Worst Dealer EVER!
by 03/22/2019on
Bought a car from Emich last year. Came back exactly a year later for a new car and a COMPLETE NIGHTMARE! Just off the phone with Chris, Sales Manager, and when I explained my issue, that the dealership created, his reply..."How is that my problem?" Run as fast as you can!!
Great Experience
by 03/23/2017on
The staff was very friendly and helpful. They also communicated with me very well. They fulfilled all that I needed done on my car quickly and with care.
Great experience
by 03/22/2017on
It was a great experience from the first time I walked in. Mike Daigle was awesome. Very professional and helpful. A true credit and asset to the Emich dealership.
Q5
by 03/19/2017on
Chris made the purchasing of my vehicle very smooth with his professionalism. I was able to leave with the vehicle that I went in for.
No Hassles, Professional Staff, Quick Transaction
by 03/18/2017on
I inquired about a car that came up during a KBB.com inquiry, and after I sent the e-mail, I heard back quickly. Once at the dealership, there wasn't the normal hoo-ha that comes with car shopping. Rhiannon was professional and ready for me when I arrived, and Bryant was clear and thorough. I ended up financing there because of the rate and terms, and was very pleased that I was in and out, with a car in less than two hours.
Service at Emich
by 03/18/2017on
Pleasantly had my vehicle serviced throughly by the service department with no delays. I will continue to bring my vehicle to Emich Volkswagen.
Emich is the best! Don't bother going elsewhere
by 03/17/2017on
Everyone in the service department is so friendly and honest! Jered and Colt are always great every time I come in. Jered always remembers my name and never tries to sell me something I don't need. Their oil changes are actually really competitively priced - even a little lower than many mom and pop places around town, and the work is performed faster than other places I've been with my VW. I also just bought another car from Mike, and he's just the best! The most honest, patient salesperson I've ever purchased vehicles from. These guys are the reason we keep coming back. Had a really awesome experience in finance too - Bryant made me feel at ease, and it didn't feel like your typical, sleazy finance experience. This place is awesome.
Coil packs and spark plugs
by 03/16/2017on
I can always count on Milo to lay everything out for me. I trust Emich to do an excellent job.
easy service
by 03/12/2017on
Was able to bring my car by and have it looked at immediately and fixed for a minor repair (light bulbs)
great experience
by 03/10/2017on
Easy access location, clean and accommodating customer waiting area Professional and friendly staff and always performing a a great work.
Good experience overall
by 03/06/2017on
The car pricing was fair up front and the finance meeting was fast, well-organized and pressure free. I also appreciated the willingness of managers to work with me on a few outstanding items with the vehicle. On the flip side I did not appreciate parts of my interaction with the sales rep. He interrupted me several times, refused to listen & understand my points on trade-in pricing. In a sales/service environment I should at the very minimum be respected, and I did not feel that way (at times).
Emich Exceeds Expectations!!!
by 02/28/2017on
This is the second used car I've purchased from Emich and both times their service exceeded my expectations with personalized care and excellent professional communication. Yes, they are friendly and competitive but it's the little things like listening to the customer needs, consistently following up and taking the time to make me feel like a VIP that made the difference for me. They own your experience and I never felt "handed-off". Every interaction was seamless and it felt efficient and very timely. Thank you Emich for hiring Chris Scheidt and Tyson Schreurs to represent you!!!
10,000 mile service
by 02/27/2017on
They had me in and out in less than 30 minutes for my 10,000 mile service. Service advisor was friendly. Fred Emich even recognized me from buying my alltrack in October. First dealership where the owner remembered me by name.
Excullent Customer Service
by 02/24/2017on
Emich VW was a pleasure to deal with when I purchased my 2013 VW Passat TDI, and continue to provide quality service. I plan to continue my relationship with Emich VW.
Beautiful used car
by 02/21/2017on
Offered great rate for financing, fast approval, great price on a vehicle. I bought my dream car from them, a 2016 VW Touareg, and the car has exceeded my expectations. The buying process was easy, no gimmicks.
Honest and Straight-forward
by 01/11/2017on
John Orlando was awesome to work with! He was honest and straight-forward about what we could get for our money, and what we would truly need in a car. Instead of up-selling us into something bigger, I think we got the exact right car!
VW BUG
by 01/10/2017on
Doug was honest and interested in us as buyers. He was careful to see that all questions were answered honestly and we really felt he was looking out for our interests, not just trying to make the sale.
40,000k service
by 01/05/2017on
Customer Service, excellent communication, timely on completing work. Service staff works well together and loaner car was seamlessly integrated to make my drop off and pick up easy
VW
by 01/03/2017on
The mechanic was very informative and friendly. I usually disdain getting my car serviced, but this experience was very positive.
EMICH VW
by 01/03/2017on
David Cox was the perfect salesman. He made out experience so much easier than it was in other dealerships that we previously went to. He listened rather than wait for his turn to talk and addressed each and every one of our concern with knowledge and professionalism. I'd definitely recommend this dealership to other people, starting with David, the whole team was very friendly and helpful.
