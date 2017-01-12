5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went into Hoffman Honda last Friday for an oil change on my 2012 Honda Civic. My lease was ending soon, and I wanted to start looking into options for when that time arrived. I walked over to the showroom floor to look at the new models. I was greeted by Robert Oleskewicz, who asked me if I needed any help. I explained to Robert that my lease would be ending next year, and that I wanted to start looking into options. Robert took me out to see the new CR-V models and I fell in love with a white 2016 CR-V. Robert was very knowledgable and walked me through all of the awesome safety features and tech options. Rob was very well-versed and genuinely excited about everything Honda has to offer without being pushy. After our test drive, it was time to talk numbers. As I was not expecting to trade in my Civic, I didn't have a lot to put down as a down payment. Robert was able to work with Jason Gunn (Sales Manager), and David Ezedine (Business Manager) to get me the lowest possible monthly payment. When it appeared as though the car of my dreams would be out of my reach, David assured me that he would personally speak to the supervisor at Honda Financial Services first thing Monday morning. Although that meant I couldn't take the SUV home with me that same day, I trusted that David would advocate for me, and that the wait would be worth it. I was right! David called me Monday afternoon to tell me the good news. I was so excited! The next morning, Robert walked me through the trade-in process and even made sure my iPhone was paired. After what felt like an eternity of signing and initialing documents, I was able to drive off in my new baby!!!! I am so grateful to the entire team at Hoffman Honda, especially Robert. If you are looking to get into a Honda, Hoffman is the place to go. Robert is the man to see if you're looking for a no-pressure salesman who really knows his stuff. He's a rockstar. Tell him Ruthie sent you!!! Read more