Dowling Ford

1011 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dowling Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
sales Rating

Purchased a vehicle

by Clyde on 11/03/2019

2 thumbs up to team Dowling ford.....This was an all around positive experience. I will definitely recommend Dowling Ford and Friends alike.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Excellent service

by Excellent service on 12/27/2019

Service was excellent as always Great communication with service department Tom coyne was a pleasure to deal with very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Wonderful experience

by Barbara on 10/30/2019

Service done on my car and felt they were professional, honest, efficient and trustworthy. I came in thinking I needed brakes but was assured brakes were fine. They took the time to explain everything and made me feel that they cared. I would recommend this dealership for all your service needs as well as sales. I did purchase the vehicle there as well many years ago.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

New car

by John Finn on 10/29/2019

Outstanding from sales to service. Everything I had asked for was completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great experience

by Dowling67 on 08/02/2019

As always everyone is very helpful and courteous Which is why I keep coming back I just had the air bags replaced on the ford ranger We have Chris was very helpful and the bags were replaced in 45 minutes

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great Service as Always

by Jim on 04/16/2019

Dropped car off for service, oil change & tire rotation. Finished before requested time. Service Dept. called to let me know it was done early. Have gone here for service 20+ years. I've never had a problem. I bring both Ford and non-Ford vehicles. Same great service. Great place for tires.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Recall off my ford ranger

by Hugefordranger on 03/16/2018

After 3 months trying to get my vehicles recall completed from two other ct dealers and not having any success . I was finally referred by Ford motor company to Peter Richard at Dowling Ford . He promised to get back to me when the parts were available and stood by that . The other two dealers were horrible and one even scheduled my truck for repair only to call me after a day to tell me come pick your truck up we cant complete the recall we dont have the parts. Really after a day of having my truck you tell me this . The other dealer gave me an appointment and told me they had the parts only to call me the day before to say we dont have the parts . Peter at Dowling Ford he is as honest a guy as you could ask for. Those other two dealers (Monaco , Tasca ) could only wish to have a guy like Peter Richard as their service manger. )

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Prompt, courteous service, reasonable pricing, knowledgeable technicians

by Rhett713 on 03/07/2016

Your staff was highly knowledgeable and willing to listen to what I believed were my cars problems. I would also like to thank Jackie/Moose, and the mechanic who worked on my car, as they were also extremely courteous and very prompt. I also felt the pricing for parts/service was acceptable and that they were not trying to take advantage. One small improvement would be more comfortable seating in the service area as I waited 2 hours for my car to be serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Dowling Ford is the best in CT!

by cookieservant on 06/07/2014

Great service! Always a pleasure to buy my cars from here. Great attention to detail, and everyone was very welcoming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

sales Rating

Wish I bought cars more often

by newenglandkat on 03/19/2011

If you're looking for a low key, low pressure, no bs car sales, Dowling is your dealership. I bought a 2006 Toyota Highlander Limited in January 2009. My experience there stands out as the single best sales experience buying a car. For the record, I got an incredible deal too. Dowling is a small place that's big on owner satisfaction. I totally recommend them to anyone in the market for a Ford or any used car on their lot. Free car fax online, always a good thing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
