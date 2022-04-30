1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

January 2017 my wife and I were looking for a new car because our current car had over 100k miles and was too small for our needs. We found a 2016 Chrysler 300 at Central Valley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. I called and spoke with Dave Sturtevant. I told him our interest in the 300. I also told him we wanted apply for financing jointly and that my credit was better than my wife's credit and also trade in our current car. So at his instruction, I filled out the loan approval application with both of our credit & financial information. I also gave him the specs and VIN for our current car. Later that day I was contacted and told that we were approved. We just needed to come down to the dealership and sign the papers. Great, right? So that evening we went down after dark and met with Dave, Razavi "Mike" Mehrdad, and a young lady who had just started to work there. We test drive the car, which was great. We went back to the dealership and went to the office to fill out the paperwork. That is when the real deal and hustling started. First, they said they only ran my wife's credit, which was not what I had previously explained to them. They also was only going to do the loan under her name. Also, opposite of what I had previously conveyed to Dave. Mind you that by doing this with her credit score being lower than mine guaranteed a higher interest rate. Then they asked for the previously agreed upon $1000 down payment. Then they suddenly acted like they had totally forgotten,about our trade in and needed to crunch the numbers again. After doing so, they said they wanted more down payment. (Remember this is after already knowing the details, trade-in, down payment that was previously discussed). So we had to pay another $500 down. This was all Mr. Sturtevant & Mr. Mehrdad orchestrating the hustle. The new girl was sweet, but obviously new to the hustling type of process. So even though I was mad at this point, I wanted the car because it was exactly what my wife wanted. We were just getting it at a higher interest rate, only on her credit, and costing us more of a down payment. We then were escorted to the financial officer's office to finish the paperwork. Joshua Godfrey was friendly, but very cocky. Understandable since he was previously in the Air Force. He tried to sell us over $100 in additional insurance in case we totalled the car before it was paid down below what it's value was. When we first declined, I wasn't sure if we made him mad or hurt his feelings. (Air Force, remember?) So we agreed upon a lesser cost that covered the minimum of what was needed. So we finally ended up the car, minus it being detailed or with floor mats. Also minus an extra $500 for the down payment. But plus extra interest and by proxy, a slightly higher payment. So I write this to warn others that they WILL try to hustle you, and they will not do what they agreed to do. That Feel Good Automotive Place doesn't feel so good. Read more