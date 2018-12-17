Future Ford of Sacramento

4625 Madison Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841
(877) 920-0719
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Future Ford of Sacramento

5.0
Overall Rating
(12)
Recommend: Yes (12) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Bought a Ford Explorer!

by Ashley L on 12/17/2018

Amazing place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

162 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Service

by Thoai Cao on 01/03/2019

My Explorer has an engine oil leak, and the car is fix right at the first time really fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

10000 mile service at Future Ford Roseville

by ThomasB on 12/31/2018

Performed service on time and addressed a problem with my internal air circulation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

90,000 mile service

by Unknown on 12/31/2018

Guy was my guy. He was very helpful and pleasant!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

The works oc

by Screen name on 12/31/2018

Easy peasy in and out in 1.5hr without a Scheduled appointment so no complaints here Not to mention everybody working there was very helpful and friendly Through the entire experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Christmas road trip!

by Patricia on 12/27/2018

Had my car serviced and ready to take a road trip for Christmas. It was ready in great time and had the tires rotated as well. They checked everything out and gave me confidence to drive without worry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Bought a Ford Explorer!

by Ashley L on 12/17/2018

Amazing place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service work

by ECRobles on 12/09/2018

For the most part the service on the vehicle was good. Customer service was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Simple

by Gary007 on 11/26/2018

Went in for an oil change and brakes. They told me the brakes were still fine but I needed a battery. Done in 2 hours and I worked in a small office space they have there for customers. Free Wifi, coffee etc. Very communicative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Edge service

by bpagano46 on 11/20/2018

brought the car in for an oil change and told Steve I was going to wait and did not have all day. Told him I would only wait 2 hrs (still a lot of time for an oil change. but) and he completed the job with a car wash or their complete routine they do within my time frame.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Go See Gary Crow at Future Ford

by DaveCox on 11/19/2018

Gary Crow at Future Ford made our buying process incredibly easy. We did a cash deal on a new '19 F-250 and he came out of the gate with an incredibly strong price point that we couldn't refuse. Would highly recommend you go see Gary at Future Ford in Roseville.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall

by charlie on 11/03/2018

Service was friendly and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Electric on 11/02/2018

My Service Advisor was knowledgeable about my electric vehicle, which has been hard to find at some dealerships around town. The customer service was top notch, and I am very loyal to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Johnny916 on 08/17/2018

Went in for an oil change, no appointment and the wait time wasn't long... Chad, the service advisor was great. Awesome personality and professionalism. The customer waiting area is a little old and tacky but reasonable.... Overall an easy quick experience. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

F-250

by Eric S. on 07/30/2018

Excellent customer service, friendly employees, and competitive prices! I unfortunately purchased my Ford from a competitor, when folsom lake Ford couldn't handle a routine oil change. I shopped around and thankfully found Tim Crabtree and crew at Future Ford. I won't take my F-250 anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Probably should find somewhere else

by John1979 on 06/11/2018

I was told my "new" 2017 expedition was a new car. It turns out it was a demo. They asked me to come and sign something almost 2.5 weeks after the first contract was signed saying it was a demo. So it turns out my "NEW" car really isn't new. I was 100% lied to buy everyone I delta with there. So really the new car I was sold was used.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Rick

by rdrobinson1955 on 06/03/2018

Customer service was great, my truck was finished at the time I was promised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best of the best

by dannythomas36 on 05/24/2018

Andy Chacon is top notch. He should be running the entire service department! Give this guy a promotion!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Brian Deleon

by robertameraz on 05/22/2018

Our salesman Mr. Deleon was very patient with all our questions.. This was our 1st brand new vehicle after being married 33 yrs.. So we were very nervous.. He made us very comfortable.. I would buy another car from him when we need one...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

2014 Explorer 70,000 mile service

by dufourlawgroup on 05/14/2018

As always prompt and efficient service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied customer

by Timothy Kuwazaki on 05/09/2018

Future Ford of Sac does an excellent job in service. Prompt, professional, and courteous. Listens to your questions, doesn’t rush or dismiss you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Dishonest

by Jdk1979 on 02/23/2018

I went here with cash in hand to buy a new mustang . The sales people refused to show me any of the newer mustangs they had . They were only interested in trying to get me to buy a used 2015 mustang gt they had in the back . They quoted me a price of $43000 for a used 2015 mustang gt with 35000 miles on it . I laughed and walked out of this place , what a joke and a complete rip off

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
