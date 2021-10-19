Central Valley Nissan
Customer Reviews of Central Valley Nissan
BEST DEALER IVE BEEN TO
by 10/19/2021on
Worked with Hector from beginning to end, definitely buying from him again! Knows his cars in and out! Got the wife and I a great deal!
1 Comments
Great experience
by 08/28/2021on
We had bout a car for my husband a few weeks ago in another town and different type of car well the experience we had there does not even compare the great experience we had at Nissan!! We kept saying so that’s what a sales man helps you with !! Jose was truly kind and was there with questions we had and let us know what we were getting ourselves into!! Hands down I love my NissanRouge !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Highly recommend
by 08/17/2021on
Just returned home from an afternoon of running errands, driving my brand new Nissan Kicks SR, and I love it! It handles beautifully and was easy and fun to drive. I look forward to many years of driving this vehicle! A special shout out to Pete Roblero and Ignacio Lopez for making this truly the BEST car dealership experience I have ever had!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service.
by 06/04/2021on
Employees are professional and fun to deal with, which is very important when going through a multi-hour process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happily Surprised!!!
by 05/09/2021on
Central Valley Nissan is the place to go for a reasonably priced used car. I was looking for a low mileage, late model Nissan Altima. I had checked prices and they were the second place I looked. Juan Zendejas was courteous, respectful and answered all my questions. There were two cars on the lot that met my criteria and Juan was able to discuss the different features that helped me narrow down my choice to the one I bought. His honesty was refreshing and when he didn't know something, he quickly found the answer. I would recommend Juan to anyone looking to buy a Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome service ! 👍
by 03/01/2021on
We went in today and got helped with Hector Herrera. This is our second time purchasing a car from them. Hector, he was super helpful and helped us find exactly what we were looking for. Our daughter loves her car! He was able to answer all of our questions and we are happy with how everything turned out. Thank you, you guys are awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Bought a used car
by 08/20/2019on
It was a very pleasant experience purchasing a car. Tony was pleasant , polite, very helpful and not pushy at all. If I had questions, he found answers and got back to me quickly. He was patient in the two weeks I took to make up my mind. Thanks Tony, once I choose my car the finance and service departments where quick and efficient. Thanks to all. 😀
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very helpful and accomodating
by 05/28/2019on
Humberto was very helpful in finding lenders for us. We are relatively new in the US and we have very limited credit history and rating. However, his diligence and efforts in finding us lenders enabled us to get a brand new car. Enriqueâs dedication to his work is commendable considering that he stayed beyond his work hours to get things done fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience at central valley nissan
by 09/30/2018on
Travis and Enrique were great. Never did I feel like they were just pushing a vehical on me. They got me what i wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Didn't expect this level of unprofessionalism
by 04/15/2018on
I was in the process of purchasing a car with them but they are extremely shady and I will not be dping business with such an unethical, unprofessional dealership. Multiple sales reps lied to me about being a manager and promised thungs they couldn't deliever, after working with me they avoided my calls and when i could vet through to them they hung up on me. The 4th person that claimed to be a manager Kenneth made fun of my credit score. They also sold the car that the fake manager Matilda "Matty" Hernandez promised me, the car the bank had already approved me for. They had no solution to remedy their unprofessional lying and business tactics. I dont know how an unethical, unprofessional, place like this is allowed to legally operate. Since they wont remedy the problem they created, Ill make sure the proper government agencies investigate these unprofessional business tactics and access their legality. I dont know if they discriminate against all people or just people with disabilities like myself. Either way its not right of a company to do.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome Staff!
by 10/01/2017on
Thank you to the sales team at Central Valley Nissan. And to Ajay Saini. I had looked everywhere for a car. Visited the dealership many times for a month until I was running out time. Needed a car and needed it yesterday lol. Ajay understood what I wanted, what I needed and what I could afford. He worked hard and found the car for me at a price no one else could beat. Thank you Ajay and the entire sales team!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FANTASTIC
by 11/02/2016on
Thank you Jose Ceja Jose Barajas Marcos Aguiniga Danny Castro for your time and professionalism. This is my 5th new Nissan and the continued service and support will keep me a happy returning customer. 👍👌👏👏
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Sales Staff
by 09/10/2016on
Central Valley Nissan made our purchase of a 2016 Nissan Altima SR beyond easy. Our Sales Associate AJ Saini was extremely helpful and accommodating, he made sure we purchased exactly what we wanted and at no time did we feel pressured to buy. This was hands down the easiest, most enjoyable new car purchase we have made.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent customer service
by 07/22/2016on
this dealership helped us work out the best deal that we can get even with a not-so-great credit. luis hernandez and his manager Jeff really made sure we go home happy and satisfied with our new 2016 nissan altima. we never felt pressured and undermined. appreciate your help, guys!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Amazing, friendly, helpful"
by 06/24/2016on
I researched the vehicle and had a good idea what I wanted in Van before going to Nissan. Ben Wheeler answered any remaining questions and pointed out the differences in models and years. Ben Wheeler then went over the financing, determining a payment schedule that worked with my budget. Then he even delivered the vehicle and made sure I understood all the operating systems
2016 Nissan Versa... Good experience overall
by 06/01/2016on
I went to the dealership looking for Versa. The salesman was great, not pushy at all and helped me get a good deal. Would buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 04/08/2016on
We were very pleased with our experience. Their was absolutely no pressure from the moment we stepped onto the lot. Our salesman Ignacio Lopez was very knowledgeable and took the time to go over every detail with us. It made our buying experience a truly pleasurable one. Thank you Ignacio.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mixed Feelings
by 03/28/2016on
While I was very pleased with the overall experience, I was less than pleased with the time it took to complete the process. I arrived at the dealership just before 5 pm, but was not finished until nearly 11 pm. I was told that there was nothing that could be done to expedite the process, and was given little to no explanation about why I had to wait so long. I understand that the car buying experience can be lengthy, however, I received pre-approval from my bank and had made a decision about the car I purchased prior to arriving on site. This coupled with the fact that I was on site with two small children who were, as you can imagine, increasingly frigidity. Aside from having to wait for nearly 6 hours, with little to no explanation , while having to manage two small children. This was a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership, great experience!!!
by 02/22/2016on
No pressure! Richard Sweetman, our saleman, was great. He showed us everything about the vehicle. Answered any and all questions we had. After a bad experience with another dealership (Costa Mesa Nissan) Richard was straight forward and upfront about what the dealership had available. Prices quoted and accepted stayed true, no changes. He did a great job and we got a great car. Thanks Richard!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Nissan Maxima SL
by 02/21/2016on
Central Valley Nissan very knowledgeable purchase my new car from them this is the second vehicle I purchased from this dealership amazing service. Jason Roberts excellent salesman. Took the time to go over every little detail on my new purchase highly recommend him as a salesperson and Central Valley nissan has a great dealership. Guy Trujillo
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everything as promised-easy transaction
by 01/11/2016on
Bought a 2012 Ford F150 at Central Valley Nissan. Shopped online first and found all information and photos were accurate when we arrived at the dealership. Great service by our salesperson Jesus and the rest of the staff at the dealer group. We appreciated the way information was provided without getting overly pressured.Would definitely recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments