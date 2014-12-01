1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'm a first time car buyer. Had a great test drive. Told the sales guy we had one price in mind that fit my budget. He agreed that we didn't want to negotiate. He came back with a price 3k more than my price. I said no. He came back with 2k above my price. I said no and said I'm not wasting anymore of anyone's time. Now a finance rep comes out and gives me info on how they got their price. That's when i started to consider but noticed a "fair" condition of the truck on the kbb report THEY put in front of me. He said that it was wrong. Terrific customer service. Then he said, "what you want me to sell you this truck for 20k?" .... Noooo you obviously haven't been listening and the first rep didn't have good communication with you. We wanted 25k out the door. Finance rep proceeded to mock my pre approved auto loan rate that he obviously couldn't beat. Said the bank will pre approve anyone. May be true. Maybe not in this situation. He looked at me a as a young man would couldn't possibly have been approved for that rate. Again, poor customer service. If our prices don't match FINE! I'll move on. Don't insult somebody. I would put his name but that wouldn't solve anything. Just want other buyers to beware. Read more