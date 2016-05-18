Galpin Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Galpin Volkswagen
"Variety, Honesty, and Affordability!"
by 05/18/2016on
I got my very first 2016 Jetta on May 16th, thanks to Victor Frausto at Galpin Ford in North Hills! I didn't feel pressured into a car that wasn't right for me! Victor definitley answered all my questions and really made my whole experience as comfortable as possible! If you want to buy a car I highly recommend this dealership! They are friendly honest and make you feel like you're family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Galpin Volkswagen
by 04/27/2016on
Todd Kessler is the best sales person I have ever come across. He not only found a solution for me to get a new car, he got the price down to my comfort zone. He worked with Jonathon Kramer, who also went out of his way to find the car I needed. All in all, this was the best experience of my car buying life. I highly recommend Todd for anyone looking to buy a car.p, he is fabulous!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Todd Kessler at Galpin
by 09/24/2015on
Last week I was T-Boned in my Volvo which ended up being totaled. Todd Kessler from Galpin made my getting a new Jetta completely pleasant and easy to get into a car especially since I am in extreme pain from the accident. If you ever need a new car please use Todd as he treats you with complete respect and like a dear friend and makes buying a car easy and smooth and doesn't make you feel pushed or overwhelmed. Todd took great care of me and I will always go back to him for any car needs and would recommend him to all of you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Sales Experience
by 07/22/2015on
I went in not exactly knowing the out come of what my visit would be and Steve Rodgers greeted me at the door and took care of me like I was an old friend. I am in the industry and have high expectations and he exceeded all of them. I had the Best Sales Experience I believe I have ever had. When I was walked to finance. The finance manager was prepaired and informed and straight to the point it was a pleasure to spend money with her. I will recommend them both to all of my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Honest & Concise
by 03/11/2015on
Went into Galpin Volkswagen and though Curtis Cressall works primarily in Galpin Ford, he was more than helpful in leasing our new 2015 VW Passat and trading in the old car. Another great experience at the Galpin family!
saved me from getting scammed!
by 12/30/2014on
If you need a car and you don't want to get scammed I highly suggest that you go to Galpin Volkswagen on roscoe and Sepulveda and ask for Victor Frausto. He goes above and beyond to make sure the buyer gets the best deal possible. I was in a situation with another small dealer that was trying to scam me out of my down payment after the loan never got approved. Victor went over there laid down the law and I was able to get my down payment back and he helped me get financed for a 2012 Passat with a lower interest rate. The overall experience their couldn't be better once again if you need a vehicle go see Victor Frausto.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used to hate dealers until I walked into Galpin Ford/VW
by 09/09/2014on
I went with my girlfriend to shop for her car last Saturday 8/30 and wasn't expecting much, I didn't even think we'd drive off in a new car. Delfi P. was our saleperson and she was very helpful and patient with us. We weren't sure what car we wanted yet, but she was patient and showed us the inventory at Ford and also took us next door to VW for a test drive. All the while asking if we wanted water, snacks etc...Not once did we feel pressured by her or anyone else. Delfi and Mike S. the GM worked with us and were able to get us an incredible deal on a 2014 VW Passat. Then we worked with Fernando B. in finance - he was very helpful, pleasant, funny! and had a great attitude. He explained everything to us in detail. The whole staff was friendly and we were always being attended to. They had free refreshments, free food, even free ice-cream for kids! ok and for me too hehe. I'm very happy with experience at Galpin Ford/VW and have already recommended family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
courteous & stress-free
by 07/19/2014on
I was seriously dreading shopping for a new car as I absolutely hate high pressure sales. We had originally planned to go to a different VW dealer in Van Nuys, but while spiffing up the current Beetle (also known as Trade-In), a chance encounter at a car wash in Sherman Oaks convinced us to give Galpin a try. I'm very glad we did. I can't say enough good things about Casey P., our sales associate, and Fernando B., the finance manager; together they made leasing a brand new Beetle easier than I've ever experienced. Casey is friendly, professional and willing to "go the extra mile" to make sure you're getting exactly the car you want. He worked very hard to not only get us the right car but also the right price. Once we got to the finance department, Fernando had us moving right along - by far the shortest time I've ever spent in finance! I highly recommend Galpin VW - I know we'll be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Couldn't have asked for better
by 07/13/2014on
The service was beyond compare. I was greeted with a smile, treated to lunch at the Horseless carriage, and kept abreast on the whole process. I felt like a family member the whole time. Juan M. made sure to answer all of question, even seeking out the answer when he wasn't sure. I didn't feel hounded for a sale, I felt like I was being guided through the process to take my dream care home. I felt like I was getting an excellent value at an excellent price throughout the process. Fernando B. really drove the point home when he made sure I got an excellent warranty to boot! I'd heard the commercials before, and I thought they were kind of cheesy, the advice couldn't be better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Maria B.
by 07/10/2014on
I recently leased a car from this dealership. I am so happy with the service provided!! The saleswoman that helped me was Maria B. She had excellent customer service, and really made our leasing process easy and fun. I went in to the dealer to return a leased car with no intention of getting a new one on the same day, but Maria offered us some great deals and worked with the preferences we had in mind. I ended up getting the Passat TSI and could not be happier! Thanks a lot Maria for all your help and patience.
