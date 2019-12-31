Oil change and overall car maintenance
by 12/31/2019on
Was very knowledgeable, fast and friendly service. Took care of my needs and answered all my questions. Every one in my family owns a Chevy and this place is where I’m doing my business from now on..
Oil change and overall car maintenance
by 12/31/2019on
Was very knowledgeable, fast and friendly service. Took care of my needs and answered all my questions. Every one in my family owns a Chevy and this place is where I’m doing my business from now on..
Grate Dealership
by 12/29/2019on
This was the fastest oil change I had at Emich and as always grate service.
Oil change
by 07/04/2019on
Very fast and polite service
Brian Overton
by 08/29/2018on
Brian and Ryan were amazing. No pressure at all. Made buying easy, met all of our wants/needs. Highly recommended Emich!
New car for daughter
by 08/27/2018on
Visited 7 dealerships looking for a new car lease for my daughter. The staff at Emich Chevrolet was, hands down, the best group of people we came upon all day! To start with, there was no high-pressure sales mentality. Our sales person, Ryan, treated us like he was helping a friend or family member. But the most important thing he did was LISTEN. He asked why were there and what we were looking for. As the process went on, he remembered all the details and would point out things like, "This car has the adjustable lumbar support that should help keep your back in the proper alignment." Other dealers had to be reminded about various problems or missing features with the car they were showing us. In the end, my daughter got a vehicle that she loves for a price that fits her budget. They have won our entire family over. We can't imagine going anywhere else in the future, and have recommended Emich to several people since that day!
Please Stay Away
by 02/08/2018on
I would not purchase another vehicle from this dealership again or recommend them. Emich does not care about getting you the vehicle you want or getting you a fair deal. I thought they were different. Unfortunately they live up to the typical used car salesmen stereotype, sell you whatever they can for as much as they can. They had two used vehicles on their lot that I was interested in, and one was priced slightly higher than I was able to afford, so we ended up purchasing a cheaper vehicle, but it was not the one I truly wanted, which we made very clear to the salesman Jude, but he said there was nothing they could do to come down on the price. Now two weeks later, I noticed they still have the very same vehicle I wanted on their lot, and it has been marked down to the exact price I was willing to pay the day we came in to shop. This make me feel duped and taken advantage of. Jude, you lied to my face when you said there was nothing you could do on the price even though you knew that was the car I truly wanted in my heart, instead, all you cared about was selling a car that night, you didnt have the best interest of the customer in mind. Where I come from, that is not how you treat people. This is dishonest and shady behavior. This is the first car I have purchase in 11 years. The last time we bought a car, it was from Johnson Auto Plaza and our experience was night and day. They treat you like family there and I walked out feeling like I got a good deal and like a valued customer, not like I got one pulled over on me. I am regretting that we didnt wait until they got in we wanted and purchased at Johnson. They were never pushy and seemed to truly care about their customers and making sure the deal was right rather than just trying to get a deal done. Head up to Johnson Auto Plaza, its wort the drive, I know I will defiantly be a repeat customer there, sadly, Emich never will never have my business again. Stay away.
Earnestine
by 11/19/2016on
Wonderful, our salesman Jon Mandich was a very caring person taking all the time we needed and helping us with all our questions.He is a very knowledgeable person and truly is interested in the customer, We would recommend his to anyone .
Sales rep & Manager completely unethical
by 07/18/2016on
Can you imagine negotiating and committing to buying a car with these guys, plan your budget, schedule and taking a day off work to go and drive the car, only to find that the agreement that was made with the sales rep (and the manager clearly in the loop at all times) being COMPLETELY IGNORED. Yup, they sold the car that I wanted, that I had reserved - just like that. Never received any notification that there was a hint of competition or calling to say: hey, put a deposit on it because we have another bidder....NOPE. This is very disappointing and likely why a used car dealership and used car salespeople gets such poor reputation - can't trust a word that comes out of their mouths.............
Quick, easy, flexible process
by 06/02/2016on
I came looking for a very specific vehicle with a friends/family discount. I found these vehicle I wanted and they delivered it Anna's processed all of the paper work at my convenience
Top-notch experience!
by 05/27/2016on
Christina Middleton and the staff at Emich made the process of buying a new truck for my business very painless. No 'car salesman: feeling at all, very pleasant. I would recommend Emich and especially Christina by name to anyone looking for a Chevy.
Exemplary Service
by 05/14/2016on
Steve Bossert, my service representative, always provides accurate quotes and explains the repairs needed. His customers come first and goes the extra mile to ensure 110 percent satisfaction. Steve professionalism and dedication is exemplary. I must add Dan (pretty eyes) who works on both of our vehicles as well. His work is exemplary and I depend on our vehicles to commute to work. I would highly recommend Emich Service Department. I appreciate their integrity and high quality workmanship.
