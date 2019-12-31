sales Rating

I would not purchase another vehicle from this dealership again or recommend them. Emich does not care about getting you the vehicle you want or getting you a fair deal. I thought they were different. Unfortunately they live up to the typical used car salesmen stereotype, sell you whatever they can for as much as they can. They had two used vehicles on their lot that I was interested in, and one was priced slightly higher than I was able to afford, so we ended up purchasing a cheaper vehicle, but it was not the one I truly wanted, which we made very clear to the salesman Jude, but he said there was nothing they could do to come down on the price. Now two weeks later, I noticed they still have the very same vehicle I wanted on their lot, and it has been marked down to the exact price I was willing to pay the day we came in to shop. This make me feel duped and taken advantage of. Jude, you lied to my face when you said there was nothing you could do on the price even though you knew that was the car I truly wanted in my heart, instead, all you cared about was selling a car that night, you didnt have the best interest of the customer in mind. Where I come from, that is not how you treat people. This is dishonest and shady behavior. This is the first car I have purchase in 11 years. The last time we bought a car, it was from Johnson Auto Plaza and our experience was night and day. They treat you like family there and I walked out feeling like I got a good deal and like a valued customer, not like I got one pulled over on me. I am regretting that we didnt wait until they got in we wanted and purchased at Johnson. They were never pushy and seemed to truly care about their customers and making sure the deal was right rather than just trying to get a deal done. Head up to Johnson Auto Plaza, its wort the drive, I know I will defiantly be a repeat customer there, sadly, Emich never will never have my business again. Stay away. Read more