anyone!
Thank you to Brett Sanders
by 11/21/2018on
I recently purchased a CX-9 and was fortunate enough to have Brett Sanders recommended to me as a sales consultant. First, I was purchasing the vehicle from out of state, and second my financing required a lot of extra work. Brett took a good deal of extra time over several days to make sure everything was perfect before I came all the way down to get the car. The day I showed up everything was squared away, the car was gassed and clean, he took time to get me familiar with all the features from the navigation to the memory seats, and I was ready to go. Iâd also like to thank Courtney Hayes for some good finance advice and patience as well. 10/10 Iâd come to Jacksonville to buy another.
Amazing service with Steve and Lisa
by 11/20/2018on
Steve, and lisa were absolutely amazing. We came in with our 2 little children and they were so patient and kind. They worked fast and diligently to get our paper work done and het us on the road. I will definitely recommend any friends or family to them. We are so greatful we had them here to help us.
VW golf buy
by 11/12/2018on
Great family and great atmosphere Steve garcia and his wife are awesome helped every step of the way buying a new to me car.
Steve and Lisa Garcia are great
by 11/05/2018on
Searching for a used car can be frustrating. You go to different places and you get treated differently because you're not getting that new car that will bring the salesman a great commission. I searched for one for almost a month and was meet with the worst of the worst cars with ballooned prices. Enter Steve and Lisa Garcia of Tom Bush, not only did they help me find a car that runs great and fits my current needs but they gave me the exact price I could afford with no pressure. I wasn't looking for perfection in a car but I was looking for a respectable one for the price. They delivered! The fact of the matter is if I find anyone looking for a new or used car I will refer them to Steve and Lisa of Tom Bush. When I am ready to make my new car purchase in about a year I WILL buy it from them. I promise you, I'm not exaggerating they are a trustworthy bunch; if you want to feel like your money is respected no matter a lot or a little call Steve or Lisa.
Awesome experience
by 10/07/2018on
One of the best car buying experiences I have ever had My salesman Smithy Smith and the finance guy Andrew was awesome. Love the car!!!!
Brett Sanders is awesome.
by 10/01/2018on
My husband and I wanted to buy a new car. We new what we were looking for. We were at a different dealership and they refused to make a sale to us on Saturday because they were getting ready to close. We called Tom Bush Mazda and they said to come on up. Brett Sanders went above and beyond. We showed up 10 minutes before closing but he stayed late anyways. I already knew I wanted a Mazda 3. He had already pulled it up front when we got there. We took it for a test drive and he showed my husband and I all the specs on the car in detail. Once we got down to the paperwork, he offered us something to drink. He made us feel comfortable. He did an awesome job. He was not pushy. I would recommend Brett Sanders as a salesperson to anyone and everyone.
Always a great experience.
by 09/21/2018on
This is the third vehicle we have purchased from Tom Bush and each time we have worked with Steve Garcia. Our experience has been wonderful and we would recommend to anyone in the market for a used car to talk to Steve. He is extremely professional and goes out of his way to get you the best deal possible. They also will not sell a vehicle that doesn't meet their high standards.
Great Service From Brett Sanders
by 09/18/2018on
Brett Sanders could not have been more professional and courteous and because of him i am now in a new mazda 6 I highly recommend him and this dealership for your next vehicle
Great experience
by 09/14/2018on
Chris went above and beyond to make my car buying experience exceptional. Even when we ran into some issues, they were handled in a very professional way and would come back for another purchase.
Smitty Smith
by 09/01/2018on
Fast and friendly service. Very personal had a great time with the whole process. Would definitely recommend this business to a friend for buying a car.
Superb Salesman
by 08/24/2018on
I bought a used 2017 Honda Accord from Tom Bush Mazda. I found the car on Autotrader.and asked for information (I live 275 miles away). The sales person, Steve Garcia, contacted me within 15 minutes after I posted a request for information on the web site. After talking with him and some negotiation, we agreed on a price. I think I got the better deal! Steve told me they would hold the car and upon my arrival 3 days later, the car looked exactly as Steve described. I inspected and test drove it and drove it home later that day! Steve had all the paperwork ready before I arrived making it very easy and painless to complete the transaction. And, of all my years of buying cars for my family, I have to say that Steve is the best salesman I ever had to deal with. He was very helpful and knowledgeable of the buying process. And he was friendly to work with. When I buy another car in the future, I will definitely make Steve my first contact
Second to none
by 08/24/2018on
Sorry in advance for the longer review, but its well deserved. Let me start with WOW!!! This is to date probably one of the best car buying experiences Ive had in terms of friendliness, no pressure sales, honesty, and great communication and I have bought cars from Nissan, Hyundai/Genesis, Audi, and Infinity I came across Tom Bush Mazda while looking for a Certified Pre Owned Mazda3 online. Since we live about 2 hours away from the dealer, I was not able to just stop by and deal with them in person. I called their main number and was transferred to Michelle. I explained that I was inquiring about a specific car I saw online, that I was trading in my current car, and that I was going on a 10 day vacation (in case we wouldnt be able to close the deal before we left). Over the next several days Michelle, Gino (sales mgr) and I worked out all the details. They were very upfront with all of the sales numbers and were very receptive to my offers and requests. Michelle was always quick to answer my call, text or e-mail. Once we agreed on everything, they even held the car for me until I got back from vacation. I went to pick up the car 7/11 and was slightly nervous because everything was done sight unseen (despite Gino reassuring me that if not right or to my linking, I could walk away with no requirement to buy). I am happy to report that the car was truly in great condition. And, when it came to the paperwork, the numbers were exactly what we agreed on. Nothing shady and no "bait and switch" tactics. I can 100% recommend Tom bush Mazda to anyone looking for a new, certified, or used car.
Top Notch
by 07/26/2018on
After doing business with Tom Bush for about 15 years, my wife and I met with Chris Dixon to make another purchase. I must admit, finding a more energetic, honest, helpful sales person would be hard to do. Chris is a walking wealth of knowledge and what he doesn't know, he finds out quickly. His experience shows and he leaves no question unanswered. The rest of the team, including manager Robert Hudson, and Courtney, who handled the final closing in the finance office were outstanding; their professionalism was very evident. I also have significant experience with the service department, and I must say, their service is second to none. If you're looking for a great car at a reasonable price, and superior service, Tom Bush is your place!
Great Experience
by 05/08/2018on
I had a really great experience buying my first car from here. Anthony Smith was my salesperson and he was very respectful and not pushy at all. He answered any questions I had and helped me get a good deal on my car. I definitely recommend buying from here.
Easy to Deal With!!
by 05/08/2018on
After doing my due diligence in looking for a used car online, This 2016 Infinity came up, I emailed the dealer and got a response with in 15-20 min from Steve Garcia who left me a message It was late Sat afternoon and he had just left the dealership when I called. He told me who to contact when I got there. Everything went extremely well from the test drive to negotiations to driving out with the car. I couldnt be more pleased,
Outstanding Service
by 05/07/2018on
I need a car really bad. Instead of driving around everywhere, I decided to go on line. I never thought I would be getting a car from Tom Bush. I received a call from Chris Dixon in less than thirty minutes of going line. He let me know the Corolla I saw was still available. I said I can't come in until tomorrow he said I will try to hold it. My appt.was for 9:30 he was there at 8:30a.m. By noon my bank had everything they needed and I was the proud owner of a 2015 Toyota Corolla. Thank you Chris Dixon and the Tom Bush crew.