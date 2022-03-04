1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Loveland Ford Before I get into why this dealership deserves such a bad review. I will note that I have bought 5 vehicles from different dealerships, 4 vehicles from marketplaces, and worked at a mechanics shop that sold vehicles. Having said all of that I have never experienced a vehicle purchase that went horribly and made me regret my purchase except with Loveland Ford. I should've seen the red flags and stopped but to be honest it was a nice vehicle(still should have found a similar option with a better dealership). The week I went to look at the vehicle it was still being inspected by the mechanic because it was new to the lot, nothing surprising this happens all the time. I proceeded to buy the vehicle under the circumstance that I test drove it and approved of it afterwards, this is a practice I had heard of and felt comfortable with. During the time that I first looked at the vehicle and test drove it the salesman seemed way too eager to sell literally anything(red flag). It was annoying how badly he wanted to sell me anything, luckily this did get me a new key fob for free as I wouldn't take the vehicle with just one key(the only notably good thing about this sale). As soon as I agreed to fully buy the vehicle and the salesman knew he was getting paid his attitude seemed to drop a level. It almost felt like he was questioning my knowledge of automobiles(for reference I've worked on them since I was 14 and have been hired by Mercedes and Toyota to help with commercials(check my linkedin if you want)). I didn't really care about his attitude because like I've stated it was a nice vehicle and I thought i'd be done with the dealership soon. Once all was said and done and I was given my paperwork I couldn't find any information on the loan company I was going through, not even a name. I was able to ask and be told that It was with Canvas Credit Union(Canvas mailed me all my account details later). I was also told to look for paperwork telling me I could register the vehicle, and an IOU for the extra key. When I called to set up an appointment for the extra key the people at Loveland Ford talked to me like I didn't know how a Chevy Key works(I worked at an offroading shop that put LS engines in Jeeps, try me). Come to find out its Loveland Ford that doesn't know how a Chevy key works as they took it to Chevy for the new key, a waist of my time as I know they could've setup the appointment at chevy and had me take it there for the key cutting them out as the middleman to pick up and drop off(i've worked with other dealerships that have done exactly that, make the appointment and I take it on my own time). After finally getting my key I was just waiting for the paperwork saying I could register it. As the expiration date for the temp tag got closer I called them and was told that they were still waiting on the title from the last bank. I was a little shocked to find out they didn't even have the title when they had sold the vehicle(granted things are taking extra time because of covid). When I called again to ask if I could get an extension from them on my temp tag because I was still waiting for the paperwork saying I could register it, I was told that they don't register vehicles and that I couldn't get one in a very unhappy and void of niceness tone(obviously just a misunderstanding that I cleared up by re wording my question). I will let you know I have dealt with multiple dealerships that do indeed register the vehicle for you. After getting my second temp tag I was contacted by Loveland Ford again telling me I had to get the truck weighed so they could proceed and send the title into the county. I was shocked, now the dealership had me running the errands they should've done before they had sold the vehicle. I requested they pay for the weight inspection(they did). But I had to take time out of my day for the weight inspection. Finally it was over. I expect more customer care and service when I spend that amount of money. Horrible experience. Read more