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 07/03/2014on
Just being hired into a new job, I needed a new car fast. A friend of mine referred me to Galpin VW, which was good because they were having their 4th of July sale. I was greeted by Juan M. and from the moment he first greeted us to the very last where he waved me goodbye from the lot, my experience was phenomenal. Juan was very knowledgeable and for questions he didn't have an answer to, he quickly found out for me. His overall professionalism, work etiquette, and customer service was beyond any expectation I've had of a car salesman. He treated my wife and I more like friends than customers. There wasn't any pressure to buy, which made my visit to Galpin even better. The experience didn't end there; moving over to the finance department was a shock as well. I've purchased cars before and dealing with the finance personnel can be miserable. The opposite is true about Fernando B. He was very thorough, yet very friendly and warm. It was like talking to a favorite uncle, not a cold accountant. He explained every option available, and even went out of his way to give me a fantastic and fair deal with my financing. Even towards the end, when I found out my auto insurance company was closed, the manager Paul made sure I left that same day with my new car happily: he waived the dealership's insurance fees for one whole month. It was hard for me to find the proper words to do their service justice in this review. I encourage future VW buyers to visit Galpin VW and to look for Juan M., Fernando B. and the rest of their amazing staff for a great and amazing car shopping experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
100 Percent Satisfied
by 06/25/2014on
Thank you, Michael M., for continuing to be my #1 guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Neil S. exemplifies the Galpin experience
by 04/19/2014on
I was looking to purchase a 2014 Golf TDI so I went to the Edmunds.com new car page to see what I could find. After putting in my criteria I was offered several choices of dealers who had the vehicle I was seeking. I have always heard so much about Galpin that I was willing to give them a try. I was put in contact with Neil S., formally Internet sales manager and current VIP sales and leasing at Galpin Motors. We were very warmly greeted by Neil and even offered to take a test drive by ourselves. This was such a unique experience for us and instantly built trust in our new relationship with Galpin Volkswagen. Neil was very through in answering our questions and we never felt pressured during our decision making process. Neil was very professional and friendly making us feel comfortable every step of the way toward the ownership of our new Volkswagen Golf TDI (which by the way is getting the claimed 42MPG on the sticker!) Thank you Galpin Motors and a special thanks to Neil S. for our best car purchasing experience to date!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Curtis C.
by 04/19/2014on
Curtis C. was very polite, professional and extremely helpful with my daughters first car purchase. I will continue to recommend Galpin to all my friends and I will tell them to ask for Curtis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car #2
by 03/25/2014on
After buying our Jetta with Victor, we called and and were interested to see if we could buy a second car, and see what deal he could get us. I was currently driving a Mercedes ML350, and wanted to trade up for a more gas convenient vehicle and save some money on my monthly car payments. I reached out to Victor once again, my wife had bought a jetta, and sure enough Victor helped us out. I told him i didn't want to loose the features of the Mercedes, but i was willing to also compromise with some features. Victor again went above and beyond, got me into a Passat with extra features, and saved me money on my monthly payments. On top of that, Vicky in finance was amazing!! She processed our paperwork for our previous cars warranty that we bought and even had them cut a check via mail to us!!! Amazing!!! If that wasn't enough two weeks later i receive a call from the Manager along with Victor, that along the way they were able to renegotiate with Galpin finance, and restructured my contract with an even lower total charge. In turn reducing my Monthly by another $20. Now I know thats not a lot, but the simple fact that they went above and beyond again was unbelievable! Truly amazing dealer!! And amazing Team! Victor F. raises the bar in customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing Dealer
by 03/25/2014on
Went to Galpin Volkswagen after hunting for a car at a few different dealers. Victor F., our salesman won us over completely. He was amazing from day one. Initially my wife contacted him via phone to inquire about a Jetta. We were very direct in not wanting to continue going from dealer to dealer, and if Galpin was able to do a deal with the numbers we had in mind then we would come in. Victor was very attentive and extremely helpful. Not only did he work out an amazing deal for us, he personally has called us every month since to follow up with us and the vehicle. (At the time this was our 5th dealer purchase, and by far the best experience ever!) Would totally recommend this dealer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car
by 02/15/2014on
Curtis C. was our sales person went looking for a car for our daughter curtis helped us find one and got us a great and payments she could afford great guy and sales person work very hard for us
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 VS Jetta
by 02/15/2014on
Our sales person was Curtis and he was fantastic. He was very patient and pleasant the whole time and got us a great deal on a 2014 Jetta for our Daughter even though her credit was not great.Thanks Curtis for helping us get a reliable car for her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unbelievably great experience!!!!
by 02/08/2014on
Unbelievably great experience! I had a wonderful buying experience here on Thursday February 6th. My salesman Casey P. was so knowledgeable and treated us great. He was able to get many amenities on the car I had not expected, and my finance experience with Fernando was quick, easy and very informative. I highly recommend Galpin Volkswagen for anyone looking for a new or used Volkswagen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GREAT EXPERIENCE
by 01/30/2014on
I went to Galpin Volkswagen to get a new GTI and I am so thankful I did. I first spoke with Albert C. who was very helpful. We spoke over the phone and he went above and beyond to help out (even though it was his day off). I then dealt with Adrien T. who was very nice and definitely knew Volkswagen's. Any and all questions i had were answered thoroughly by Adrien. We finally spoke with Fernando at the end, for the financial part of it all, and he was knowledgeable, thorough and my favorite, FAST. it was very late and we were more than ready to head home. Thankfully, Fernando informed us on everything and got us out as fast as he could. Overall our experience with Galpin Volkswagen was GREAT!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!!
by 01/28/2014on
I give 5 stars in all areas to this dealership but mostly to my sales person, Sherre N. She is very clear, concise, detail oriented, kind and efficient. She is highly knowledgable in the cars I was interested and is the most pleasurable sales person I've ever dealt with. When doing a trade-in and knowing that I would be there a long time for the process, she made it as comfortable and quick as humanly possible. She handled negotations with her team, was having my car serviced, was setting up for me to meet with finance - all at the same time - she multi-tasked like a pro to get it all done for me. In the end, I walked away with a beautiful new car and a smile on my face. I highly recommend Sherre and her team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
