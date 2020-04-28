the DTLA Honda team was great! Lindsey, Jerry and Andy provided excellent service and took extraordinary measures to help ensure that my visit was safe (car was purchasing during the COVID-19 outbreak). I would definitely recommend this dealer and I will consider DTLA Honda for my next honda purchase!
Took my 2015 Civic in for an oil/filter change, tire rotation, brake fluid change and fuel system cleaner. Honda came and picked and dropped off my car to and from my residence in a timely manner. However, the next day when I was driving my car around town it was not performing as usual (it was running very rough). Then, all of the fuel sensor lights started coming on along with the check engine light. I pulled into a gas station to call Honda up and ask what could possibly be happening to my car. (I should mention that in the middle of all of this I was in the process of packing up my stuff to move out of state so I had zero time for extra maintenance issues.) They told me to bring it back in and that they would give me loaner car to take home (I expressed to them over the phone that I did not have time to wait around for them to figure out what they had messed up). I then drove back to DTLA Honda, expressed again that I had no time to wait around for them to figure out the issue. They said they had no loaner car for me and that it would not take any longer than a 1/2 hour. It ended up taking them an hour and a half. They told me that someone had not finished the job correctly and forgotten some end steps which is what caused all of the error codes and was also causing the car to run badly. I asked for a refund of the fuel system cleaner and they said they would help me out. (It has now been about a month - I have called numerous times to remind them that they need to refund me - and I have yet to see any refund) A few days after they fixed their bungled job, I remembered that I needed to check the oil level (I always check this after its been serviced just in case and I was about to drive the car over 2,000 miles) and when I opened the hood there was a can of battery cleaner that a technician had left under the hood. The can says right on it that it is extremely sensitive to heat and not to leave it anywhere near combustion or heat. By the way, I live in LA and this was during a heat wave. The sheer amount of negligence and the lack of oversight was so extremely dangerous in this specific instance. And Honda's lack of concern about how dangerous this was for me and the fact that they still haven't checked back in with me or issued a refund speaks volumes about how they are only concerned with taking your money and nothing else. Their procedures are downright dangerous.
My visit went smoothly, I had all my questions answered and the employees were polite. However the employees were too insistent on me leaving a review and kept spamming me with calls and emails after my visit.
My experience at DTLA HONDA was excellent. Yonatan Reyes has explained the entire process of servicing of Honda Civic and pointed out important features of the vehicle when I was ready for my oil change & other fixes. I also appreciated the fact that he did not try to up-sell me into a more expensive part replacement or additional charges.
He was having a good subject knowledge about the Honda cars plus overall servicing process. I always had an excellent experience at DTLA. I leased my Honda Civic from here three years ago. Now its time to upgrade it. I will definitely recommend others to visit DTLA Honda.
The Honda Team was able to accommodate me with an appointment time that fit my needs. The gentleman who attended me was kind and helpful. They were able to understand my situation and began working with me as soon as possible. The service time took less than was estimated, which is always a plus on my book. Good job Honda Team!
Really good experience.
Heike Guillen is the person that helped me out, very professional and very polite.
Couldn't be better, she also advised me on things I gotta do on the next service, really good...
Emilio was super nice and very professional. His customer service was great. He was also very generous enough to give me a free tire rotation. Lastly, he assured me that if I had any questions to not hesitate to give him a call.
