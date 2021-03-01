Emich Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Emich Volkswagen
Excellent customer service
by 01/03/2021on
Could not have been more helpful and their selection was amazing!
DO NOT BRING YOUR CAR HERE!
by 03/17/2021on
DO NOT BRING YOUR CAR HERE!!! YOU WILL BE SORRY! They had my car for a week and a half. Broke my windshield and now are telling me that they don't care and are not going to pay for it. Will not help at all. They said unless they had proof that a technician did it deliberately it was my responsibility to pay for it.. I have never had anything like this happen before in my life. The floor manager was rude. The owner was condescending. Please do yourself a favor and do not let them touch your car!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Dealership
by 12/12/2020on
I had an issue with my car making a strange noise. The part needed was on back order and not expected for about a month. They went above and beyond to get the part faster. Issue is fixed and everyone was great to work with.
Thank You!
by 12/11/2020on
My sales person Rhiannon was easy and pleasant to work with. She answered a lot of questions via email in order to save me time at the dealership.
$97 to release my car from bondage - still not fixed
by 09/29/2020on
It's not possible to give zero stars; otherwise, I would give zero. After my e-Golf stopped charging at home, I did some research and figured the locking mechanism that keeps the charging port in place was malfunctioning. As the car was (and is) still under warranty, I took it to Emich (the only reason I would ever take a car to a dealership for repairs). They confirmed what I suspected but told me that the 12-volt battery that operates the locking mechanism was an after-market replacement that couldn't be programmed with the new parts and I would have to pay for that out of pocket: $400. After agreeing, they got back to me to tell me that the locking mechanism - which won't allow the car to charge if it is compromised - is not covered in the electrical charging warranty. I asked Milo in service if they had tried cleaning the locking mechanism; he said likely they had not but he would get back to me (in forums I read, cleaning it sometimes fixed the problem). In the meantime, I appealed to VW customer service. After about a week they got back to me and confirmed it was not covered: $2,000. I left Milo a message to tell him I wasn't interested in getting this done and to let me know if there was enough charge still left in the battery to drive it home or to another mechanic. I asked again if they had cleaned it. Milo left a message back saying that now the 12V battery was registering a "fault" and that there was no battery power at all. I called and asked a third time if the locking mechanism had been cleaned before Milo confirmed that it was not, and would not be because it would likely take 4-5 hours of labor. I asked him how he knew that the locking mechanism was to blame if the battery powering it was malfunctioning. He told me that the fault was a new problem. At this point, my wife and I decided we didn't trust this dealership and we were willing to have the car towed somewhere else for a second opinion. I called Milo back and left a message telling him that the tow truck would be coming the next day and that I would call him again when I had a better idea of what time it would be there. This morning, he called and left me a message saying that this was fine and that he had given me a discount on the vehicle diagnosis. Discount, you say? In my email, I found an invoice for $155 for the diagnosis (that I had provided them and they confirmed), a $77.50 "discretionary discount," and an $18.43 miscellaneous charge for "shop supplies." The tow truck driver informed me that he couldn't take the car until the invoice was paid. I had 10 minutes until my next class started (I'm a teacher). Feeling that I had no choice and that my car was being held hostage by this dealership, I paid the $97.46 to get my car to a mechanic who will (hopefully) fix the car. I left one more message for Milo asking for the name and contact info of his manager. While teaching, he left me a message telling me that he would speak to his customer service rep to see what they can do for me. Haven't heard back. No manager contact info was given. If you still want to get your car serviced here, do so at your own risk. At this point, I'm just happy that I got out for only the $97.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst Dealer EVER!
by 03/22/2019on
Bought a car from Emich last year. Came back exactly a year later for a new car and a COMPLETE NIGHTMARE! Just off the phone with Chris, Sales Manager, and when I explained my issue, that the dealership created, his reply..."How is that my problem?" Run as fast as you can!!
Great Experience
by 03/23/2017on
The staff was very friendly and helpful. They also communicated with me very well. They fulfilled all that I needed done on my car quickly and with care.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/22/2017on
It was a great experience from the first time I walked in. Mike Daigle was awesome. Very professional and helpful. A true credit and asset to the Emich dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Q5
by 03/19/2017on
Chris made the purchasing of my vehicle very smooth with his professionalism. I was able to leave with the vehicle that I went in for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Hassles, Professional Staff, Quick Transaction
by 03/18/2017on
I inquired about a car that came up during a KBB.com inquiry, and after I sent the e-mail, I heard back quickly. Once at the dealership, there wasn't the normal hoo-ha that comes with car shopping. Rhiannon was professional and ready for me when I arrived, and Bryant was clear and thorough. I ended up financing there because of the rate and terms, and was very pleased that I was in and out, with a car in less than two hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Emich
by 03/18/2017on
Pleasantly had my vehicle serviced throughly by the service department with no delays. I will continue to bring my vehicle to Emich Volkswagen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Emich is the best! Don't bother going elsewhere
by 03/17/2017on
Everyone in the service department is so friendly and honest! Jered and Colt are always great every time I come in. Jered always remembers my name and never tries to sell me something I don't need. Their oil changes are actually really competitively priced - even a little lower than many mom and pop places around town, and the work is performed faster than other places I've been with my VW. I also just bought another car from Mike, and he's just the best! The most honest, patient salesperson I've ever purchased vehicles from. These guys are the reason we keep coming back. Had a really awesome experience in finance too - Bryant made me feel at ease, and it didn't feel like your typical, sleazy finance experience. This place is awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Coil packs and spark plugs
by 03/16/2017on
I can always count on Milo to lay everything out for me. I trust Emich to do an excellent job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
easy service
by 03/12/2017on
Was able to bring my car by and have it looked at immediately and fixed for a minor repair (light bulbs)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 03/10/2017on
Easy access location, clean and accommodating customer waiting area Professional and friendly staff and always performing a a great work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience overall
by 03/06/2017on
The car pricing was fair up front and the finance meeting was fast, well-organized and pressure free. I also appreciated the willingness of managers to work with me on a few outstanding items with the vehicle. On the flip side I did not appreciate parts of my interaction with the sales rep. He interrupted me several times, refused to listen & understand my points on trade-in pricing. In a sales/service environment I should at the very minimum be respected, and I did not feel that way (at times).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Emich Exceeds Expectations!!!
by 02/28/2017on
This is the second used car I've purchased from Emich and both times their service exceeded my expectations with personalized care and excellent professional communication. Yes, they are friendly and competitive but it's the little things like listening to the customer needs, consistently following up and taking the time to make me feel like a VIP that made the difference for me. They own your experience and I never felt "handed-off". Every interaction was seamless and it felt efficient and very timely. Thank you Emich for hiring Chris Scheidt and Tyson Schreurs to represent you!!!
10,000 mile service
by 02/27/2017on
They had me in and out in less than 30 minutes for my 10,000 mile service. Service advisor was friendly. Fred Emich even recognized me from buying my alltrack in October. First dealership where the owner remembered me by name.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excullent Customer Service
by 02/24/2017on
Emich VW was a pleasure to deal with when I purchased my 2013 VW Passat TDI, and continue to provide quality service. I plan to continue my relationship with Emich VW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beautiful used car
by 02/21/2017on
Offered great rate for financing, fast approval, great price on a vehicle. I bought my dream car from them, a 2016 VW Touareg, and the car has exceeded my expectations. The buying process was easy, no gimmicks.
Honest and Straight-forward
by 01/11/2017on
John Orlando was awesome to work with! He was honest and straight-forward about what we could get for our money, and what we would truly need in a car. Instead of up-selling us into something bigger, I think we got the exact right car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes