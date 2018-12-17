Had my car serviced and ready to take a road trip for Christmas. It was ready in great time and had the tires rotated as well. They checked everything out and gave me confidence to drive without worry.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Went in for an oil change and brakes. They told me the brakes were still fine but I needed a battery. Done in 2 hours and I worked in a small office space they have there for customers. Free Wifi, coffee etc. Very communicative.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
brought the car in for an oil change and told Steve I was going to wait and did not have all day. Told him I would only wait 2 hrs (still a lot of time for an oil change. but) and he completed the job with a car wash or their complete routine they do within my time frame.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Gary Crow at Future Ford made our buying process incredibly easy. We did a cash deal on a new '19 F-250 and he came out of the gate with an incredibly strong price point that we couldn't refuse. Would highly recommend you go see Gary at Future Ford in Roseville.
Went in for an oil change, no appointment and the wait time wasn't long... Chad, the service advisor was great. Awesome personality and professionalism. The customer waiting area is a little old and tacky but reasonable.... Overall an easy quick experience. Thanks
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Excellent customer service, friendly employees, and competitive prices! I unfortunately purchased my Ford from a competitor, when folsom lake Ford couldn't handle a routine oil change. I shopped around and thankfully found Tim Crabtree and crew at Future Ford.
I won't take my F-250 anywhere else.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was told my "new" 2017 expedition was a new car. It turns out it was a demo. They asked me to come and sign something almost 2.5 weeks after the first contract was signed saying it was a demo. So it turns out my "NEW" car really isn't new. I was 100% lied to buy everyone I delta with there. So really the new car I was sold was used.
Our salesman Mr. Deleon was very patient with all our questions.. This was our 1st brand new vehicle after being married 33 yrs.. So we were very nervous.. He made us very comfortable.. I would buy another car from him when we need one...
I went here with cash in hand to buy a new mustang . The sales people refused to show me any of the newer mustangs they had . They were only interested in trying to get me to buy a used 2015 mustang gt they had in the back . They quoted me a price of $43000 for a used 2015 mustang gt with 35000 miles on it . I laughed and walked out of this place , what a joke and a complete rip off
1 Comments