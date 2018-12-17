Future Ford of Sacramento
Customer Reviews of Future Ford of Sacramento
Bought a Ford Explorer!
12/17/2018
Amazing place.
Go See Gary Crow at Future Ford
11/19/2018
Gary Crow at Future Ford made our buying process incredibly easy. We did a cash deal on a new '19 F-250 and he came out of the gate with an incredibly strong price point that we couldn't refuse. Would highly recommend you go see Gary at Future Ford in Roseville.
Probably should find somewhere else
06/11/2018
I was told my "new" 2017 expedition was a new car. It turns out it was a demo. They asked me to come and sign something almost 2.5 weeks after the first contract was signed saying it was a demo. So it turns out my "NEW" car really isn't new. I was 100% lied to buy everyone I delta with there. So really the new car I was sold was used.
Brian Deleon
05/22/2018
Our salesman Mr. Deleon was very patient with all our questions.. This was our 1st brand new vehicle after being married 33 yrs.. So we were very nervous.. He made us very comfortable.. I would buy another car from him when we need one...
Dishonest
02/23/2018
I went here with cash in hand to buy a new mustang . The sales people refused to show me any of the newer mustangs they had . They were only interested in trying to get me to buy a used 2015 mustang gt they had in the back . They quoted me a price of $43000 for a used 2015 mustang gt with 35000 miles on it . I laughed and walked out of this place , what a joke and a complete rip off
This place is a rip off
12/11/2016
Bought a 2014 F-150. These people are dishonest. They claim to have done a certified inspection but once I got this home (I bought this truck because ours broke down on a road trip) I had to have the rotors turned because they were warped. The sales people tell you anything to get the deal done..ended up spending more than a new truck for this base model used one (ok, my fault there). The sad part id that the front tire was completly bald on the inside tread--this was a safety issue. If they had inspected this truck it would not have passed. They assured me no problems for at least a years and full safety inspection. I tried calling them one I discovered this and they never return my calls--I have called 5 times and left messages (4 with the sales manager and one with customer manager). I asked them to send me the certified inspection paperwork..no reply! This is dirty. Do not buy from here...they deserve zero stars.
Dishonest and untrustworthy
01/13/2016
This place doesn't want to earn your business, they want to take advantage and cheat you. I'm not going to waste your time(unlike this dealership) with the entire story, I'll just give you the highlights. They immediately tried pushing the car they wanted to get rid of instead of showing me the cars I wanted to see. I wanted to buy, they wouldn't even discuss buying, they wanted me to lease. I checked my credit score with the big 3(transunion, experian and equifax) so I know what my credit score is, they lied and said it was 100 points lower than what it actually is to justify their high money factor(APR). The "sales guy" , Danny, was clueless and was giving me all kinds of incorrect answers. He couldn't even tell me if I had to pay taxes on the depreciation amount of the lease, lol, incompetence at its finest. They drew up some paperwork with some numbers they pulled [non-permissible content removed], so I took them home and used a lease calculator to see if they added up. They didn't, but no surprise there. Every time I tried to leave the dealer they would just come back with more slick sales talk about how great of a deal they were giving me. They only had one goal, try and pressure me into leasing a vehicle I didn't come there for, lucky for me I don't buckle under pressure, I fight back. If you want to get screwed make sure you go see the sharks at Future Ford of Sacramento on Madison Ave., they will screw you right.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever!
01/07/2016
It truly was our best experience. I'm 56 and my wife is 54 years old and we've bought quite a few vehicles over the years both personally and professionally and we cannot remember a more pleasant experience ever. From the cleanliness of the facility to the professionalism of the staff to the great deal on the car it was great, top to bottom. We recommend that if you need a vehicle for any reason, give Future Ford an opportunity to wow you before you commit yourself elsewhere.
Anxiety FREE!
01/06/2016
Having had a pretty bad experience in the past with a car lot (non-dealership) and a foreign car brand; the mere thought of buying a car filled me with anxiety, instantly. So when I had to either pour more money into my 16 year old Ranger or buy a car, I spent my weekend anxious and stressed. Then I decided I was going to bite the bullet, and hope for the best. Gilbert and Shane are my heroes! I hoped for the best and got SURREAL AND AMAZING! Staying within my budget and not having to settle to meet my budget was an amazing feeling - and now I have a reliable vehicle! YEAH! This Ford location is one that has served my family very well for the past 16+ years - at least 5 vehicles that are still used came from here - it's "our" dealership, and I wouldn't go elsewhere!!
