New vehicle purchase
by 04/03/2022on
We had a great experience with Mike S, he was very helpful with getting what we needed with my health problems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service experience
by 05/06/2022on
I just had a 5 star plus appointment experience today with Joe from Loveland Ford's brand new MOBILE SERVICE! I have a 2021 F150. Two days ago while at the dealership for an oil change / 10000 mile checkup, Matthew (handles recalls) at the service counter suggested that Allie (heads the mobile service team) set up an mobile service appointment to handle a recent recall for trailer brakes re-programing needed on my truck. I was pleasantly surprised that this was even available. Allie called me yesterday morning and scheduled the appointment for this morning! Joe, the mobile service specialist, was on time, extremely knowledgable, experienced, and thorough- he even got some extra info needed from my truck for a previous recall (photo of my driveshaft that was needed) and took the time to explain the new mobile service, the steps needed to reprogram my trailer brakes, and ALSO ordered new windshield wiper arms (a 3rd recall) for my truck. I consider Joe's service exemplary and my hope is that Loveland Ford will do whatever is necessary to retain top talent like Joe, Allie, and Matthew!! Oh, and also a big 5 star thumbs up to Victoria (service specialist) at the service desk as well who handled my appointment 2 days ago for oil change, 10000 mile checkup, and tire rotation for me in only 1 hour while I waited!!
Truly no hassle buying
by 03/06/2022on
I recently purchased a Ford Maverick from Loveland Ford. I ordered it in September of 2021 and with the ongoing effects of all that 2020 brought to the world I received my new truck in February 2022. The order process was quick and easy with no pressure. Pat, my salesman, was able to make some options available I thought were unavailable. He kept me posted every step of the way as my truck was built and shipped. When it arrived at Loveland Ford he worked with me to find a time that I could pick it up. At the time of pickup Pat spent some time going through the features of my truck and teaching me how to utilize them. That lesson was the most valuable part of the experience. Cars have changed over the 10 years since I purchased my last vehicle. Even my least favorite part of purchasing a vehicle was not at all painful. In the past the paperwork signing and finance part of the purchase has taken forever to complete and even though I have good credit I have on occasion felt I was being chastised by the finance department. This was absolutely not the case at Loveland Ford. It was quick and easy. It was the first car purchase I have made where the total amount of my purchase I was told at the start of the process was smaller when all was said and done. I left the dealership felling confident about my vehicle purchase as well as my financing.
Poor Communication and Slow Service
by 02/22/2022on
Service department is slow, unhelpful, and has poor communication. Came in for regular maintenance on my car at 9:30 am, they found something that needed to be repaired and couldn't get the part for it until several hours later at 3 pm (without offering solutions as to what I was going to do during that time with my 2 kids) and then failed to communicate with me when apparently they received the wrong part and wouldn't even have a chance of completing the work until the next day. I had to call twice at around 4:30 pm to get ahold of my service advisor for him to finally tell me I wouldn't be able to pick up my car until the next day, and then he implied that me having to figure out how I was going to drive my child to school the next day was somehow my fault and not his problem. I was unable to get ahold of anyone on the phone to help schedule misc. work/ diagnostics and had to do so in person because no one called me back. Very disappointed in this service department and will never come back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Won't schedule appointments for recalls or CSP's
by 02/11/2022on
Love Ford is the worst service department in Northern Colorado. They won't schedule any recall or CSP work, probably because they don't make any money on it. So if you are in the Northern Colorado area DO NOT BUY FORD! you will never get dealership service!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst experience of my life
by 02/04/2022on
Absolutely terrible service. Its been over a month now since I was last told my service was going to be handled with extreme importance. I went to get a water pump replacement and it was absolutely awful. Not only did it take days longer then I was originally told because the mechanic wanted to take extra days off vs finish the job when I was told it would be done by. But when I picked it up, putting the key in and starting it the check engine light came on. I was upset but wasn't going to leave until I knew this was fixed. I did not bring it in with a light and now had a light. Was told by the rep that the mechanic did not do anything to my vehicle and it was a check engine light for something on the completely opposite side of where he was working. She said she would have the part over nighted and fixed. Qent to get it fixed waited over 2 hours and was told it wasn't the issue and I needed to come back later when I could leave the car for a few days. Not everyone has that ability and the lady didn't seem to care other then not letting her boss find find out. When I asked for a manager I was told she felt I was going over her head and she was gonna help me fix it. I should have gone to a manager but in the end I talked to a customer service rep and she never called me back. So after this I made arrangements to drop the car off again for a few days. Went to pick it up, I was not given a receipt I was not given and explanation of anything that was done to my car but told it was the timing belt from replacing the water pump. Asked for my receipt and was told I would later receive one....again been over a month i was contacted by a customer service representative when I did a fill out for your experience and was told by her she would fallow up with me and she would make sure this was handled with care and concern. I felt happy and relieved but now over a month and not a word. Awful awful and would never trust or refer anyone to this place. Go literally anywhere else first because here you'll get your vehicle back worse and get told lies.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great first time car buying experience!
by 01/24/2022on
So I have bought all of my vehicles I have owned (besides my first one when I was 16, my parents helped me purchase from a dealership) in full from the vehicle owner, I’ve never purchased or dealt with a dealership. My 2000 Nissan Maxima, while a great little car, started causing me major problems with in the past couple months (it has 280,000 miles on it). Car problems are STRESSFUL, and I didn’t realize how very important needing a car (that is reliable and safe) is for my life, where I live, my job, and so many other things. Since I had never had an auto loan before, purchased a vehicle on my own from a dealership, or had an actual nice car in my life before, I was super nervous and inexperienced in this area. I’ve known Chris Brodeur since elementary school and when I posted on Facebook about how to go about buying a new car he offered to help me out. I went to Loveland Ford on Saturday and they got me a 2014 Buick Encore with 28000 miles on it and in near perfect condition. I worked with Roman Martinez and Chris all day and they made the experience easy, exciting and it calmed my nerves. I had the (somewhat biased) opinion that everyone has about car salesmen that they are sleazy conmen that are always looking for an opportunity to screw someone over for a quick buck. However after my experience with Chris and Roman at Loveland Ford my opinion has completely changed and in the future I will always come to them if I ever need another vehicle. Chris gave me an AMAZING deal on my car and made my experience at the dealership and finding the right car easy, fun, and amazing! I highly recommend Chris and Roman, and Loveland Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dropped the Ball Over and Over…!!
by 10/31/2021on
process ever…. It’s been over 2..." The longest drawn out process ever…. It’s been over 2 months and we are still dealing with this place. We provide everything they needed but they can’t seem to stop dropping the ball. It should never take over 2 months to complete a truck deal. The truck should not have been sold prior to going in the shop. The paperwork should never have had to be signed prior to delivery which took all of 3 weeks. The title work wasn’t done long past the expiration date. Lost wages, fuel and time going back and forth over and over… ridiculous!!! They should take lessons from other dealers. They also promise to make it right.. just another lie. I took this all the way to the general manger who promised to call and discuss the issues. Guess what, another ball dropped.. no call !!!
