1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is by far the worst car buying experience I've ever had. I've purchased 19 vehicles most of which are out of state and this has been the worst possible experience. A week to get any progress on an application. Having to call 3-4 times a day to check on people who are supposed to "get right back to you". Zero chain of command to catch massive failures at the lower levels. Leave messages with managers and even the GM, no call back to correct the issue. Not sure if this dealer is too rich to care about making deals or there is just a gross breakdown of oversight but either way I have a hard time seeing how they sell any cars. Read more