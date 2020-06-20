5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I usually don’t write reviews but I just had to because I’ve never experienced such an amazing service. Gerhard Jurinek is an expert on all things Mercedes and went above and beyond to ensure that I had the best car buying experience! This is my first car purchase and I had researched for almost 6 months before reaching out to MBLN. Despite my prep work, I was blown away by everything Gerhard shared about owning or leasing a car, especially a Mercedes. He was so attentive about my needs and found me a car that I didn’t even think I could afford. I wanted a white car with black accents, all safety features, all leather and a great sound system... I got all that and more! The most impressive part of my car buying experience was when I had to leave for a quick lunch with my colleagues after choosing my car. Meanwhile, Gerhard was proactive about getting my paperwork in order, got the car detailed and ready for delivery. After I was back, I just walked through the paperwork with Anita, who explained everything in English without any technical jargon, and was out in less than 20 mins! I can’t believe that I have the car of my dreams! Thank you Gerhard, Anita and MBLN for making my car buying experience seemless... If you guys want an incredible car buying or leasing experience I would highly recommend Gerhard Jurinek to walk you through it! Read more