Went to this dealership to look at a vehicle they had listed on Facebook Market place. The vehicle we went to look at had not made it through their mechanics yet so they showed us several other vehicles. Once we picked out the one we liked it was very simple. There was no haggling just a fair price. Finance team got us a low rate for the loan and we were out the door in our new vehicle. Only reason not five stars is the one vehicle we wanted to look at was not ready to be shown and I don't think it should have been put on the website until it was ready. Read more