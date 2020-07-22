Loveland Ford Lincoln

999 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland, CO 80537
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Loveland Ford Lincoln

4.2
Overall Rating
(33)
Recommend: Yes (27) No (6)
sales Rating

1st New Auto Purchase in 30 Years

by JackC on 07/22/2020

I narrowed search to dealers with 4.5+ ratings only. Loveland Ford & Greg Connell were as good as reviews. Dealer extras: prep $694, etch $455, key insurance $299, locking wheel key $99 so negotiate. Still, my final price was less than anywhere I could find in 6 months of internet searching. We're very happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

ehh

by EricBlake on 08/30/2020

Thought they were going to fix. If they would have test drove around the block they would have seen the check-engine light come on. Now trying to get this into them for a re-look. This will take a good 30-45 days.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Loveland Ford

by Paulacon on 06/26/2020

We called after looking at inventory online and had picked out a car. It was waiting for us when we got to Loveland Ford. The salesman, Greg Connell, was excellent and had done a lot of the paperwork ahead of time so we didn't have to wait very long. People at the dealership were wearing masks which made us feel more comfortable. Greg was very knowledgeable about the car and answered all of our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Positive experience

by mv_ranger on 06/12/2020

Gave best deal in the area. Overall process was efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford F350

by DodgeMan on 05/14/2020

Love the truck. The service was more on the poor side. The salesman was supposed to give me a call the following day, no call. Service was supposed to give me a quote on a part and install, no call. I called a second time and talked to the department manager and was told to give me a call back, no call. It concerns me on the future with them for servicing. I was looking for a second vehicle for my wife. Will move on.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Loveland Ford is wonderful!

by OldTroll on 02/14/2020

The service department is so friendly and on top of getting things done in a timely fashion. Couldn't be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Two Experiences -- Both Top Notch!!

by TwoTimer at Loveland Ford on 02/09/2020

We recently purchased our 2nd new Ford from Loveland Ford and both experiences were great. The salesman was knowledgeable and professional and we didn't feel pressured.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly Dealership with good sales force

by Nathan O on 02/03/2020

Went to this dealership to look at a vehicle they had listed on Facebook Market place. The vehicle we went to look at had not made it through their mechanics yet so they showed us several other vehicles. Once we picked out the one we liked it was very simple. There was no haggling just a fair price. Finance team got us a low rate for the loan and we were out the door in our new vehicle. Only reason not five stars is the one vehicle we wanted to look at was not ready to be shown and I don't think it should have been put on the website until it was ready.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Used car purchase

by Karen Sorenson on 01/23/2020

It was a pleasure doing business with Lincoln Ford! Greg Konrody was very professional and knowledgeable! My whole buying experience was wonderful. Eric the finance guy as well as the 2 gentlemen that picked up my trade in, were wonderful! I would recommend Lincoln Ford to everyone. And would also recommend that they ask for Greg. Thanks for making my buying experience enjoyable! Karen Sorenson

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Car already needs repair

by Hilary on 01/13/2020

We bought a 2014 escape from this dealership in October and have recently noticed spots on the garage floor. We brought it in since the radiator was replaced before we took possession. They informed us it's actually the heater hose and would not be covered by them since they didn't do that work. They then quoted us 600 dollars to fix a problem they should've caught during pre sale inspection. Will not be purchasing another vehicle from them or recommending to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

2015 F150 King Ranch

by C Moore on 01/11/2020

I just purchased a 2015 F150 King Ranch at Loveland Ford and it was an outstanding experience. John B was very helpful and courteous and the transaction was as easy as buying groceries. The vehicle selection and pricing was superior to other dealers I was considering and the truck I purchased was very low miles and in perfect shape! Highly recommend Loveland Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

car service

by orlando on 01/06/2020

Route oil change yet they went over and above with their services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Loveland Ford

by Carrie G on 01/02/2020

Service was excellent , even after 2 return trips for 'trickle down issues....unlike other service facilities. Will only take my car to them for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

RM Power Solutions

by RMPower on 12/30/2019

Michael & Austin were incredible to work with. They were attentive, answered all questions and worked through various different financing options to help get us the best deal possible. The best part of the entire experience was how organized they were. The car buying process can be intimidating but this wasn't the case with Loveland Ford. I will definitely be a return customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great dealership

by F-150 .. on 12/15/2019

I had a basic 35,000 mile service with oil change completed and thy were professional and very quick I would highly recommend getting any service from Loveland ford. I also bought this truck from them and my salesman Joel was straight and to the point. I will buy any future vehicle him. Hope this helps

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

George Larkin

by Uyawis2012 on 11/29/2019

Took a little less time than they thought so that was a good thing. There costumer waiting area leaves much to be desired. It’s in the sales floor area the coffee is in the service area down the stairs. It’s about the same it was 20 years ago.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Expedition Max 2019

by Coachdev on 11/13/2019

The sales man Joel was awesome, zero pressure and full disclosure! Made the right choice for me and my family for this vehicle! Great dealership too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford Ranger at Loveland Ford

by Phillip on 10/01/2019

I appreciate the time that John Sherwood spent answering our questions and going with us on a detailed test drive of the ford ranger I bought

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales review

by Missy Glenn on 09/22/2019

I can not say enough how wonderful car buying experience I had at Loveland Ford. Chris Rodgers was the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by CRDelval on 08/23/2019

I waited for 3 hours before I found out the service on my car was completed in 1 hour. I left my cell phone number but I also was waiting in the front lobby until my car was completed but they called my home phone number instead of my cell number or notifying me in the lobby that the service on my car was completed. They apologized and would note to call the number I left the next time. My suggestion is to call all numbers listed and to also check in the lobby.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Worst experience ever! Lied to and Suckered!!

by AweHellzNo on 08/05/2019

Just bought a car from Loveland ford. The day I bought it, the car was not ready. It was nice of them to loan me a vehicle until mine was ready. I was told it would be a week. After that I was told daily that it would be ready "tomorrow" every day for an additional week. Sales guy Ryan never called to follow up I had to chase him down daily to get any results. Then after 2 weeks and a 120 point inspection where I was told they changed fluids/etc. I pick up my car, the oil had NOT been changed, so I'm not sure they did any check on vehicle. Also the windshield was cracked in 2 places. After complaining to sales mgr, I did get a new windshield. Not so much as an apology. I was told someone would call me back to make it right. Guess what? Still waiting... I do not recommend buying any vehicle here. I feel like I got suckered. Dont buy a car here. Maybe you will have better luck, but be warned!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
