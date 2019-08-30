Coral Springs Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Coral Springs Buick GMC
In my opinion stay away from this dealer
by 08/30/2019on
Leased 3 vehicles, all at the same time, from this dealer. Let me summarize my experience: Once you sign and walk out the door they want nothing to do with you. Poor experience in the service dept, refusal to respond to any calls or emails, and the final straw, although they are obligated to accept a lease return, they refused. Giving an ever changing story why. First, the guy who accepts lease returns was fired, then he was not in, and finally they don't want the liability with s storm coming 3 days later Be especially wary of sales guy Kevon Logie and finance guy Michael Borno. Based on my experience, they just don't care once the sale is done.
Friendly dealership, good cars to choose from.
by 03/30/2018on
Nice salesman "George" and "Nick" did a great job with our loan. We are from Mich. and are snowbirds spending our Winters in FLA. Found our SUV on line. Very pleased with it. Thank you.
Great Customer Service!!!
by 05/08/2017on
I wasn't planning on buying a car that day. I did! Not only did they have the best price around but they let me leave my old car in their garage for a week and then Bill and Johanna helped me transfer it back up to Delray beach. Great Customer Service!!!!
Exceptional
by 02/03/2017on
Buying a new vechical was painless. Ash, our Sales person went above and beyond to make sure we were satisfied. The Entire process was quick and painless from dealing with the sales manager, AJ, to the finance mgr, Paul. I will recommend the entire team to my friends and family.
First Experience is Excellent
by 12/04/2016on
Just purchased my first Buick at Coral Springs Buick and had an excellent experience. Special thanks to Bruce Bayne, Doug Wilson and Craig Mitchell for all their hard work to make our deal a successful and pleasant process.
Best car buying experience in 50 yrs
by 03/31/2016on
Dealership was recommended from Sam's club auto purchasing suggestion. They had best deal actually beat Costco price by less than $3000. Other dealerships told me their price couldn't be met that it was fake to get me into dealership. That wasnt the case. I was treated fabulously from the second i stepped out of my car till. The moment i drove off the lot. No games just great service, integrity and the best vehicle for the money.
2016 canyon
by 03/15/2016on
The dealership did not have the truck I wantedin stock. My salesman, Carmen, went out of his way to search for it. He found the perfect match and I got exactly what I was looking for. I would highly recommend Carmen and Coral Springs Buick/GMC
Extremely happy with my experience.
by 10/12/2015on
Shopped around the internet and visited a couple of car dealerships and Coral Springs Auto Mall gave me hands down the best deal and sevice. No games and no bait and switch. My sales rep Dennis McKittie was very knowledgableand professional, he worked with me to get me the best deal possible. I would definately recommend buying from Coral Springs Auto Mall for your next vehicle purchase.
Awesome Experience with Car Purchase
by 06/03/2015on
My husband and I are COMPLETELY SATISFIED with our experience at Coral Springs Auto Mall (Buick and GMC dealer). Kathy Howell was awesome! Respectful, courteous - she listened. Promoted cars with knowledge. Made us feel comfortable, never pushy (hate that). We went to look and left with a new car because of her and, naturally, Charles. He was friendly, great sense of humor and tremendously reassuring during what became a stressful moment for me personally (always tend to look at negative vs positive). Doug - very nice, knowledgeable, offered plans/options without being pushy. Three professionals and, undoubtedly, assets to your organization!
Great sales experience at this Buick Dealership
by 04/01/2015on
I had the best sales experience ever at the Coral Springs Buick GMC automall! The salesman was polite and professional and didn't waste my time. He worked hard to get me the best price and trade-in which I really appreciated. The finance manager was just as efficient at obtaining the best interest rate! What more can I say! I am definitely going back for another Buick and would really recommend them to my family and friends for a great sales experience!!
Purchased 2 vehicles with no regrets
by 11/11/2014on
I leased 2 GMC's from them within 6 months. A Terrain and an Arcadia. Best leasing experience since I started leasing in 1995.