Terrible Service Department
by 10/25/2021on
Would NEVER recommend Loveland Ford to anyone. I have received nothing but terrible service on my 2019 Ford F-250 and I have received little support from Ford or Loveland Ford regarding this truck. I have been consistently dealing with service issues with them on this truck and previous vehicles. My 2019 Ford- F-250 has been doing the death wobble or "extreme oscillation" according to Loveland Ford and they always gave me the run around. Still to date, it has never been corrected or resolved despite their "attempts" to fix it. They always make you feel like you are the problem an not the issue with the truck. After getting no where with them, I have simply just had to settle dealing with the problem even though it should be covered under warranty and is a safety issue. Now for the final issue that will make me never go back to Loveland Ford for anything. I took my 2019 Ford F-250 in at 30k miles for a service and to have a few warranty items looked at. After getting the warranty items approved, they ordered parts and we scheduled an appointment to have the work completed. I dropped off the truck ahead of the appointment time and they informed me that during the repair work, some rusted bolts twisted off and that they had to send it to an auto body shop to have new studs installed. I understand things happen and they said they would get it taken care of and send to the shop. After receiving no communication or follow-up later that week, I followed-up twice in which the told me they it was still in with the autobody shop. I finally called the following week and they said again said... still no update. I explained that I used this truck for work to haul trailers and was needing it for the weekend. They called back later that day and said it was done. I went to pick it up and looked at the repairs and needless to say, I was disgusted. They simply bent the body panel to wedge in a steel bolt in and then simply put a nut. This was their "installing a stud and having to take it to an autobody shop". They left the body panel dented with metal from the paint chipping and the steel bolt exposed... so this will not definitely rust for sure now. Not sure what auto body shop would do that kind of work and why Loveland Ford would have accepted that quality of work. On top of that, the sidewall on my front tire had a large scape which indicated to me that someone hit a curb. I know for a fact it wasn't there when I dropped it off because I always take pictures of my truck before and after I leave it for service. After being so frustrated, I went back and looked at my dash camera and needless to say, this is the part where I will never trust Loveland Ford again. Despite them having my truck for a week, they never took it to the auto body shop until the morning I called a week after the appointment even though they told still no update from the auto body shop. Nothing but lies and runarounds with Loveland Ford. No attention to detail, no quality control, no communication, just terrible service and they do not stand behind their work. After them knowing I was frustrated, I get no follow-up communication (phone call), just a standard generic email asking how was my service even. I will take my business elsewhere and hope other people read this review and do the same so they too are not left in disgust or frustration. There is no trust at Loveland Ford and their service is terrible.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I expect more customer care and service when I spend that amount of money
by 10/22/2021on
Loveland Ford Before I get into why this dealership deserves such a bad review. I will note that I have bought 5 vehicles from different dealerships, 4 vehicles from marketplaces, and worked at a mechanics shop that sold vehicles. Having said all of that I have never experienced a vehicle purchase that went horribly and made me regret my purchase except with Loveland Ford. I should've seen the red flags and stopped but to be honest it was a nice vehicle(still should have found a similar option with a better dealership). The week I went to look at the vehicle it was still being inspected by the mechanic because it was new to the lot, nothing surprising this happens all the time. I proceeded to buy the vehicle under the circumstance that I test drove it and approved of it afterwards, this is a practice I had heard of and felt comfortable with. During the time that I first looked at the vehicle and test drove it the salesman seemed way too eager to sell literally anything(red flag). It was annoying how badly he wanted to sell me anything, luckily this did get me a new key fob for free as I wouldn't take the vehicle with just one key(the only notably good thing about this sale). As soon as I agreed to fully buy the vehicle and the salesman knew he was getting paid his attitude seemed to drop a level. It almost felt like he was questioning my knowledge of automobiles(for reference I've worked on them since I was 14 and have been hired by Mercedes and Toyota to help with commercials(check my linkedin if you want)). I didn't really care about his attitude because like I've stated it was a nice vehicle and I thought i'd be done with the dealership soon. Once all was said and done and I was given my paperwork I couldn't find any information on the loan company I was going through, not even a name. I was able to ask and be told that It was with Canvas Credit Union(Canvas mailed me all my account details later). I was also told to look for paperwork telling me I could register the vehicle, and an IOU for the extra key. When I called to set up an appointment for the extra key the people at Loveland Ford talked to me like I didn't know how a Chevy Key works(I worked at an offroading shop that put LS engines in Jeeps, try me). Come to find out its Loveland Ford that doesn't know how a Chevy key works as they took it to Chevy for the new key, a waist of my time as I know they could've setup the appointment at chevy and had me take it there for the key cutting them out as the middleman to pick up and drop off(i've worked with other dealerships that have done exactly that, make the appointment and I take it on my own time). After finally getting my key I was just waiting for the paperwork saying I could register it. As the expiration date for the temp tag got closer I called them and was told that they were still waiting on the title from the last bank. I was a little shocked to find out they didn't even have the title when they had sold the vehicle(granted things are taking extra time because of covid). When I called again to ask if I could get an extension from them on my temp tag because I was still waiting for the paperwork saying I could register it, I was told that they don't register vehicles and that I couldn't get one in a very unhappy and void of niceness tone(obviously just a misunderstanding that I cleared up by re wording my question). I will let you know I have dealt with multiple dealerships that do indeed register the vehicle for you. After getting my second temp tag I was contacted by Loveland Ford again telling me I had to get the truck weighed so they could proceed and send the title into the county. I was shocked, now the dealership had me running the errands they should've done before they had sold the vehicle. I requested they pay for the weight inspection(they did). But I had to take time out of my day for the weight inspection. Finally it was over. I expect more customer care and service when I spend that amount of money. Horrible experience.