I got exactly what I wanted
12/27/2015
Derek Leggins did not try to lure me into his dealership for a "test drive" and sell me something that I did not what. I knew what I was looking for and Derek was not going to waste my time. He found what I was looking for and I had 2 to choose from!
Awesome ride! Love it!
12/02/2015
I had a Mustang before and I lost it, but now I have the chance to have another one, even better than my first one, the feeling of riding it is indescribable.
Worst experience ever!
09/13/2015
I purchased a brand new 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium from Future Ford of Sacramento on Aug 23, 2015 (150 miles away from my house). While driving back home I noticed two issues: - super annoying rattle/buzzing sound coming from the headlight switch - car floated/drifted on a freeway a lot I scheduled an appointment with Salinas Ford on Aug 27 at 9.00AM. The service manager took the car for a small test drive and confirmed it drifted to the right. He suggested rotating tires first. After waiting for an hour or so in the lounge, the service adviser told me I had to wait for at least four hours before they can rotate my tires, as all techs were busy. I got really frustrated and declined to wait, as I had the appointment and called Future Ford of Sacramento and scheduled a new appointment. I drove 150 miles again, left the car at the dealership and picked up a rental car. The car spent 5 days at the dealership: they did not find (did not check) the alignment issues and they did not hear the rattle. I picked up the car, drove back 150 miles and did the alignment at a local shop for $75. The alignment was bad (I have the print out). I called Future Ford of Sacramento and told the the car had the bad wheel alignment and asked to reimburse $75 I spent to do the warranty repair. Their answer was "It's fantastic you fixed this issue!". I've never heard back from them. I am really frustrated with the level/quality of service I received after I bought a brand new Ford for $44K. I regret my decision to buy it almost every time I drive it. I really do not know what to do next or how to address these issues, as I've lost any confidence/faith in a Ford Product and the dealership support.
Greatest experience in buying my car I have ever had!
09/09/2015
Went into Ford with my friend and ended up buying a car for myself. Because of their commitment to finding me the best deal and getting me the car of my dreams, I am still and always will be a fan of Future Ford on Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA These people are the best!! <3 to them all~
Best car buying experience!!
09/02/2015
I just purchased a new car from Eddie Thomas(internet sales) at Future Ford. This was by far the best car buying experience ever! I would definitely recommend buying from him to my friends and family.
As always, excellent experience
08/28/2015
Thank You Calvin Nelson and Ronnie Thomas at Future Ford of Sacramento! I traded my 2010 Certified Used Ford Escape (also bought from Future Ford) in on a brand new 2015 F-150 Super Crew Cab and it is amazing. The experience was so good, my daughter traded in her BMW 530i in on a Brand New 2016 Fusion. Absolutely love both vehicles. I manage the Placer County Contractors Association and I can tell you that there are a great many contractors in my association that swear by Future Ford, and more to come. Thanks again, it is always such a pleasure referring people to this company as I know they will be taken care of.
Dart's my man!
08/12/2015
I went in because my car was a lemon and I was treated with respect and was given the best service I probably ever had and walked out with the price I wanted to pay Dart was my dealer and he couldn't have been more friendly and kind and courteous.
Great service and friendly staff!
07/24/2015
Tyler helped us pick out a 2015 Focus SE, which was the perfect vehicle for our small one-child family. We will definitely come back for our next Ford!
Great Service
07/16/2015
All team members were awesome and Shane in finance was awesome, we have been working with Shane for over 20 years and will never deal with anyone else!! We have probably purchased 30 cars from him all total between us and family/friends we have taken to him.
great service
05/04/2015
Service =great, car is wonderful, and would go back in 10 to 20 years from now.
Amazing Service
04/29/2015
Great experience overall. They helped me find the car I was looking for and even drove me to another lot to do so. It wasn't a haggling situation. I told them what I wanted and they made it happen
Awesome dealership!
04/27/2015
Great group of people...easiest purchase ever. Highly recommend!
