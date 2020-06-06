sales Rating

Ah, "The Good Old Days". Remember how nice it used to be to go downtown and shop and the store clerks knew you by name and you received that personalized service? How nice that was. But then there were the car salesmen! You dreaded having to go to a dealership to buy a new car. As soon as you walked through the door they came running at you to be the first so they could get their commission. How my husband and I dreaded that. Fortunately for a lot of people, there is Executive Kia of Wallingford. Here you are not treated like you were just dollar signs. No matter who you deal with, everyone helps. Always pleasant as you are greeted coming in the door. We have been doing business for 19 years with this group and we wouldn't even think of going anywhere else to purchase a vehicle, be it new or used. They give you the best price up front. There is no haggling. The best possible price is what you get. We recently purchased a Kia Soul and Jorge Dominguez and Joe Ortiz helped us through the process. Of course everyone there greeted us as we walked in for our appointment to pick up our Soul. Everyone knew we were there to pick it up and looked truly happy for us. The process went smoothly and my husband was so happy as he pulled out of the showroom. But (and there is always a but) the best part of all of this is knowing that when our Soul needs servicing we will have the best service department there is to be had. We have been using this service department since we started doing business here and would not even think of going anywhere else. Tucker, Rick, Todd and everyone in service goes above and beyond. They are straight and up front and stand behind their work. In our book, they are NUMBER 1!!!! Read more