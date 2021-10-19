1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in the process of purchasing a car with them but they are extremely shady and I will not be dping business with such an unethical, unprofessional dealership. Multiple sales reps lied to me about being a manager and promised thungs they couldn't deliever, after working with me they avoided my calls and when i could vet through to them they hung up on me. The 4th person that claimed to be a manager Kenneth made fun of my credit score. They also sold the car that the fake manager Matilda "Matty" Hernandez promised me, the car the bank had already approved me for. They had no solution to remedy their unprofessional lying and business tactics. I dont know how an unethical, unprofessional, place like this is allowed to legally operate. Since they wont remedy the problem they created, Ill make sure the proper government agencies investigate these unprofessional business tactics and access their legality. I dont know if they discriminate against all people or just people with disabilities like myself. Either way its not right of a company to do.