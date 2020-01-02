Hornburg Jaguar Santa Monica
Customer Reviews of Hornburg Jaguar Santa Monica
Best service ever!
by 02/01/2020on
Gary, Tony, Victoria did an amazing job - each had a hand in the process. I left extremely pleased and best of all With a new Jag F Pace! Thank you Hornburg Santa Monica.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Reps at Jaguar/Land Rover of Santa Monica
by 11/25/2019on
Very helpful and willing to work with you. Kenneth was especially amazing and got me exactly what I wanted!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
High Standards of Excellence
by 10/18/2019on
Hornburg Jaguar Land Rover of Santa Monica has a high level of excellence that made the entire process smooth as silk. Max and his team were outstanding and went above and beyond with their communication and professional service. My Jaguar is amazing and I am grateful for the ease of purchase which feels good!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience
by 10/17/2019on
I worked with Zhi on getting my first Jaguar. He was very patient. He made the process very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience at Hornburg Jaguar in Santa Monica
by 09/22/2019on
Our salesperson Stelian was knowledgeable about Jaguars and the competing cars I was considering. He was accommodating with regard to providing us a thorough test drive experience. Finance Manager was a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jaguar F-Pace
by 08/26/2019on
Our second Jaguar leased from Hornburg. Sales, service and Encore Specialist are nice & professional. Overall, great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Rep for leasing my Jaguar. Aleksander
by 08/08/2019on
I leased my car from Aleksander, and he was beyond fabulous! I am in sales and have worked with many people, but he truly made my experience pleasant, fun and very enjoyable for leasing a car. He was extremely knowledgeable, and not pushy!! We loved him and would refer him to anyone we know looking for a Jaguar.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 star service and no hassle buying experience
by 07/07/2019on
Working with Kenny and team was pleasant. All the correspondence was via phone and email. Kenny came to work on his day off to help with the paper work, setup infotainment and hand over the car. They packed them trunk with all weather floor mats and few other goodies which was a very nice touch! Overall 5 star service and customer experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simply the best
by 05/04/2019on
This experience makes me want to buy only Jaguars going forward and only and Hornburg. It's like becoming a member of the family only better (impeccable professionalism). The car performs beyond my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership!
by 04/12/2019on
After having 8 MB cars, I wanted a Jaguar and I got it here. Salesperson Kenneth was great in communication. After 2 months in texting and phone conversations, they earned my business. I just hope that they get over the construction there but despite that, I received A plus service! Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New E Pace
by 01/20/2019on
This is my second car from Hornburg Santa Monica and as before the experience was outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hornburg sales
by 01/12/2019on
Got off to a rocky start when ordering the I Pace in January 2018. Sales rep was unresponsive and deservedly was let go after a few months. Thereafter my experience was smooth and straight forward. All questions and problems (there were very few) were dealt with promptly and efficiently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly Staff
by 08/29/2018on
Went to test drive a few Jaguars and ended up leaving with one! The salesman, Guy, was extremely knowledgable and made us feel welcome immediately. He wasn't pushy and didn't bullsh*t us on numbers which was greatly appreciated. He was very patient with us, as we took a good amount of time to test drive different vehicles and decide. I'd also like to note that Sherry(sp?), the front desk attendant, was extremely attentive and helpful with any questions we had. Had a great experience with the staff overall and so happy with our new Jaguar! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Certified Pre Owned 2016 Jaguar Convertible
by 06/28/2018on
What a seamless experience!!!! Guy Petersen was a fabulous salesman, bought the car over the phone and when I got to the dealership there it was all shiny in front of the dealer. Guy knows his Jaguar's and showed me everything in the car and even paired my phone for me. The finance department had me in and out in 15 minutes, as promised. Great experience! Definitely would recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer not forthcoming about condition of car
by 01/07/2018on
The used vehicle I purchased is in need of costly suspension repair which was not disclosed to me despite dealer’s assurance that they are “ full disclosure dealership “ I would advise all potential buyers to thoroughly examine the cars they’re considering to purchase from Hornburg Jaguar and NOT rely on or assume it’s free of issues based on dealer’s declarations.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hornburg jaguar
by 09/27/2017on
We had a great experience. Ashwin answered all our questions. We looked at different dealers but came back here! We got a great deal and they were great. Fast, friendly and knowledgeable! A winning combination.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hornburg Santa monica
by 08/01/2017on
The Most PROFESSIONAL the friendliest accompdating team. The BEST experience for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic experience! Everyone was so nice and helpful!
by 05/06/2016on
My salesman Stelian Tomozel was extremely knowledgeable and friendly. I would also like to thank Vivian Naeish the finance Manager for walking me through all the options . I would recommend them to family and friends .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst possible car buying experience
by 03/31/2016on
This is by far the worst car buying experience I've ever had. I've purchased 19 vehicles most of which are out of state and this has been the worst possible experience. A week to get any progress on an application. Having to call 3-4 times a day to check on people who are supposed to "get right back to you". Zero chain of command to catch massive failures at the lower levels. Leave messages with managers and even the GM, no call back to correct the issue. Not sure if this dealer is too rich to care about making deals or there is just a gross breakdown of oversight but either way I have a hard time seeing how they sell any cars.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy process and a great price
by 03/30/2016on
I hate buying cars especially when I go into the dealership knowing what I want to buy. Give me your best price and lets complete the transaction. Daniel understood that I wanted to be done quickly, was willing to deal by email in advance and gave me a terrific deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 02/20/2016on
Very pleasant experience. Friendly staff. Great on service but restrained by pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes