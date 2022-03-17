1 out of 5 stars service Rating

IF YOU WANT YOUR LIKE NEW VEHICLE TO BE DAMAGED AND COME BACK WITH MORE PROBLEMS AND BE OVERCHARGED AND LIED TO THAN THIS IS THE PLACE FOR YOU. I took my 2018 Ford Explorer in for a brake issue and my car came back with more issues which weren’t there before. I was over charged for the work they did, and talked me into work for the car that Ford doesn’t even recommend on their vehicles. And said that it needed to be done. After almost being charged for another customers vehicle, I finally got my car back. After driving the car I realized there was another problem that “came up” directly after having them work on it. My car stopped working and wouldn’t run, so I called tim, and he wouldn’t answer and left Multiple messages with him. I than was given an appointment by the service desk for one a month or so later. Tim finally called me and was able to find an appointment a week later but before I could even mention the issues he said it wasn’t his fault. Which isn’t true. I told him that the car had to be towed and they needed to cover the cost. I also noticed that something on the paper work didn’t match up with the car and were off. Another example of their crappy work ethic. During all this I was out of a vehicle which is required for my job so I couldn’t work. I didn’t get a response about my car until after I called. Which they said the care was fine and theirs nuts and bolts were all tight. And that I needed to pay for them to look at it to find the problem. I called Tim’s manager Patrick McNealy multiple times and was given his voicemail which I left several message and didn’t get a response. I called and got his boss John Purley, who I talked to and he said he would take care of everything. Another lie. They finally looked at the car and told me it needed to be a $346 charge to install a new sensor, which I asked if the manager covered it which they said they would start the work and find out. I called the manager again, no response. The tech Nick called me and told me that they wouldn’t cover it or my towing fee, but he would look into it. I called back to tell them that I wanted the car back to take somewhere else which they said the work was almost done. I later looked at the dash cam footage and noticed they Hadent even started the work yet. I picked up the vehicle and was charged $346 for work they did due to their negligence. And would not cover it. I noticed an antenna for my 800mhz radio was missing as well. They never answered my call or responded to my message. They all lie, and are dishonest. They make up problems and scam you. They over charge and push you into a corner and make you pay way more than you should be and won’t man up and accept they screwed up. They won’t cover the costs of their mistakes. I will be telling everyone to avoid this place and to stay clear of it. They are lying [non-permissible content removed]. Read more