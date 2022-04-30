Central Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Central Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
22 Dodge Charger GT
by 04/30/2022on
I recently purchased a Dodge Charger 2022 GT.. I received excellent customer service and I’m very happy with my purchase!! Thank you Humberto Romero for getting into my dream car!!
Great Service
by 03/14/2022on
I just purchased a beautiful 2018 Subaru from Central Valley Automotive. The sales person Humberto Romero was very helpful and easy to work with. Thank you for a great experience
Friendly, Transparent, and Responsive!
by 06/06/2021on
We had a really positive experience with Shareef, Stephanie, and Jeff (Sales Manager). We were able to find the exact vehicle we wanted online, and then texted with Shareef and Stephanie to get the lease estimate and financial paperwork together before we ever walked in the door. We were blown away by all three folks, and their kindness, transparency, and customer service completely won us over. Thank you tor making our purchase such a positive experience!
Got the car I wanted!!
by 05/10/2021on
Thank you Central Valley Chrysler !! Thank you to all the staff for helping me get the car I wanted
Best service with Hector and finance team!!! They take care of you!!!
by 05/06/2021on
Our first Big car purchase from here and we had an awesome experience with Hector and he helped us get our family dream car, we are back and we went straight to Hector again, he is awesome with helping us get not only the best car but making sure we got the car with all the exterior and interior details of our Dodge Durango 2021!!! You are awesome Hector me and my family trust you as our Salesman to help us get the best Dodge Durango you can get us!!! Also thank you to the financial team who helped Hector get us the best discount deals!!! Thank you again me and my family left the dealership happy to have the best 2021 Durango for our family but also for such a great smooth experience especially after a bad incident, so thank you again and to all family and friends or anyone reading reviews, hit up Hector!!! He will do his beat you leave with what you want!!!
My experience with Central Valley dodge
by 03/30/2021on
Bought my a used Jeep for my girlfriend the services was great Mustafa was very helpful and knowledgeable.
Great people, Great deal
by 01/29/2021on
The staff seemed honest and really made the process easy. You can expect a fair deal and great service. At the end of the day that is all you can ask for in my opinion.
Purchase a new truck
by 11/12/2020on
I purchase a new 2020 ram 1500. On 10/10 salesmen was Heckto he was great. Sales mgr and fiance were both awesome..If you are on the hunt for new or used check out central valley dodge .
Love this place
by 10/16/2020on
Mustafa and shareef and Jeff and Joshua are awsum they worked so hard to get me into my new truck ... thanks guys I Love the new ride
2020 jeep cherokee
by 09/26/2020on
they are very helpful with you when trying to buy easy-to-buy and best sale representatives alwayd trying to help
Bought a 2020 Dodge Durango thanks to Hector!!!
by 09/23/2020on
Awesome experience with the help of Hector, he was patient and so helpful in making sure we got what we came for from the beginning of meeting him on the lot and the finance guy Joshua explained everything so well and took his time. We loved how well they took care of us and still keeping up with us and our new 2020 Dodge Durango!!! Would definitely recommend going there!!! Thank you again Hector for helping us get our Family Dream Car!!!
Just got my 4th vehicle from em
by 11/22/2019on
Nasir and the team at central valley are great to work with. Always straight forward and friendly.
James Pires
by 10/22/2019on
He was so amazing! He took his entire day to make my sons dream come true! Did everything in his power to help my son drive off the lot in his dream car. Thanks James. We appreciate ur patience, time and honesty.
Horrible customer service
by 04/09/2019on
Made an appointment at 8:30 AM car wasn’t even touched until after 1:00pm. Told check engine light and code was probably due to a bad batch of gas because they couldn’t find anything wrong. I sat in lobby till 3pm to hear that. I was told I couldn’t get a rental because they needed to run a diagnostic first. which took them 7 hours so they felt it was good customer service to have me wait in the lobby for 7 hours! I also asked them to rotate my tires and it wasn’t done! They marked my form saying they were going to check tires and air and it wasn’t done either. When I questioned the service manager about it he looked at me and said “we don’t have mechanics waiting with wrenches in their hands for customers to pull up!” Rude, condescending, and unprofessional! I will never come here again!
