Best experience buying a car!
by 08/28/2020on
Our family purchased a Mazda 3 six years ago from Mazda City of Orange Park and had a great experience. With Mark’s help we just this week picked a new family vehicle, a CX-9! We had visited other dealerships around town and I was having a hard time making up my mind. Mark was so patient and very knowledgeable on all the vehicles! He gave me all the information I needed to make a great decision for my family :) He actually cared about what was best for us. Mark also made sure I was comfortable with the vehicle and confident in knowing how to use the great safety features. Thank you so much, Mark, and Mazda City! You truly make buying a car fun!
5 out of 5 Experience
by 08/26/2020on
I enjoyed purchasing a used CX-5 from Neal and Mark. Process was very easy and not time consuming. Got a great deal and I'm very happy with the vehicle and dealership.
My recent new car purchase
by 08/26/2020on
If it were possible to give Aaron Kaminsky 10 stars I would! Aaron made my recent car purchase the easiest and most enjoyable ever. He is professional, personable, PATIENT, and very knowledgeable about his product. We will be buying a car for our daughter within the year and I plan to make an appointment with Aaron when the time comes. Loved working with the other members of the dealership who were a part of my purchase transaction.
Great service!
by 08/25/2020on
Neil was super helpful, very patient and extra accommodating for this pregnant mama! I didn’t have time to sit at the dealership with a toddler, and he was happy to help me via text, email and phone. I had an awesome experience and never felt rushed. 😊
New Mazda owner
by 08/25/2020on
Was never really interested in owning a Mazda, went in there because a family member recommended it and came out completely in love with them. Aaron was a great salesperson and showed me several cars, and was very patient with me. He has a lot of knowledge on the cars and I would recommend him to anyone!
Paul Boner
by 08/15/2020on
I have always had wonderful experiences at MCOP with my CX-3. Always polite and good about communicating with me. Checking in and out only takes a couple of minutes. Wonderful!!!!!
Outstanding
by 08/08/2020on
We bought a cx9. Aaron Kaminsky was our sales rep. He did an excellent job of explaining the features and benefits of the car. He brought the car to our home for us to see due to our health concerns with this virus. The next day we purchased the car. Aaron delivered the car that night and picked up our trade in. I would rate our experience with Mazda City and Aaron has outstanding.
Fantastic Experience | Highly Recommend
by 08/04/2020on
Had a fantastic experience at this dealership thanks to Neil M. He was incredibly helpful and receptive to what we were looking for and made the process of buying a car as seamless and stress-free as you could possibly want. We walked away very impressed and would strongly recommend him and this dealership to anyone in the market!
Drove 4 hours
by 08/03/2020on
I recently purchased a Certified Pre-Owned Mazda CX-5 GTR from Mazda City. The salesman Neil M. went above and beyond to make things happen for us, so I highly recommend him. In terms of his efforts alone, it was a 5 star experience. If not for Neil, I don't think we would have been willing to make the 4 hour drive to get to the dealership. However, there were some things that I did not like when it came to actually buying the car. During the paper-signing process, several forms were not completed at the time of my signature. For example, the form where I sign away power of attorney for the car's title did not list who the recipient was (which would be the dealer). One of the managers, Luis S., casually assured me it would be filled in after, but when I questioned the legality of doing so, he allowed me to fill it in. Other forms, such as the Vehicle Delivery Checklist had blank checks on it when I was asked to sign. After I signed, those checks (for things like providing me with CPO handbook, review of car manual, etc.) were filled in. I was pressured to sign papers that were not yet completed documents, and I do not feel that that was acceptable. For the discomfort this caused me during the paperwork process, I am giving 4 stars instead of 5. While I appreciate the efforts made by the staff at Mazda City, there were certainly things that needed improvement. I encourage management to make sure important documents are filled out prior to presenting them to the client! Some people still read things before they sign them. I suggest that people do consider this dealer, as they seem to have some great folks who work there, but to also be aware that they do cut corners.
Great experience!
by 08/02/2020on
Joel Montijo deserves to be recognized for his humbleness and his great customer service skills!
Great experience
by 07/26/2020on
Lee G is an honest hardworking trustworthy polite and professional salesman. He went above and beyond to help me look for a vehicle and accommodate my requests through COVID. He is very knowledgeable about the specifics of car models. It was very helpful to have him give a tour of the car and all of its functions before test driving it! I didn’t end up purchasing a car for personal reasons & I appreciated that there was no pressure from Lee even though he worked very hard. If I were to purchase a car, I would return back and ask for Lee.
