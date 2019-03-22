Emich Volkswagen

350 S. Santa Fe Dr., Denver, CO 80223
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Emich Volkswagen

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
221 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Worst Dealer EVER!

by apancroft on 03/22/2019

Bought a car from Emich last year. Came back exactly a year later for a new car and a COMPLETE NIGHTMARE! Just off the phone with Chris, Sales Manager, and when I explained my issue, that the dealership created, his reply..."How is that my problem?" Run as fast as you can!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience

by mbodanie on 03/23/2017

The staff was very friendly and helpful. They also communicated with me very well. They fulfilled all that I needed done on my car quickly and with care.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Tiguan2017 on 03/22/2017

It was a great experience from the first time I walked in. Mike Daigle was awesome. Very professional and helpful. A true credit and asset to the Emich dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Q5

by Andrew303 on 03/19/2017

Chris made the purchasing of my vehicle very smooth with his professionalism. I was able to leave with the vehicle that I went in for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

No Hassles, Professional Staff, Quick Transaction

by CDReynolds on 03/18/2017

I inquired about a car that came up during a KBB.com inquiry, and after I sent the e-mail, I heard back quickly. Once at the dealership, there wasn't the normal hoo-ha that comes with car shopping. Rhiannon was professional and ready for me when I arrived, and Bryant was clear and thorough. I ended up financing there because of the rate and terms, and was very pleased that I was in and out, with a car in less than two hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service at Emich

by Dylan_D on 03/18/2017

Pleasantly had my vehicle serviced throughly by the service department with no delays. I will continue to bring my vehicle to Emich Volkswagen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Emich is the best! Don't bother going elsewhere

by mrclean303 on 03/17/2017

Everyone in the service department is so friendly and honest! Jered and Colt are always great every time I come in. Jered always remembers my name and never tries to sell me something I don't need. Their oil changes are actually really competitively priced - even a little lower than many mom and pop places around town, and the work is performed faster than other places I've been with my VW. I also just bought another car from Mike, and he's just the best! The most honest, patient salesperson I've ever purchased vehicles from. These guys are the reason we keep coming back. Had a really awesome experience in finance too - Bryant made me feel at ease, and it didn't feel like your typical, sleazy finance experience. This place is awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Coil packs and spark plugs

by ender030 on 03/16/2017

I can always count on Milo to lay everything out for me. I trust Emich to do an excellent job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

easy service

by katerinalisa on 03/12/2017

Was able to bring my car by and have it looked at immediately and fixed for a minor repair (light bulbs)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great experience

by tottojp21 on 03/10/2017

Easy access location, clean and accommodating customer waiting area Professional and friendly staff and always performing a a great work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience overall

by NikolaiV on 03/06/2017

The car pricing was fair up front and the finance meeting was fast, well-organized and pressure free. I also appreciated the willingness of managers to work with me on a few outstanding items with the vehicle. On the flip side I did not appreciate parts of my interaction with the sales rep. He interrupted me several times, refused to listen & understand my points on trade-in pricing. In a sales/service environment I should at the very minimum be respected, and I did not feel that way (at times).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Emich Exceeds Expectations!!!

by Mattvan1 on 02/28/2017

This is the second used car I've purchased from Emich and both times their service exceeded my expectations with personalized care and excellent professional communication. Yes, they are friendly and competitive but it's the little things like listening to the customer needs, consistently following up and taking the time to make me feel like a VIP that made the difference for me. They own your experience and I never felt "handed-off". Every interaction was seamless and it felt efficient and very timely. Thank you Emich for hiring Chris Scheidt and Tyson Schreurs to represent you!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

10,000 mile service

by jruzi0124 on 02/27/2017

They had me in and out in less than 30 minutes for my 10,000 mile service. Service advisor was friendly. Fred Emich even recognized me from buying my alltrack in October. First dealership where the owner remembered me by name.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excullent Customer Service

by tbourke on 02/24/2017

Emich VW was a pleasure to deal with when I purchased my 2013 VW Passat TDI, and continue to provide quality service. I plan to continue my relationship with Emich VW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Beautiful used car

by awhuff35 on 02/21/2017

Offered great rate for financing, fast approval, great price on a vehicle. I bought my dream car from them, a 2016 VW Touareg, and the car has exceeded my expectations. The buying process was easy, no gimmicks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Honest and Straight-forward

by TomVinson on 01/11/2017

John Orlando was awesome to work with! He was honest and straight-forward about what we could get for our money, and what we would truly need in a car. Instead of up-selling us into something bigger, I think we got the exact right car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

VW BUG

by MartinJohnson on 01/10/2017

Doug was honest and interested in us as buyers. He was careful to see that all questions were answered honestly and we really felt he was looking out for our interests, not just trying to make the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

40,000k service

by Laurieclaire on 01/05/2017

Customer Service, excellent communication, timely on completing work. Service staff works well together and loaner car was seamlessly integrated to make my drop off and pick up easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

VW

by boobell on 01/03/2017

The mechanic was very informative and friendly. I usually disdain getting my car serviced, but this experience was very positive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

EMICH VW

by atalaykerem on 01/03/2017

David Cox was the perfect salesman. He made out experience so much easier than it was in other dealerships that we previously went to. He listened rather than wait for his turn to talk and addressed each and every one of our concern with knowledge and professionalism. I'd definitely recommend this dealership to other people, starting with David, the whole team was very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
