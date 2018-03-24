5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were very pleased with the reception we received -- we had a appointment to test drive a KIA 2017 Optima, and the car was there waiting for us to inspect it and drive it. Kat familiarized us with the important functions of the car and answered our many questions, as we were used to driving older vehicles without the many up-to-date add-ons, like back-up camera displays,etc. Once we had decided this was the car for us, David took over with all the necessary paperwork. We were frankly surprised at the volumes of forms to be filled out, but he thoroughly went step-by-step and walked us through the process, and gave reasons why each form was necessary. The whole process took about two hours, but it was time well spent because at the conclusion, when we took possession of the keys, our questions had been addressed to our total satisfaction. All in all, both Kat and David were very thorough and professional in performing their jobs. Read more