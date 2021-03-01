1 out of 5 stars service Rating

It's not possible to give zero stars; otherwise, I would give zero. After my e-Golf stopped charging at home, I did some research and figured the locking mechanism that keeps the charging port in place was malfunctioning. As the car was (and is) still under warranty, I took it to Emich (the only reason I would ever take a car to a dealership for repairs). They confirmed what I suspected but told me that the 12-volt battery that operates the locking mechanism was an after-market replacement that couldn't be programmed with the new parts and I would have to pay for that out of pocket: $400. After agreeing, they got back to me to tell me that the locking mechanism - which won't allow the car to charge if it is compromised - is not covered in the electrical charging warranty. I asked Milo in service if they had tried cleaning the locking mechanism; he said likely they had not but he would get back to me (in forums I read, cleaning it sometimes fixed the problem). In the meantime, I appealed to VW customer service. After about a week they got back to me and confirmed it was not covered: $2,000. I left Milo a message to tell him I wasn't interested in getting this done and to let me know if there was enough charge still left in the battery to drive it home or to another mechanic. I asked again if they had cleaned it. Milo left a message back saying that now the 12V battery was registering a "fault" and that there was no battery power at all. I called and asked a third time if the locking mechanism had been cleaned before Milo confirmed that it was not, and would not be because it would likely take 4-5 hours of labor. I asked him how he knew that the locking mechanism was to blame if the battery powering it was malfunctioning. He told me that the fault was a new problem. At this point, my wife and I decided we didn't trust this dealership and we were willing to have the car towed somewhere else for a second opinion. I called Milo back and left a message telling him that the tow truck would be coming the next day and that I would call him again when I had a better idea of what time it would be there. This morning, he called and left me a message saying that this was fine and that he had given me a discount on the vehicle diagnosis. Discount, you say? In my email, I found an invoice for $155 for the diagnosis (that I had provided them and they confirmed), a $77.50 "discretionary discount," and an $18.43 miscellaneous charge for "shop supplies." The tow truck driver informed me that he couldn't take the car until the invoice was paid. I had 10 minutes until my next class started (I'm a teacher). Feeling that I had no choice and that my car was being held hostage by this dealership, I paid the $97.46 to get my car to a mechanic who will (hopefully) fix the car. I left one more message for Milo asking for the name and contact info of his manager. While teaching, he left me a message telling me that he would speak to his customer service rep to see what they can do for me. Haven't heard back. No manager contact info was given. If you still want to get your car serviced here, do so at your own risk. At this point, I'm just happy that I got out for only the $97. Read more