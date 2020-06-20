Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel

Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel

Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel
Visit dealer’s website 
1 Star Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Call Dealer
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(208)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Repeat customer

by Deon Taylor on 06/20/2020

This is the second vehicle I have bought from Stephen Hauser at Mercedes Benz of Laguna Niguel. Great guy to work, definitely goes above and beyond!! High recommend!! He’s customer driven!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
208 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Repeat customer

by Deon Taylor on 06/20/2020

This is the second vehicle I have bought from Stephen Hauser at Mercedes Benz of Laguna Niguel. Great guy to work, definitely goes above and beyond!! High recommend!! He’s customer driven!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase Mercedes

by Jeff on 05/24/2020

Duke is the best sales agent and I have used him for years. I works with my brother in law as well. He actually cane from his day off to help me purchase a vehicle. If you want the best service in the industry call Duke

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Wonderful and Excellent on 04/18/2020

Malloriie did a wonderful job with coordinating the sale of the car I purchase. Once again, thank you!! Also, Ben reach out to me if I have any issues or needs about purchasing the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amg c63s

by Amg on 04/04/2020

Great guy not just salesmen good guy th finance guys great people very reliable team

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ray was insanely great

by Henry Mateo on 03/29/2020

I already knew what I wanted by researching vehicles. Ray has already did a great job with me from a previous lease. I let him know I wanted to only spend an hour at the longest at the dealer and he got it done in record time. He had everything ready for me and we drove off with a second leased vehicle in less than an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at this dealership

by Bret on 03/13/2020

We just purchased our 3rd MBZ from this dealership. We have found this dealership to be very customer-oriented, very professional, and no sales pressure. It’s not close to my house, but worth the drive. We specifically deal with David Abrams each time. He is a pleasure to do business with and ensures our complete satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 star service

by Incredible service on 02/24/2020

We had an incredible experience. Bernie at Laguna Nigel was really helpful and transparent during our purchase. We are very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Customer Service

by Marsha Benson on 01/31/2020

Thank you Duke Maltin for going the extra mile in assisting me with the purchase of my new Mercedes (C300 Coupe). You were very attentive and provided outstanding customer service. I will refer all my friends and business associates to you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Perfect service

by Brittany De Anda on 01/23/2020

Thank you for saving me from new port Mercedes. I had Mark Hansen as my sales person and upon arrival I felt comfortable and not pushed into a sell. He was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Escellent

by David Lamden727566248566889972 on 12/12/2019

My wife and I had a great experience leasing my wife's car from Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel and specially Steve Turner. He found us the perfect car at an excellent price.We drove from Beverly Hill to pickup our car. He made us feel welcomed and made the process easy and stayed with us until we took our car out of the. I highly recommend Steve and Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguele.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding customer experience

by Seahorse on 12/12/2019

My experience with Kosta Spector and the entire MB Laguna Niguel team was first rate from the moment I phoned to set an appointment to the time I drove off the lot in my beautiful certified pre-owned Cardinal Red GLE 350 4Matic. I phoned and visited several other dealerships, and the level of customer service ranged from uncomfortable to outright deplorable -- in fact, I was compelled to walk out of a Toyota dealership mid-deal. In the end, though, I'm grateful for that experience because it led me to an SUV I love and a dealership that has won my loyalty as a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dealership review

by Mercedes Laguna Niguel on 12/09/2019

Went to Mercedes-Benz if Laguna Niguel and my salesman Mark a fellow from New Zealand was very professional and knowledgeable. He guided my wife and I through every step of the way and was there until the end which by the way was quite late. Over the last few years he has sold us a few cars so anyone one on the market for buying one please call him. The dealership is very well kept and everyone from concierge to the management is very professional and nice. Thank you Mercedes of Laguna Niguel and you have a customer for life

