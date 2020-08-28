sales Rating

I recently purchased a Certified Pre-Owned Mazda CX-5 GTR from Mazda City. The salesman Neil M. went above and beyond to make things happen for us, so I highly recommend him. In terms of his efforts alone, it was a 5 star experience. If not for Neil, I don't think we would have been willing to make the 4 hour drive to get to the dealership. However, there were some things that I did not like when it came to actually buying the car. During the paper-signing process, several forms were not completed at the time of my signature. For example, the form where I sign away power of attorney for the car's title did not list who the recipient was (which would be the dealer). One of the managers, Luis S., casually assured me it would be filled in after, but when I questioned the legality of doing so, he allowed me to fill it in. Other forms, such as the Vehicle Delivery Checklist had blank checks on it when I was asked to sign. After I signed, those checks (for things like providing me with CPO handbook, review of car manual, etc.) were filled in. I was pressured to sign papers that were not yet completed documents, and I do not feel that that was acceptable. For the discomfort this caused me during the paperwork process, I am giving 4 stars instead of 5. While I appreciate the efforts made by the staff at Mazda City, there were certainly things that needed improvement. I encourage management to make sure important documents are filled out prior to presenting them to the client! Some people still read things before they sign them. I suggest that people do consider this dealer, as they seem to have some great folks who work there, but to also be aware that they do cut corners. Read more