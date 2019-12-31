5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I wasn’t looking forward to buying a new car, but with the internet’s ability to check inventory and receive pricing information from multiple dealers made it easy. Visiting BMW of Monterey was equally low key. The representative showed us the cars we were interested in, and answered our questions in depth. May made a decision to have the dealer let cate the car we liked most and arrangements made to acquire it. The experience in taking delivery was also low key, though it still took a considerable time before we actually drove off. Read more