Enterprise Car Sales Redwood City
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Redwood City
Excellent experience in buying our car
by 03/24/2018on
We were very pleased with the reception we received -- we had a appointment to test drive a KIA 2017 Optima, and the car was there waiting for us to inspect it and drive it. Kat familiarized us with the important functions of the car and answered our many questions, as we were used to driving older vehicles without the many up-to-date add-ons, like back-up camera displays,etc. Once we had decided this was the car for us, David took over with all the necessary paperwork. We were frankly surprised at the volumes of forms to be filled out, but he thoroughly went step-by-step and walked us through the process, and gave reasons why each form was necessary. The whole process took about two hours, but it was time well spent because at the conclusion, when we took possession of the keys, our questions had been addressed to our total satisfaction. All in all, both Kat and David were very thorough and professional in performing their jobs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sales Experience
by 01/10/2017on
It was a great experience - I did all the research online and the sales staff helped me try out a few different cars and then found a great car that was fairly priced. When they didn't have the color I wanted, they drove over a car from San Leandro and offered to follow me back to San Francisco so that I could pick it up. But, it turns out they accepted my very old car for a trade-in with a bonus and gave me more for it than I ever could have. So that was a plus. They have great service and the cars are well maintained.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reliable used car sales
by 06/16/2016on
So far quite satisfied with my first vehicle. They have a detailed inventory online and offer flexibility to transfer vehicles from other locations. The cars seemed to be maintained in a good condition. Frank is a great agent and he responded to my questions quickly. I was happy with my car shopping experience at Enterprise Car Sales.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience
by 05/03/2016on
The entire team was outstanding. Super friendly people who were patient and guided us through the entire process. Listened to what we wanted in our purchase and helped us to find the right car. The first car we looked at was great, but the sideview mirror motor was not working. They connected with another branch and brought us the same model with fewer miles and honored the price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great sales staff
by 01/12/2016on
Found a car I liked. The sales staff is fantastic. Only issue I had was waiting a long time to get documents printed and signed once loan was approved. Total time on lot 3 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
So painless
by 12/30/2015on
I knew what I wanted in a car, and James Vargas the Enterprise representative made sure I got it. My 2014 Subaru drives like a dream and is in the excellent condition it was advertised to be in. Since I live in San Francisco and the Enterprise I dealt with was in Redwood City, James even delivered it to my door. I consider the whole experience painless and pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience - great car
by 12/01/2015on
I went into enterprise on a Saturday and was greeted by a friendly salesman. I had previously spoken with him, so we knew which car I as interested in. My friend and I took the car for a drive and decided to purchase it. No hard sell of additional products, just a friendly discussion. They took my old car in trade and the value seemed fair. Overall a good experience. I would recommend enterprise to others
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 09/16/2015on
Very Very Glad we bought our 2013 Chrysler Town and Country from here! Clint and the Staff are AWESOME!! They work as a team to get you into the car u want!!! Definitely gonna go back here for thr next one!!! Thanks Redwood City Car Sales!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