Typical Dealership
by 10/07/2021on
Busy, indifferent attitude, expensive...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 09/01/2021on
Friendly & courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2020 Ford Escape
by 08/01/2021on
For the most part, it was a positive experience. We were rushed and that did not allow the salesperson time he needed. Everything worked out okay.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Customer Service!
by 07/14/2021on
I have had 3 appointments for an oil change and each time had to wait for at least an hour and a half before they even took my vehicle in to be serviced; and then only because I had to ask what the delay was to get things started!!! Total waste of my time. They should not overbook appointments if they can’t be somewhat timely in their service. Today the manager of the dealership told me that they tell people up front there is a 2 hour delay, which I was never told. If I had been I would have left. Then he told me he didn’t believe me when I said I was not told anything about a delay. He basically accused me of lying and I don’t think questioning your customer’s Integrity is a great way to keep business. I will never go back. Three strikes and you are out in my opinion.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
First Oil Change
by 06/25/2021on
It took a while to schedule the appointment because they were booked up for over a week. I was pleased that when I did schedule an appointment at 8Am and took off from work, that Loveland Ford honored our appointment time and got my truck in at 8 am and out fairly quickly,. Nothing worse than making an appointment and taking off from work only to have to wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst buisness in this industry.
by 06/19/2021on
They sold a truck out from under me on Friday, knowing I was coming in on Saturday with 20k cash down. And i had the appointment scheduled..It makes me feel dirty even dealing with these people. I highly recommend buying elsewhere if you have any Self Respect... This is based only on my opinion and experience with this place.
Oil change
by 06/10/2021on
Went in for an oil change without an appointment t and was in and out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership Ever!!!
by 05/18/2021on
I bought my F-150 a year ago from Loveland Ford. I had a few service items that caused me some frustrations. Brett in service was very helpful and he actually cares. Johnny who sold me the truck was also involved and helped me with the truck despite not being a part of service. He went above and beyond each time. The truck unfortunately needed what I would considered a decent sized repair (which was covered under my warranty) and I didn’t want to mess with it. I am mentioning this because the service department keeps their word which is important to me. I purchased an F-350 Platinum from Loveland Ford My sales guy with both transactions was Johnny J and I have sent 7 friends and family members to him. Every single one was very happy with him. Johnny is very honest and genuinely cares about his customers. He is absolutely opposite of what I would consider a car salesperson to be. He has complete changed my opinion and outlook on Car salespeople in general. The finance director Ryan Fish answered several questions I had and was very patient with me. I finished out my paperwork with Eric Brace who was also great. Eric did my paperwork on my first truck and convinced me to get the warranty for my truck, despite is being pricey in my mind. I’m VERY glad he did because the warranty work I mentioned in the begging was $17,000!! I payed $100 deductible! Buy the warranty!! When it comes to buying a truck that is the value of what you can buy a small house for, it’s a big purchase! I will never go anywhere else! Thank you Johnny, Fish, Eric, Brett and the rest of the Loveland Ford team for changing my perception of what buying and owning a vehicle should be like.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Explorer Limited
by 04/20/2021on
Wonderful experience! Everyone was so kind to me.
Excellent experience with my shopping and purchase of my new F-150
by 04/02/2021on
I had a great experience with my pursuit of a new F-150. I was being picky since it replaced a BMW and I wanted some features parity. The salesperson, Shaylah went above and beyond to help me out. The dealer being in their new location seems to work very in the new site. They were fair with me on pricing the new truck and on my trade. I truly appreciate them working with me. Love my new truck!
Love my new F150!
by 03/28/2021on
No high pressure tactics, just courteous, helpful service.