Doesn't honor contracts
by 08/08/2014on
On 12/27/13 I went to Coral springs AutoMall GMC to look into purchasing a new vehicle. I found a 2014 GMC Sierra that I liked but had a few reservations about it. The vehicle has an in dash display but does not have GPS navigation. I was concerned about this as I travel a lot and they informed me that the in dash display was not upgradable to include GPS. Meaning a software update, It would require an entirely new hardware to be capable of GPS. I was concerned enough to walk away from the car. They then told me that the vehicle had onstar and that could function as voice turn by turn navigation but that onstar requires a subscription and all Gmc vehicles come with a 6 month trialof the service standard. After much discussing they agreed to provide 2 years of onstar service and included it in an addendum to the contract. I purchased the vehicle and left. As the free 6 mo. trial was coming to an end onstar notified me about my service ending. I then attempted to contact the finance department. I called and left message on general finance voicemail 5/7/14 - no callback 5/8/14 - no callback On 5/10/14 I called the salesperson who sold me the vehicle (Elan O) and left a message on his voicemail, I recieved a call back from Fred M (finance manager i was told) and was told they had no record of the contract addendum. I told him I had a copy and could send it to him, he said he would contact me shortly and give me the address to send my copy to. I contacted Elan O again and left voicemail informing them I was never contacted by Fred M so that I could send the information. 5/11/14 I contacted Elan O again and left a voicemail. I recieved a call back from Elan who informed me Fred M would be texting me the email address to sent the information to. I recieved the text and emailed the contract adendum as instructed. 5/14/14 no contact yet from dealer, called and left message on Fred M's voicemail. 5/15/14 no contact, called and left message on Fred M's voicemail again. 5/17/14 called dealership and spoke with sales manager, I explained the issue to him and he said he would have Fred call me as soon as he got back in this afternoon. 5/19/14 Recieved call from Fred M telling me to purchase a 2 year subscription and they would reimburse me the cost. 5/28/14 called and left message with Fred M trying to get specifics on what was needed to process the reimbursement so there would be no issues. 5/29/14 called and left message again with Fred M seeking specifics as to what was required for reimbursement to process. 6/27/14 purchased 2 year subcription from onstar for $581.94 requesting receipt since I was unaware if anything else would be needed. 6/29/14 receipt emailed as instructed with request for response to email notifing me they recieved it and an estimated time to process. 7/15/14 called and left message with Fred M asking for status. 7/16/14 called and left message with Fred M asking for status. 7/18/14 called and left message with Fred M asking for status 7/20/14 emailed receipt again to make sure they had it, called and left message with Fred M again still no contact from company. 7/22/14 Called Fred M again he answered and I was told he submitted the receipt about 10 days ago. He was unsure of time required to process. 8/7/14 received check in mail for $81.44 I have had to contact The Better Buisiness Bureau I do not reccomend this dealer.
Great buying experience
by 08/01/2012on
Great service and outstanding finance dept.
Look out and do not buy cars at this place!
by 07/17/2012on
I'm a rookie car shopper with only one time experience of buying a used car. This time I decided to lease a new car. The online quote they gave me is pretty attractive, but at the time I was there, I was told that although my credit score is above 730, I'm still not qaulified for the special offer they gave me in the e-mail. Then, they played the tricks of giving you only monthly payment and downpayment, while refusing showing the selling price of the car and the other illegimate additional fees. And when we were negotiating a lease contract of 36 month, the manager came back with a slight lower monthly payment without noticing me the lease length would change to 39 months. He did lower the monthly payment a bit when I agreed to reduce the 12,000 mile/yr limit to 10,000. However, he didn't mention a word of the increasing residual value that would result from this change, which would increase my cost to buy the car if I decide to buy it at the end of the lease. Maybe some car shoppers are well-awared of this, but I'm sure I'm not the only one who didn't know this fact. He's taking advange the inexperienced consumers! Since I was in a hurry to get a new car, and both my wife and I liked the vehicle with the specific color very much, I made a mistake of purchasing the car from this dealer after being getting confused with their tricks. BTW, they even added a dealership maintenance plan of $595, although knowing that I'm gonna move to the west coast and would never be able to use this plan! I have to blame myself doing business with them. The only good thing form this experience is that I did learn quite a lot of the games the dealers play, and hopefully I could use this knowledge next time when fighting with the dealers. The bottom line, don't buy cars from this dealership. And if you do attempt to, look out and be careful!
