They don't care about you or your time
by 07/30/2018on
I wasted 2 whole days trying to buy a used car from this dealership. They clearly do not value anyone's time but their own. We go there on Sunday when they are open we say we want to walk away with the car today. They say oh it's not detailed come back tomorrow and its yours. We wait all day today and only when we say we are coming for the car right now do they tell us "oh its not ready and it wont be ready today. Come back tomorrow." This is when its clear to me that they do not value mine or my wife's time. We have work, we cannot just sit around and wait on the whim of this dealership. When I inform our sells person of that of that he says "okay well if you come at 7pm we can see you at 8pm and eventually get the car to you." If I didn't have to start over from ground zero with another dealership I should've walked away by now.. Don't be like me and get stuck in a time wasting vortex avoid this dealership completely. They don't care about you or your time
purchased Jeep Wrangler
by 06/25/2018on
Very satisfied customer. Mike Jones was exceptional in coordinating the process in a timely manner. The Jeep is awesome. Thankyou Jeep executive staff. Mark
Executive Nissan in North Haven CT
by 04/30/2018on
I received one of those letters you get telling you that the dealership wants your car and they will give you over KBB for the trade. I decided to check it out. I still really loved my Rogue and if it was a scam I would happily walk away. However, I was pleasantly surprised. I was give almost double what my Rogue was worth as a trade for a new 3018.5 Rogue Sport SV. The salesperson Mike Jones was awesome. He was not pushy, very friendly and outgoing. I told him what my "must haves" were and he went out and found me the exact care I wanted. I told him what I was able to afford monthly and he made sure we stayed within that limit. Mike was well informed about the product and answered all of my questions - he even did the sync of my cell phone to the car so I didn't have to. The financial person Chris Arena was fantastic. He explained everything to me. Never pushed anything on me and I was in and out of his office in about 20 minutes, keys in hand. He shopped the best interest rate for my loan explained the warranty process and other details so that I would understand. I have had my prior vehicle serviced and repaired at their facility and that too was a great experience. By the way their service department is excellent as well and very reasonably priced. Over all Executive Jeep Nissan was a great experience for me.
Excellent sales consultant
by 04/28/2018on
Phil Simone was our sales consultant at Executive Nissan today. Phil was personable and fair-minded. He was very detailed and thorough in showing us how to operate the car's features, such as Google Car play. He made the entire process painless and stress free. We will be returning to Executive Nissan in the future and will always ask for Phil.
Sales Manager
by 03/11/2018on
Very rude Sales Manager. No customer service skill at all. I am leaving Nissan brand after 12 years ( 4 leases ). I was planning to get another car and I was helped by this individual Dominic Jimerson. Very rude, unpolished sales manager. Acted like 1970s second hand car salesman. He became furious when he saw another car dealership ad on my mobile phone. He made multiple derogatory racial comments about Indians. Stay away from this place. If you have similar experience please talk to BBB and Nissan Motor Corp Customer affairs. I am adding few URLs below. 1. https://www.executivenissan.com/dealership/staff.htm# 2. https://www.bbb.org/nashville/business-reviews/auto-manufacturers/nissan-north-america-in-franklin-tn-37020009/reviews-and-complaints 3. Nissan Consumer Affairs 1-800 647-7261 (Option 7)
GREAT SERVICE !!
by 01/01/2018on
Nothing but the best with executive ! Stephanie and her finance team got me into just what I needed after over a year of denials from other dealerships. They gave me excellent service and went above and beyond for me !! Thank you executive for making my dreams come true !
Car Purchase Review
by 11/07/2017on
I wasn't originally supposed to meet with my sales rep John Bogdan, but I'm certainly glad I did. I came to Nissan very nervous with exceptional circumstances and little to no money down. I didn't know what to expect but John was kind enough to walk me through every detail and make me feel at ease. John and the team at Nissan worked hard to get me into a car I have always wanted. Thank you Nissan!
My Experience With Nissan, North Haven, CT
by 09/01/2017on
Melissa Hanscome was my Sales Consultant. She was knowledgeable, very patient and fun. I hope she will be available when I buy my next car. This was the fourth car I have purchased from Nissan in North Haven. I have found North Haven Nissan to always be immaculate, service people polite and it is a pleasure to do business with them. Frances Bristol September 1, 2017
Best Nissan dealership I've ever dealt with
by 04/24/2017on
Dominic and Craig were incredibly helpful in helping me to find my new Nissan Rogue. They really worked with me on price and I left feeling like I got the best bang for my buck. I would recommend Executive Nissan to everyone!
Great sales experience !
by 11/27/2016on
My wife and I were going to buy a car from another dealer, but luckily for us, we checked online and found that Executive Jeep in North Haven had the best dealer discounts, as well as a greater number of models that we could choose from. Both Dave Jones and Stephanie Ney made the selection and decision process so easy and stress free. And Pablo was a pleasure to deal with on our financing. Executive Jeep provided an all-around professional, efficient and friendly car buying experience!
Best car dealer
by 08/02/2016on
Let me just say I went to many car dealers in CT and Executive Jeep was the one I felt most comfortable with. Our salesman Joe was professional, friendly and worked with us through the whole process and never made us feel pressured to purchase on the spot. Pedro in finance was amazing and patient through everything and made everything very simple. The inventory was plentiful and the cars were clean and in great showing condition. Every process of our transaction was smooth and we felt reassured with the pre-owned certification Jeep gave us. Over all an excellent company, I would recommend this dealer to family and friends.
Professional and pleasant!
by 03/24/2015on
Frank got us in to the Jeep we wanted, and we could not be happier! He's attentive and friendly and knows his stuff! I highly recommend asking for Frank when you decide to go car shopping!
