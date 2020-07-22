1st New Auto Purchase in 30 Years
by 07/22/2020on
I narrowed search to dealers with 4.5+ ratings only. Loveland Ford & Greg Connell were as good as reviews. Dealer extras: prep $694, etch $455, key insurance $299, locking wheel key $99 so negotiate. Still, my final price was less than anywhere I could find in 6 months of internet searching. We're very happy.
ehh
by 08/30/2020on
Thought they were going to fix. If they would have test drove around the block they would have seen the check-engine light come on. Now trying to get this into them for a re-look. This will take a good 30-45 days.
1st New Auto Purchase in 30 Years
by 07/22/2020on
I narrowed search to dealers with 4.5+ ratings only. Loveland Ford & Greg Connell were as good as reviews. Dealer extras: prep $694, etch $455, key insurance $299, locking wheel key $99 so negotiate. Still, my final price was less than anywhere I could find in 6 months of internet searching. We're very happy.
Loveland Ford
by 06/26/2020on
We called after looking at inventory online and had picked out a car. It was waiting for us when we got to Loveland Ford. The salesman, Greg Connell, was excellent and had done a lot of the paperwork ahead of time so we didn't have to wait very long. People at the dealership were wearing masks which made us feel more comfortable. Greg was very knowledgeable about the car and answered all of our questions.
Positive experience
by 06/12/2020on
Gave best deal in the area. Overall process was efficient.
Ford F350
by 05/14/2020on
Love the truck. The service was more on the poor side. The salesman was supposed to give me a call the following day, no call. Service was supposed to give me a quote on a part and install, no call. I called a second time and talked to the department manager and was told to give me a call back, no call. It concerns me on the future with them for servicing. I was looking for a second vehicle for my wife. Will move on.
Loveland Ford is wonderful!
by 02/14/2020on
The service department is so friendly and on top of getting things done in a timely fashion. Couldn't be happier.
Two Experiences -- Both Top Notch!!
by 02/09/2020on
We recently purchased our 2nd new Ford from Loveland Ford and both experiences were great. The salesman was knowledgeable and professional and we didn't feel pressured.
Friendly Dealership with good sales force
by 02/03/2020on
Went to this dealership to look at a vehicle they had listed on Facebook Market place. The vehicle we went to look at had not made it through their mechanics yet so they showed us several other vehicles. Once we picked out the one we liked it was very simple. There was no haggling just a fair price. Finance team got us a low rate for the loan and we were out the door in our new vehicle. Only reason not five stars is the one vehicle we wanted to look at was not ready to be shown and I don't think it should have been put on the website until it was ready.
Used car purchase
by 01/23/2020on
It was a pleasure doing business with Lincoln Ford! Greg Konrody was very professional and knowledgeable! My whole buying experience was wonderful. Eric the finance guy as well as the 2 gentlemen that picked up my trade in, were wonderful! I would recommend Lincoln Ford to everyone. And would also recommend that they ask for Greg. Thanks for making my buying experience enjoyable! Karen Sorenson
Car already needs repair
by 01/13/2020on
We bought a 2014 escape from this dealership in October and have recently noticed spots on the garage floor. We brought it in since the radiator was replaced before we took possession. They informed us it's actually the heater hose and would not be covered by them since they didn't do that work. They then quoted us 600 dollars to fix a problem they should've caught during pre sale inspection. Will not be purchasing another vehicle from them or recommending to anyone.
2015 F150 King Ranch
by 01/11/2020on
I just purchased a 2015 F150 King Ranch at Loveland Ford and it was an outstanding experience. John B was very helpful and courteous and the transaction was as easy as buying groceries. The vehicle selection and pricing was superior to other dealers I was considering and the truck I purchased was very low miles and in perfect shape! Highly recommend Loveland Ford!
car service
by 01/06/2020on
Route oil change yet they went over and above with their services.
Loveland Ford
by 01/02/2020on
Service was excellent , even after 2 return trips for 'trickle down issues....unlike other service facilities. Will only take my car to them for service.
RM Power Solutions
by 12/30/2019on
Michael & Austin were incredible to work with. They were attentive, answered all questions and worked through various different financing options to help get us the best deal possible. The best part of the entire experience was how organized they were. The car buying process can be intimidating but this wasn't the case with Loveland Ford. I will definitely be a return customer.
Great dealership
by 12/15/2019on
I had a basic 35,000 mile service with oil change completed and thy were professional and very quick I would highly recommend getting any service from Loveland ford. I also bought this truck from them and my salesman Joel was straight and to the point. I will buy any future vehicle him. Hope this helps
George Larkin
by 11/29/2019on
Took a little less time than they thought so that was a good thing. There costumer waiting area leaves much to be desired. It’s in the sales floor area the coffee is in the service area down the stairs. It’s about the same it was 20 years ago.
Ford Expedition Max 2019
by 11/13/2019on
The sales man Joel was awesome, zero pressure and full disclosure! Made the right choice for me and my family for this vehicle! Great dealership too!
Ford Ranger at Loveland Ford
by 10/01/2019on
I appreciate the time that John Sherwood spent answering our questions and going with us on a detailed test drive of the ford ranger I bought
Sales review
by 09/22/2019on
I can not say enough how wonderful car buying experience I had at Loveland Ford. Chris Rodgers was the best.
Service
by 08/23/2019on
I waited for 3 hours before I found out the service on my car was completed in 1 hour. I left my cell phone number but I also was waiting in the front lobby until my car was completed but they called my home phone number instead of my cell number or notifying me in the lobby that the service on my car was completed. They apologized and would note to call the number I left the next time. My suggestion is to call all numbers listed and to also check in the lobby.
Worst experience ever! Lied to and Suckered!!
by 08/05/2019on
Just bought a car from Loveland ford. The day I bought it, the car was not ready. It was nice of them to loan me a vehicle until mine was ready. I was told it would be a week. After that I was told daily that it would be ready "tomorrow" every day for an additional week. Sales guy Ryan never called to follow up I had to chase him down daily to get any results. Then after 2 weeks and a 120 point inspection where I was told they changed fluids/etc. I pick up my car, the oil had NOT been changed, so I'm not sure they did any check on vehicle. Also the windshield was cracked in 2 places. After complaining to sales mgr, I did get a new windshield. Not so much as an apology. I was told someone would call me back to make it right. Guess what? Still waiting... I do not recommend buying any vehicle here. I feel like I got suckered. Dont buy a car here. Maybe you will have better luck, but be warned!!