1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This place doesn't want to earn your business, they want to take advantage and cheat you. I'm not going to waste your time(unlike this dealership) with the entire story, I'll just give you the highlights. They immediately tried pushing the car they wanted to get rid of instead of showing me the cars I wanted to see. I wanted to buy, they wouldn't even discuss buying, they wanted me to lease. I checked my credit score with the big 3(transunion, experian and equifax) so I know what my credit score is, they lied and said it was 100 points lower than what it actually is to justify their high money factor(APR). The "sales guy" , Danny, was clueless and was giving me all kinds of incorrect answers. He couldn't even tell me if I had to pay taxes on the depreciation amount of the lease, lol, incompetence at its finest. They drew up some paperwork with some numbers they pulled [non-permissible content removed], so I took them home and used a lease calculator to see if they added up. They didn't, but no surprise there. Every time I tried to leave the dealer they would just come back with more slick sales talk about how great of a deal they were giving me. They only had one goal, try and pressure me into leasing a vehicle I didn't come there for, lucky for me I don't buckle under pressure, I fight back. If you want to get screwed make sure you go see the sharks at Future Ford of Sacramento on Madison Ave., they will screw you right. Read more