Great Sales Staff
by 05/03/2016on
We recently purchased a Chevy Silverado High Country Edition vehicle. The sales staff was very warm and friendly. More like family feel.
New truck buying experence
by 04/20/2016on
Zach was very informative and spent all the time I wanted going over all the features of the truck and I never felt pressured to buy. The sales manager was very good to work with and I felt we made a good deal. In all my car buying experiences I have never been more satisfied than with this one.
Lousy Service
by 04/14/2016on
I bought a 2014 Convertible Camaro from Emich, two years ago, and two days ago went to replace my tires. Low and behold, a wheel lock socket is needed to remove the wheels. I tore my vehicle apart looking for this device and I am certain that it was never on the vehicle. I have called Emich 4 Times! The first guy I talked to in service, Tony, asked why I was just now calling about it after 2 years. He said it wasn't his fault and why wasn't I talking to sales. I've called their service manager, Jason, left a message, and called two more times. Apparently he is very unavailable. I now have to go to brakes plus to have these lugs removed, for $85 minimum. I am livid. I would tell anyone who would listen not to buy here. They were great up to the point of me buying the vehicle but since their service and people skills is seriously lacking! I would give zero stars if possible.
New Truck Purchase
by 02/17/2016on
I had numerous phone calls and text messages between myself and my sales consultant. All were very helpful and allowed the process to continue without issues. This allowed us to arrive, look at, test drive, and finally decided to purchase the vehicle my sales consultant had picked out for us based on the information I had given him in our conversations. The end result was no surprises! One of my better experiences in the purchase of a vehicle.
Happy to drive a Chevy
by 04/21/2015on
The sales department is great. It took me the better part of a week to decide on a lease car and Ryan the sales associate that was helping me went over the top with costumer service, no pressure, and sweet deal. The whole sales department jumped in to make sure I got the car I wanted.
Best Deal Service Award
by 03/22/2015on
In my 40 years of experience with dealers and independent garages, Emich is head and shoulders above any dealer that I have patronized. Honest evaluation of work needed, timely service, no hassle warranty work, and so forth. They are helping me keep my 2005 Impala in top shape, they are tops in my book.
Emich Chevy - Grant Armijo
by 02/04/2015on
If you are in the market for a new (or used) Chevy, save yourself lots of time and headache and go directly to Grant Armijo's desk in sales at Emich Chevy off of Wadsworth. My wife and I had been looking for a used Suburban with low miles, light leather and quad bucket seats for several months prior. Much to my surprise, this is a rare car to find in Colorado/surrounding areas. After going through multiple other dealerships and online searches with no luck (or little effort put in on other dealers end), we were fortunate enough to get in touch with Grant at Emich and told him exactly what we were looking for. Grant went above and beyond what was expected and found the exact car we had our sights set on. His attitude and professionalism was top notch and remained attentive on some lose ends even after the deal was closed. Make no mistake, Grant will find you the car you want, never give up until you are satisfied and give you the time and dedication you deserve but not expect. He is passionate about this business and for that along with all his hard work, I give all 4 stars to his effort. The lack of the 5th star is not because of Grant but because the trade in process for my car did not run so smoothly. Unfortunately, it fell into the hands of the higher ups who tried to nickle and dime me on my trade in value. Do not expect to get close to near market trade in value for old car at Emich. If you can sell your car elsewhere, cover the tax savings you would get for the trade then you are sure to come out ahead and I suggest doing that. Other than that small hiccup, the overall experience was great largely in part to Grant Armijo.
Purchase with Confidence
by 01/05/2015on
I purchased my vehicle at Emich Chevrolet and would recommend them to others. The team at Emich were quickly able to answer all questions about the vehicle and financing I was interested in. I live over 50 miles from Emich but am glad I drove the distance for my purchase.
Happy Chevy Tahoe owner
by 01/04/2015on
My daughter and I were greeted by a gentleman named Grant Armijo. He was quite courteous and polite.What information he didn't have in front of him,he worked hard to find.It was a pleasant experience and I got a great deal. Thanks Emich.
Grant Armijo, what a guy!
by 01/04/2015on
Grant was amazing, he spent countless hours making sure that we got the best deal possible on the used car I was looking for. He was a great salesman, caring and honest, and I would recommend his services to anyone in need of a good, quality used car from an honest dealer. Thank you Grant and Emich Chevrolet, you will see return business from me and my family.