Returning Customer
by 12/14/2014on
I purchased a used Nissan Altima several years ago at Executive Nissan and had a great experience and loved the vehicle. The service department and staff were always a pleasure to deal with. I purchased another Altima elsewhere last year, but have had it serviced at Executive due to their spot on customer service. Recently I came in to see a new Nissan Juke that was advertised on their web site. I dealt with Rich D'Andrea and also Rafael Zablan. They tried their best but I did not make a deal on that day. Several days later, after doing some research, I came to the conclusion that Rich was offering me a good deal. I contacted Rich and we discussed my offer. We then made a deal but the Juke I had wanted was sold due to the low price and my procrastination. Rich, being a great salesman, told me he would find me the exact Juke at our discussed deal. True to his word he shortly found me the identical vehicle. I then dealt with Jesse Brissette, in finance, and found him to be very personable and easy to work with. Overall this was a very pleasurable car buying experience. The staff that I dealt with, especially Rich and Jesse, were very knowledgeable and made me feel very comfortable. I am planning on purchasing another Nissan in 2015 and will certainly be coming back to see Rich and do that at Executive Nissan.
best service i ever had
by 11/04/2014on
The buying experience at Executive Jeep Nissan was, dare I say it, pleasurable. I never thought I would say that about a car purchase. Ralph Pomeroy , my salesman was great. Patient, informative and made me feel comfortable during the whole process. And on top of that, I think I got a great deal. They throw in free oil changes and car washes for the life of the car, and it doesn't get sweeter than that. I have nothing but good things to say about this dealership. I have never had to take a car back to have a service redone. Express service, and free car washes - great! Competence, courtesy and respect seem to be this dealership's watch words
Great experience
by 06/25/2014on
I just bought a Rogue from executive nissan, and I had a very pleasant experience. Brian helped me with the car, and he was very knowledgeable and not pushy. Everyone else there was very nice as well. I would definitely recommend purchasing a car there.
2014 Nissan Xterra Pro-4X (bought 2/22/14)
by 02/24/2014on
It was a 2hr drive to Executive Nissan but worth it to buy from this professional team. Sarah E. answered our web inquiry promptly, confirming a great price. Special thanks to Chris D., our sales consultant. He is knowledgable and enthusiastic. Jeff D., Business Manager, made the paperwork happen with no drama. Thanks also to Susan D., Scott O., & Brian J.
My experience at Executive Nissan
by 12/16/2013on
I would like to share about my experience at Executive Nissan. I bought a new Rogue a couple months ago, and it was the first chance to make a good impression with the Nissan dealer. But, it didn't go as well as I anticipated. Everything was good before I went there to pick up my new car. The salesman told me come to the dealer to pick up the car at 6:00pm. So I got there at 6:00. I wanted to check the car to see whether everything was ok before I paid. But the salesman pushed me to do the paperwork before I had finished checking the car. He brought me to a manager to make me sign on the documents. So I told the manager that we didn't finish checking the car. Then the manager said "I don't understand. You already did a test-drive. It is enough. It is a new car. If you want to check more you have to come again tomorrow!?!?!?. It's late now." It was around 7pm. I think he was in a hurry to leave the office. I don't understand why they asked me to arrive at 6pm, but then they pushed me to sign because they didn't have time" I guess Executive Nissan's policy is that to checking a car you will buy is done only when you test-drive and no more checking, just pay for it when you pick it up. However, I finally checked everything, and it took a long time. But, I felt hurried, although I bought the new car. My family will never buy a car at Executive Nissan again. It was not a pleasant car buying experience. Anyway, Thanks for reading my experience.
Best Dealership I have ever been to
by 10/30/2013on
My husband and I were shopping for a new Nissan Frontier because my husband was involved in a bad accident, and we had went to 3 other Nissan dealers besides Executive Nissan, and I have to say the other dealerships were very rude, uncaring and unprofessional!! We walked into Executive Nissan and from the minute we stepped in the door we were treated like FAMILY. Our Salesman Jonathan Y. was extremely awesome!!! I can't say enough about how great the service was during our visit. We had a tour of the facility and meet the Sales Manager Rick who was great too!! Also, the finance Manager Jessie was fabulous too!! I will always go there whenever I purchase a vehicle and I will send everyone I know there because I know they will be treated great!!! Make sure you ask for Jonathan when you go there. He is an exceptional guy!! You will not be disappointed!!
New Car Lease
by 08/15/2013on
I love my new Sentra. This is my second leased car through Executive Nissan in North Haven, CT. Rich D. was my sales person for both leases, and always does an excellent job guiding me through the process. I'll be back! Sincerely, Ray Preziosi
Best Car Purchasing Experience Ever!!!!!!
by 08/04/2013on
I just purchased a new 2013 Nissan Rogue, and this was the most enjoyable experience I ever had buying a car. My salesperson Lauren L. was a pleasure. She is very knowledgeable and has a great personality. I really enjoyed talking with her. The selection was great so I was able to get the color I wanted with the options I needed. They were having a special with Zero percent financing, so that saved me a great deal of money!! Saving money is good. Dave Jones handled the financial paperwork and he made it effortless for me. Thank you Lauren, Dave and the entire team at Executive Nissan, North Haven Ct, for an excellent transaction!!!!!!!!!!!!
Exceptional Sales Experience
by 05/28/2013on
We are returning customers and have two leased vehicles from Executive. We would not even think of leasing a vehicle from another dealership. The sales and financing team provided us with an exceptional sales experience. We have recommended this dealership to family and friends with confidence.
