1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would like to share about my experience at Executive Nissan. I bought a new Rogue a couple months ago, and it was the first chance to make a good impression with the Nissan dealer. But, it didn't go as well as I anticipated. Everything was good before I went there to pick up my new car. The salesman told me come to the dealer to pick up the car at 6:00pm. So I got there at 6:00. I wanted to check the car to see whether everything was ok before I paid. But the salesman pushed me to do the paperwork before I had finished checking the car. He brought me to a manager to make me sign on the documents. So I told the manager that we didn't finish checking the car. Then the manager said "I don't understand. You already did a test-drive. It is enough. It is a new car. If you want to check more you have to come again tomorrow!?!?!?. It's late now." It was around 7pm. I think he was in a hurry to leave the office. I don't understand why they asked me to arrive at 6pm, but then they pushed me to sign because they didn't have time" I guess Executive Nissan's policy is that to checking a car you will buy is done only when you test-drive and no more checking, just pay for it when you pick it up. However, I finally checked everything, and it took a long time. But, I felt hurried, although I bought the new car. My family will never buy a car at Executive Nissan again. It was not a pleasant car buying experience. Anyway, Thanks for reading my experience. Read more