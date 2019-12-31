BMW of Monterey
Very happy
by 12/31/2019on
I wasn't expecting to have several people have to stay well after closing to help me, nor the fact that the poor salesman had to crawl around on the ground to temporarily affix my temporary license to the front being that the vehicle was sold to me before they had an opportunity to put a bracket on it
Flawless
by 11/28/2019on
From start to finish my experience at BMW of Monterey was exceptional. I had the good fortune to work with Nathan Reed. He was friendly, knowledgeable and extremely professional. Nathan has since followed up with me, checking in to answer any questions I might have. Never has the process of purchasing a car been such a pleasure. Thank you!
Happy in Monterey
by 08/08/2019on
Walked in late on a Sunday not expecting to buy, but had an awesome sales team that took their time and changed our minds. They were getting close to closing, but the whole team stayed late and took great care of us.
No pressure car buying experience
by 08/02/2019on
I wasn’t looking forward to buying a new car, but with the internet’s ability to check inventory and receive pricing information from multiple dealers made it easy. Visiting BMW of Monterey was equally low key. The representative showed us the cars we were interested in, and answered our questions in depth. May made a decision to have the dealer let cate the car we liked most and arrangements made to acquire it. The experience in taking delivery was also low key, though it still took a considerable time before we actually drove off.
Great Service!
by 07/30/2019on
I have purchased two BMW’s from BMW of Monterey. Both were great experiences. The sales staff and managers are knowledgeable and helpful.
Great price and service
by 06/18/2019on
Gary gave us the best quote for my BMW X3. He located the exact car I wanted and made the whole process so easy. I was in my new X3 and driving home in no time. Highly recommend Gary and BMW Monterey
Excellence!
by 06/14/2019on
Parris was great to deal with. The sales process was very easy and stress free thanks to Parris and the sales manager. I ordered a car and it came in as expected exactly the way I ordered it. I would highly recommend this dealership and Parris Yancey if you are in the market for the best car on the market, a BMW.
Great experience; excellent sales rep
by 06/01/2019on
Thanks Ray for making the entire experience so smooth and friendly.
Great place to buy a car
by 05/16/2019on
Sales associate was very nice and professional. Price was good. Welcoming atmosphere.
BMW
by 05/13/2019on
Buying made simple with no hassle and very informative sales rep Gary
Lease
by 03/30/2019on
Went in looking for a brand new lease and instead leased a 2018 330e with very few miles.
Great Sales Experience
by 02/14/2019on
I experienced a very professional sales experience from start to finish. I'm very impressed with Monterey BMW.
Ray’s The Best!!!
by 12/18/2018on
I shopped around at a couple BMW dealerships before making my purchase. Monterey BMW matched an offer I received from another dealer. I was thrilled about this as I really wanted to purchase my x2 from Ray. He listened to my need, was not pushy, was incredibly generous with his time and just an all around good human! Go get your BMW from Ray, you will not be disappointed!!
Great experience
by 10/24/2018on
My purchase of a CPO 3 series was one of the best car buying experiences I’ve had. Great car, great service!
Bygone era service
by 09/18/2018on
I shopped at a several dealerships, including another BMW dealer in the Bay Area, and I am grateful that I ended up at BMW of Monterey. The service, honesty and professionalism was superior to my previous experiences and quite honestly surprising. It was so surprising that I found myself doubting if it was authentic, which it was. The sales associate that helped me, Bob Thomas, was detailed, articulate and straightforward. Both Bob Thomas and Micheal Crnkovich (finance manager) went above and beyond. I highly recommend BMW of Monterey.
car puchase
by 06/05/2018on
I have always liked purchasing cars form this dealer ship but he maintenance portion of this dealer ship is a disaster. Tried working with management with the issues but they didn't seam to care until I got ready to buy another car.
Michael Godick is Great
by 05/18/2018on
This is the third car we have bought with Michael. He is knowledgeable, patient, does not pressure and wants you to have the car you want whether the dealership has it or not. And he helps you learn about your car with a follow up session so you can maximize your enjoyment of your new Beamer.
Purchase of 2017 BMW X3
by 03/21/2018on
A few days before my lease of 2015 BMW X4 expired, we met with the Client Advisor a couple of times to discuss options. He gave us all the information we needed to make decisions. We decided to return the 2015 BMW and purchase a newer model. The process went smoothly. All BMW personnel, sales, finance, technical aide, were courteous and friendly. All of them were willing to help us even after the transactions.
The best experience at BMW of Monterey
by 03/18/2018on
This will be the 2nd vehicle that my wife and I have purchased from BMW of Monterey. Both times have been exceedingly pleasant. Kyle was not only patient with us, but also very knowledgeable. It was a pleasure doing business with both Kyle and BMW of Monterey.
A Good Experience
by 01/23/2018on
The service provided in leasing my electric car was a very positive experience. Every phase of the procedure was handled with professionalism, patience and understanding. Most importantly it was taken care of in a reasonable amount of time. Additional support came from their Genius assistant which was invaluable to those of us who are a bit older.
Car Purchase
by 01/05/2018on
My salesman and other staff I interacted with were extremely friendly, helpful and honest