service Rating

After 3 months trying to get my vehicles recall completed from two other ct dealers and not having any success . I was finally referred by Ford motor company to Peter Richard at Dowling Ford . He promised to get back to me when the parts were available and stood by that . The other two dealers were horrible and one even scheduled my truck for repair only to call me after a day to tell me come pick your truck up we cant complete the recall we dont have the parts. Really after a day of having my truck you tell me this . The other dealer gave me an appointment and told me they had the parts only to call me the day before to say we dont have the parts . Peter at Dowling Ford he is as honest a guy as you could ask for. Those other two dealers (Monaco , Tasca ) could only wish to have a guy like Peter Richard as their service manger. ) Read more