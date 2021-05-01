Skip to main content
Jaguar Treasure Coast

4771 S US-1, Fort Pierce, FL 34982
Today 7:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jaguar Treasure Coast

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(22)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A+ Experience

by Wendy on 01/05/2021

The entire team made it a positive experience from beginning to end. Amelia, our salesperson, was extremely knowledgeable. She wasn't pushy at all and was very patient.We had a good time with her... I totally love my new car and will return to the them for our next vehicle for sure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
22 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Setvice

by Dustin on 03/03/2021

Same day apt, in and out under 2 hours. Plus a car wash...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Getzy on 12/14/2020

A-Z. Friendly, Helpful, Great Value. Thank you guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

the best without question//extraordinary as always!

by ron book on 11/28/2020

The service from Jaguar Land Rover Treasure Coast on my Range Rover Autobiography was extraordinary from the pick up of the vehicle to keeping me informed and the finely detailed return. A customer could ask for no more!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Discovery on 11/15/2020

Leased a Discovery - overall service was exceptional - very professional. Delivery on time. Great team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Defender

by Michele S on 10/21/2020

After building a Defender online, Scott was great with keeping us updated on the ETA of delivery to the dealership. He's always great to work with. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service manager

by Michael Johnson on 10/02/2020

I go to places that keep me informed of the process of the work being done and gives me an honest response. David Seifert did exactly that. All the service managers I have seen at the dealership have been great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by JohnK on 08/25/2020

Frank and David do a great job of exceeding my expectations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Assistant Professor

by Cathy Paton on 08/18/2020

Great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

F type oil change

by F type service on 07/21/2020

The service scheduled was on time. The service provider David Seifert has always provided me with polite, knowledgeable and above average service. The service was warranty.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kind Service

by Great service on 07/08/2020

I inadvertently hit my back up camera instead of open the hatch button. The service department fixed it promptly without an appointment with no scolding for stupidity. Thank you Robert

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

the best without question

by ron on 06/06/2020

the service could not have been better!! complete, thorough, on time, and zero hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional Level of Service at Jaguar Land Rover Treasure Coast

by Mario de Armas on 06/05/2020

The service was seamless. They picked up my vehicle and dropped off the loaner at home. Provided great service and returned the car two days later. Awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Range Rover Sport purchase

by MHJohnson on 02/26/2020

Very Helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Todd on 12/16/2019

Howard Norup was great dealing with for the purchase of our Range Rover. Everyone at the dealership is very responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The best service department around

by Ryan R on 10/22/2019

Facility is great and customer lounge area was great. I would highly recommend jaguar of Palm Beach. Susan Fox is a pleasure to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

David B

by David on 10/03/2019

All around outstanding service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by David on 05/28/2019

Service was great, pleasure working with such professionals .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

fantastic!

by emsftype on 11/29/2018

Jay and David are the best, as is Frank the mechanic!!! Thank you Jag of the Treasure Coast!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Service

by NicoleL on 11/01/2018

Howard Norup was a pleasure to work with during the sales process of our Jaguar F Pace and even went above and beyond to answer our questions after the sale. We believe Howard truly cared about us as a customer and we would highly recommend Howard and Treasure Coast Jaguar!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by PamelaJ on 09/22/2018

I am always a satisfied customer when I come in for Service. My Service Representative Jay is on top of things, explaining what's needed and why. Thanks J, Your Very Satisfied Customer, Pam J

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
