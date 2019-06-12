sales Rating

Sorry in advance for the longer review, but its well deserved. Let me start with WOW!!! This is to date probably one of the best car buying experiences Ive had in terms of friendliness, no pressure sales, honesty, and great communication and I have bought cars from Nissan, Hyundai/Genesis, Audi, and Infinity I came across Tom Bush Mazda while looking for a Certified Pre Owned Mazda3 online. Since we live about 2 hours away from the dealer, I was not able to just stop by and deal with them in person. I called their main number and was transferred to Michelle. I explained that I was inquiring about a specific car I saw online, that I was trading in my current car, and that I was going on a 10 day vacation (in case we wouldnt be able to close the deal before we left). Over the next several days Michelle, Gino (sales mgr) and I worked out all the details. They were very upfront with all of the sales numbers and were very receptive to my offers and requests. Michelle was always quick to answer my call, text or e-mail. Once we agreed on everything, they even held the car for me until I got back from vacation. I went to pick up the car 7/11 and was slightly nervous because everything was done sight unseen (despite Gino reassuring me that if not right or to my linking, I could walk away with no requirement to buy). I am happy to report that the car was truly in great condition. And, when it came to the paperwork, the numbers were exactly what we agreed on. Nothing shady and no "bait and switch" tactics. I can 100% recommend Tom bush Mazda to anyone looking for a new, certified, or used car. Read more