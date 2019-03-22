service Rating

Everyone in the service department is so friendly and honest! Jered and Colt are always great every time I come in. Jered always remembers my name and never tries to sell me something I don't need. Their oil changes are actually really competitively priced - even a little lower than many mom and pop places around town, and the work is performed faster than other places I've been with my VW. I also just bought another car from Mike, and he's just the best! The most honest, patient salesperson I've ever purchased vehicles from. These guys are the reason we keep coming back. Had a really awesome experience in finance too - Bryant made me feel at ease, and it didn't feel like your typical, sleazy finance experience. This place is awesome. Read more