A great buying experience!
by 07/20/2020on
I had The Misfortune of Being in a car accident and I needed to purchase a new vehicle. I did a little research online and decided to stop into Mazda of Orange Park to see what they had to offer. I was greeted right away and a great buying experience began. Lee Goldinger was a great salesperson, there to answer all of my questions and guide me through the process. Luis Serna in finance made the figures make sense. I would strongly recommend this location and team to anyone in the marked for a vehicle.
Excellent Service
by 07/14/2020on
This is the second vehicle I have purchased at Mazda City. I could not have asked for a better experience. Joel went above what one would expect from a sales representative. I would highly recommend visiting Mazda City for your next vehicle purchase!
Highly recommend
by 07/13/2020on
I absolutely highly recommend coming to this dealership if you’re looking to purchase or lease a vehicle. The entire sales team and management takes great care of their customers and makes sure you get everything you want. I just bought a CX-30, which I am completely obsessed with. Aaron was my sales rep and I can’t speak highly enough about him. He was incredibly personable, professional, and dedicated to helping us get out of our previous lease with a different company and into a brand new vehicle. We hit an unsuspected snag with or old lease company but Aaron, Neil, and lee were dedicated to finding a solution to get me out of my lease. I don’t feel any other dealership would have taken the time to do this. I seriously cannot stop recommending mazda city and Aaron to my friends! Best experience I’ve ever had buying a car.
Really professional sales staff
by 07/09/2020on
Joel Montijo conducted an exhaustive search to find just the car/color combination I wanted with exactly the options I requested. Very professional.
Pre-Owned Certified CX-5
by 06/30/2020on
Joel Montijo was the best cars salesman I’ve ever had the pleasure of dealing with. As a young female whose spouse was gone on deployment I was dreading this experience. I had been putting it off for years just because I HATE going to car dealerships. I have been searching for over a year now until a friend asked me to accompany him with his buying process. Joel was soft spoken and very informed on the Mazda vehicles. His knowledge and passion surround the brand was admirable and I loved that he didn’t shove cars down our throats for the sake of a sale. This to me is important and speaks volumes over “ the deal”. Joel offered me my dream car, gave me plenty of options and even helped me with some minor details to make her “like new”. Safe to say Joel has my business as long as I’m around. I have this far recommended two of my friends to Mazda city . The team and specifically Joel was amazing and I cannot thank him for enough for making me feel like a superstar in my (almost) new red Mazda CX 5!
New car Purchase
by 06/29/2020on
Victor and Mark were two of the nicest sales people I've worked with in years. No pressure, test drove 5 cars they at no point got annoyed or rushed us. Excellent exp I will mention to other family to buy here.
Outstanding Experience Purchasing a 2018 Mazda CX-9
by 06/23/2020on
I can't say enough about how well our purchase experience was with Mazda City and our salesperson, Lee Goldinger. All auto purchases should be like this. I submitted an offer via their website on a Sunday night which Lee responded to on Monday morning. We took care of all the business matters on the phone and by 1:00 PM my new car was delivered to my house (50 miles away from their dealership) nicely prepped and looking good. All of the paperwork was completed at my kitchen table. Both Lee and his driver respected our safety enough to arrive wearing masks. I'm very thankful for their concern.
Great experience
by 06/22/2020on
Neil Middleton was amazing in finding the right car for the right price. I’m very pleased with my purchase.
Wonderful new car purchase experience
by 06/19/2020on
We've never been to Mazda City of Orange Park before. We were headed to another dealership but decided to turn in here first. So glad we did. Victor was the 1st person we met, and we were impressed from the start. He asked a few questions, and then truly listened to our replies. This allowed him to guide us to the car that suited our needs. Victor was patient, applied no pressure, and made the entire experience a positive one! He is a great salesperson, and a wonderful representative for Mazda City!
A Great Experience
by 06/17/2020on
After showing interest in the new CX30, Aaron Kaminsky drove the one I was interested in to my house, and helped me throughout the sales process. Knowledgeable and upfront about the car and it’s capabilities Aaron has gone above and beyond to ensure that I had a good new car experience. The CX30 is a great car.