DAVID FURTADO AWESOME SALES REP
by 01/28/2019on
Big thank you and shout out to David Furtado at central valley dodge. Went above and beyond to make sure we got the specific truck we needed. I would recommend anyone looking to buy a new car or truck check out central valley dodge in Modesto. Great selection and helpful friendly staff will make sure you get what you want.
Excellent Dealership!
by 07/02/2018on
This is by far the best dealership I have ever gone to. I was helped by Joe Zarate and he was excellent! I ended up going home with a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and have been so happy with it. The customer service is excellent and the prices cannot be beat. If youre looking for an honest dealership this is the place to go!
Amazing customer service
by 07/27/2017on
The experience was Amazing! There are nothing but good things to say! Customer service was awesome! The best car buying experience ever!
Feel Good Hustle
by 05/21/2017on
January 2017 my wife and I were looking for a new car because our current car had over 100k miles and was too small for our needs. We found a 2016 Chrysler 300 at Central Valley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. I called and spoke with Dave Sturtevant. I told him our interest in the 300. I also told him we wanted apply for financing jointly and that my credit was better than my wife's credit and also trade in our current car. So at his instruction, I filled out the loan approval application with both of our credit & financial information. I also gave him the specs and VIN for our current car. Later that day I was contacted and told that we were approved. We just needed to come down to the dealership and sign the papers. Great, right? So that evening we went down after dark and met with Dave, Razavi "Mike" Mehrdad, and a young lady who had just started to work there. We test drive the car, which was great. We went back to the dealership and went to the office to fill out the paperwork. That is when the real deal and hustling started. First, they said they only ran my wife's credit, which was not what I had previously explained to them. They also was only going to do the loan under her name. Also, opposite of what I had previously conveyed to Dave. Mind you that by doing this with her credit score being lower than mine guaranteed a higher interest rate. Then they asked for the previously agreed upon $1000 down payment. Then they suddenly acted like they had totally forgotten,about our trade in and needed to crunch the numbers again. After doing so, they said they wanted more down payment. (Remember this is after already knowing the details, trade-in, down payment that was previously discussed). So we had to pay another $500 down. This was all Mr. Sturtevant & Mr. Mehrdad orchestrating the hustle. The new girl was sweet, but obviously new to the hustling type of process. So even though I was mad at this point, I wanted the car because it was exactly what my wife wanted. We were just getting it at a higher interest rate, only on her credit, and costing us more of a down payment. We then were escorted to the financial officer's office to finish the paperwork. Joshua Godfrey was friendly, but very cocky. Understandable since he was previously in the Air Force. He tried to sell us over $100 in additional insurance in case we totalled the car before it was paid down below what it's value was. When we first declined, I wasn't sure if we made him mad or hurt his feelings. (Air Force, remember?) So we agreed upon a lesser cost that covered the minimum of what was needed. So we finally ended up the car, minus it being detailed or with floor mats. Also minus an extra $500 for the down payment. But plus extra interest and by proxy, a slightly higher payment. So I write this to warn others that they WILL try to hustle you, and they will not do what they agreed to do. That Feel Good Automotive Place doesn't feel so good.
Outstanding experience
by 05/07/2017on
Had an awesome experience purchasing our new Jeep. Very knowledgeable and courteous. The process was simple and convenient.
Superb customer service!
by 02/03/2017on
I could not be happier with my purchase from Central Valley. They went above and beyond to help me achieve my dream Jeep, from Vanessa and Nasir in Sales to Pete in Finance, and everyone else I met, I received the utmost courtesy and respect. Though I live in Stockton, I intend to make this my go-to dealership in the future. They get the highest recommendation from me!
New car purchase
by 12/11/2016on
Worked with sales associate Stephen Garcia. My wife changed her mind a couple of times yet finding the exact vehicle was not a problem and believe me, she's picky especially with all the options. Stephen met and exceeded her expectations. Mud guards to protect the vehicles pearl white paint was an issue and a requirement. Stephen included parts associate Tomas Zavala and managed the details so this could happen in a prompt, efficient and satisfactory manner. Stephen even made the staff detail the car for delivery which would be expected except it was raining cats and dogs which made this achievement unique. Even the finance officer was pleasant and shared his Christmas cookies with us. We've purchased four vehicles from this dealership since 2003 and have always had an outstanding experience.