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks Kosta, and Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel

by bob0fCorona on 12/07/2019

Thank you Kosta for helping me get my C300 and for the generous trade in value for my old C300! When I am ready to upgrade again in a few years I will be back and will ask for you my friend! Shout outs to Anita in finance for saving me $500 and to Kevin Nguyen in Delivery for expertly and patiently answering all my questions about the new features! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best first car buying service with Gerhard Jurinek at MBLN

by Shilpa T on 12/01/2019

I usually don’t write reviews but I just had to because I’ve never experienced such an amazing service. Gerhard Jurinek is an expert on all things Mercedes and went above and beyond to ensure that I had the best car buying experience! This is my first car purchase and I had researched for almost 6 months before reaching out to MBLN. Despite my prep work, I was blown away by everything Gerhard shared about owning or leasing a car, especially a Mercedes. He was so attentive about my needs and found me a car that I didn’t even think I could afford. I wanted a white car with black accents, all safety features, all leather and a great sound system... I got all that and more! The most impressive part of my car buying experience was when I had to leave for a quick lunch with my colleagues after choosing my car. Meanwhile, Gerhard was proactive about getting my paperwork in order, got the car detailed and ready for delivery. After I was back, I just walked through the paperwork with Anita, who explained everything in English without any technical jargon, and was out in less than 20 mins! I can’t believe that I have the car of my dreams! Thank you Gerhard, Anita and MBLN for making my car buying experience seemless... If you guys want an incredible car buying or leasing experience I would highly recommend Gerhard Jurinek to walk you through it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best salespeople, best customer service

by Mark on 11/23/2019

We bought a car and the entire process was exceptional. Great pricing, wonderful salespeople.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic experience, thank you Ray Chu!

by Recent Purchase Ray Chu on 10/14/2019

There is no better shopping experience than that provided by Ray Chu at Mercedes-Benz of Laguna Niguel. Ray was so easy going and helpful in the process of buying my car. He was thorough and made sure I was comfortable with the sale. These days, you don't get that kind of a straight-shooter--most dealerships make you feel like it is an orchestrated show. I highly recommend Ray to meet your needs and keep your best interest at heart!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 GLE350 4MATIC

by Garreth Raul Brown on 10/12/2019

My name is Garrett. I was in the market to trade up I find that sales consultant Ray Chu Was very helpful, friendly, and knowledgeable. No stress, no push, no hurry.I had a wonderful experience at Mercedes Benz of Laguna Hills, I was able to lease a beautiful vehicle and I’m very happy with the whole experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kevin Marlowe

by Cheryl Galloway on 10/03/2019

Kevin was very professional and took the time to provide me with the necessary information to make a decision. A very positive experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional buying experience

by JohnR on 09/29/2019

David truly made this purchase very easy and actually enjoyable. The dealership is very accommodating from top to bottom. Exceptionally clean dealership, and all personnel were attentive to a very noticeable level.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Buying Made Easy

by Samiastella on 09/22/2019

The entire process from start to finish was seamless, from the test drive to the paperwork to driving off the lot. Stan was knowledgeable and professional and met all of our needs. The dealership as a whole provided a warm environment that left us feeling like a family member.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Reza Etemad of Mercedes Laguna niguel

by Kathi Livingston on 09/15/2019

Reza,sales person,was professional,authentic,listened to my needs,and gave me exactly what I wanted.Always professional and respectful. Thank you...love my C300. Kathi Livingston

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
388 cars in stock
308 new42 used38 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Our 22-acre dealership has been family owned & operated for over 45 years, and we believe that the experience of buying a Mercedes-Benz should be as enjoyable as driving one. With exceptional offers on one of the largest inventories of New & Certified Per-Owned vehicles, we make it easier to realize the dream of driving home a Mercedes-Benz. Master Certified Sales & Service Staff and Zero-Wait Service are all part of our 5-Star Service at One Star Drive.

Visit us today off the 5 freeway and Avery, at One Star Drive or online at mblaguna.com.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

What shoppers are searching for