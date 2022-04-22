BMW of Fort Myers
Customer Reviews of BMW of Fort Myers
6 out of 5 Stars
by 04/22/2022on
Thanks Joe Weidenfeller for the best vehicle purchase experience! Joe was honest with me throughout the buying process, provided me with ample updates over the course of the ordering process, and delivered my new Batmobile within the timeline that he promised. I picked up my ride April 5th, and have been happy ever since. Thanks again Joe, and thanks BMW of Fort Myers!
by 04/22/2022on
by 04/22/2022on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BMW 530i
by 12/18/2021on
Jordan, our sales rep and Bill our finance manager, were both knowledgeable and efficient, answered all of our questions during and after the sales process. Thank you BMW FORT MYERS!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service Department
by 06/07/2021on
BMW of Ft. Myers always does a great job servicing my cars. Carol Berger is a great Service Advisor. They are a very professional group.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
randy porter
by 05/10/2021on
Tom Simmons always gives me a great service. the car wash crew let us down as they soiled the carpet in several areas and broke the seat glide cover on the passenger side. Tom got them to spot clean the carpets.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 05/06/2021on
Outstanding customer service. Advisor Carol is the best
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sale
by 04/22/2021on
excellent and very professional service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/02/2021on
Service manager Jose is always very good on making sure our BMW is in perfect shape.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service at BMW of Fort Myers
by 03/03/2021on
I can always count on Jeremy when I need something, whether it's a major concern or a simple question. His communication is always on point and I know all work is done right the first time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Denis Ferraro
by 02/21/2021on
The sale rep. answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW of Fort Myers, Florida
by 02/11/2021on
Extremely pleasant, no pressure
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Star Customer Service!
by 01/22/2021on
Jose Fonseca goes above and beyond customer service. My vehicle was serviced in a timely manner and they did it right the first time. They always provide excellent service and always walk out of there satisfied. I would definitely recommend BMW of Fort Myers for all of your BMW needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance service Bmw fort myers
by 01/11/2021on
Excellent service provided by Bmw Fort Myer. Service Associate Jose Fonseca always provided us with exceptional customer care.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joann and Bill Whaley
by 12/22/2020on
We visited several other luxury car dealers before stopping at Fort Myers BMW. There was no comparison. From the time we stepped into the show room until the moment we left with our new suv the service and professionalism were outstanding. Everyone we met went out of there way to be helpful. Also I love the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid fort myers bmw
by 12/19/2020on
This dealership does not want to earn your business. I would advise to go to another dealership. *Limited communication from salesman - will call you back days later when he feels like it. Perhaps don’t hire retired salesmen who don’t care if they make a sale or not. * Sales manager couldn’t even smile and properly introduce himself in a friendly manner. * Didn’t feel like a luxury dealership walking in: even a simple asking if you would like a bottle of water was not done like I’m used to. I’m still in disbelief by the non welcoming treatment from a luxury dealership and for a dealership to act in the way they did. I would love to compare other BMW dealerships in area because the one I’m used to up North was nothing like this one. So shame on the management there, and the salesman who was “working” Aka not working with us.
Customer Service at its best!!!!
by 11/23/2020on
All I can say is Scott Ruby, David Seaman, and Alberto Ramos are absolutely the best. I have never had such a smooth transition trading a vehicle. They made the buying experience what it should be. Customer service at its best! Thank you very much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replaced fuel pump
by 10/03/2020on
Chad the service rep. was great. He got me a rental car and had the repair complete the next day .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service ;performed on 2010 BMW 328 i X- Drive sedan
by 08/16/2020on
We moved to Florida a year ago. We had service done on our BMW 328 , and purchased a convertible. The ealer kept out older car for three days because of a parts screw up, and we could not get a loaner vehicle. We made two long trips to the dealer and finally got the car back. We meticulously detailed the 328 X-Drive Automobile and returned for routine service and a brake system issue. The service staff returned the car dirty and the paint was scratched...We asked the staff to garage the vehicle but they parked it under a tree. The Brake warning light appeared once again on the way home, and we were advised that we would have to have another diagnostic test performed. We will never return to BMW of Fort Myers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 08/09/2020on
This is the second time BMW FT Myers has told me I have a issue. This time I needed a battery replaced. The ABS light was on. I was told they cleared the code after replacing battery and I need to replace the ABS DSC Module which would be $4,500.00. I said No thanks.. After driving the car less than an hour the light went out on it’s own. Very disappointed. When I picked up the car they had to clean all the dirty hand prints off the door and arm rest. Worse service I’ve ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
My 2016 BMW 535i xDrive A/C issue
by 07/24/2020on
About 5 weeks ago, I lost my A/C in my car. I brought it in for service. A/C was immediately restored with a green dye in place to locate the leak. Fast forward to this week, my A/C went again. I made an appt., the A/C leak was located and was repaired within 24 hours. Super courteous, efficient service with a loaner vehicle. The staff is extremely professional! Would highly recommend this dealership for service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Aaron Hofmeyer
by 05/13/2020on
Quick, professional and on point!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil Change
by 01/14/2020on
A little over an hour and a half wait for an oil change is too long. Cost was higher than quoted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
