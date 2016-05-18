5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just being hired into a new job, I needed a new car fast. A friend of mine referred me to Galpin VW, which was good because they were having their 4th of July sale. I was greeted by Juan M. and from the moment he first greeted us to the very last where he waved me goodbye from the lot, my experience was phenomenal. Juan was very knowledgeable and for questions he didn't have an answer to, he quickly found out for me. His overall professionalism, work etiquette, and customer service was beyond any expectation I've had of a car salesman. He treated my wife and I more like friends than customers. There wasn't any pressure to buy, which made my visit to Galpin even better. The experience didn't end there; moving over to the finance department was a shock as well. I've purchased cars before and dealing with the finance personnel can be miserable. The opposite is true about Fernando B. He was very thorough, yet very friendly and warm. It was like talking to a favorite uncle, not a cold accountant. He explained every option available, and even went out of his way to give me a fantastic and fair deal with my financing. Even towards the end, when I found out my auto insurance company was closed, the manager Paul made sure I left that same day with my new car happily: he waived the dealership's insurance fees for one whole month. It was hard for me to find the proper words to do their service justice in this review. I encourage future VW buyers to visit Galpin VW and to look for Juan M., Fernando B. and the rest of their amazing staff for a great and amazing car shopping experience. Read more