Best experience
by 02/26/2022on
This is the second time I leased a car from Irvine BMW. And both times ( 3 years ago and a month ago ) Aaron Hawkins was the sales person that helped me . I live in Los Angeles and talked to Aaron over the phone , he gave me the best deal and did all paperwork before I drive to Irvine and everything was ready for me . He is very down to earth and has a great bed side of manner . He is very easy to work with . Thanks Aaron .
2018 BMW i3
by 02/25/2022on
The entire process of getting the car was very pleasant. I was contacted right away once I submitted the inquiry about the vehicle online. It was easy to make the appointment to see the car. The sales consultant was very knowledgeable and courteous. I had a lot of questions and the consultant was very patient and caring. It was really a stress-free car buying experience.
If you don't mind calling and being let down, this is the place for you.
by 02/04/2022on
No reply when message left with automated or in person mechanism. Told one thing and not honored when spouse brought car in. Left to wait in the service area multiple times. Promised a call back and not contacted several times.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 01/08/2022on
Chris L worked with me to overcome a challenging sales situation that I presented them with. Gary T in service was very easy to wrk with.
Great service
by 12/31/2021on
We work with Artin in sales my wife and I had a great experience purchasing a CPO from Artin he made sure that all of the questions were answered quickly.we will return.thank you
Great experience
by 11/27/2021on
Great BMW buying experience with Artin Such a professional person . This is my fourth BMW, of which three were purchased at Irvine BMW
Great experience
by 10/23/2021on
Attin was easy and pleasant to work with. He was knowledgeable and able to quickly help me through the car leasing process. Would definitely recommend Irvine BMW.
fast and easy smooth buying process
by 09/01/2021on
look for aaron when you buy a car. got a good deal and took 3 hours to get out of the dealer with a new car. highly recommending.
Irvine bmw
by 08/29/2021on
In and out the car buying experience couldn’t be better at smoother.thank you Artin
Wonderful Buying Experience
by 08/09/2021on
Irvine BMW provided exemplary service as I purchased my new vehicle. Renzo, my New Vehicle Client Advisor went well above and way beyond to ensure a seamless and pleasant buying experience. I will absolutely go back to Renzo and Irvine BMW for my next vehicle purchase!
My son want to buy a car
by 08/02/2021on
My son was looking for a car lately, he knows exactly which car he wants, after a little research he found a good one, a Mazda3 grey color, I contact Moe Mallah about this car yesterday, Moe reply to me immediately saying that this car was available, we drove all the way to Irvine from Gardena and Moe was waiting for us which I really appreciated, Moe take my son for a test driving and Moe was talking to my son, my son love the car, we comeback today Sunday because my son make the decision to buy the car he loves and this is thank to Moe, the reason for my review is because Moe Mallah was an excellent Salesman, Moe understand the kind of car my son wants he don’t put pressure on my son and I Moe treat us with respect, he knows a lot about the car and Moe was patient with my son. I give Moe 5 Stars because he deserved, he provide excellent service to me and my son, he was a genuine salesman, hard to find one this days Moe was so nice to us he didn’t try to push the sale and he comunícate really well with my son, I like that (my son and I went to another dealer before and the salesman lie to us saying in the phone that one car was available and when we got there this salesman try to sell us another car) that’s why I love Moe’s customer service because he didn’t put pressure on my son to buy the car, my son leaves BMW Irvine happy with his car. Thank you Moe Mallah for your excellent service, keep providing all the people with your excellent service, because today is hard to find a good salesman. In my case when I’m ready for my car I’m going to visit you, is a promise. Keep the good work Moe Mallah
Carolynn and Matt are amazing!
by 07/17/2021on
Carolynn Nguyen and Matt Mahjoob are the best! They are very professional, detail oriented, very fast, no BS.
A great experience purchasing a new car
by 07/07/2021on
Chris was an amazing salesperson. I was able to work with him to find the right car for myself and we discussed pricing over email. When I got to the dealership, it took me 30 minutes to get all of the paperwork done and be on the road with my new car; I could not ask for anything better. Irvine BMW has always been a great place for me to lease my car and Chris made sure my most recent experience lived up to my previous experiences at the dealership. I would strongly recommend seeking out Chris at Irvine BMW if you are looking for a new car.
Poor sales practices.
by 04/08/2021on
Submitted an inquiry about a month ago for a BMW X4 advertised on Edmonds. Ad said it’s a demonstrator for which all bmw lease and financing deals still apply. When the sales person responded she indicated the ad was a mistake and that bmw leases deals do not apply because it has too many miles. Also gave me a number on my trade-in that she immediately said is too low so I should sell it myself. Finally, she told me car is already so heavily discounted that she can’t discount it at all from the advertised price. Watched their ad out of curiosity over the next month. They never corrected their ad to indicate it’s not eligible for a bmw lease. They also discounted their non-discountable price by thousands until it sold. Worst experience I’ve had with an internet department.
Work with Chris Lorentzen and leave with a big smile under your mask
by 03/23/2021on
I always go to Chris Lorentzen, Lease Portfolio Manager, and get the best deal from him! Just got my 3rd one from him and I’m 100% sure no one else could beat what I got!
Irvine BMW
by 03/05/2021on
Always attentive service.
430i Gran Coupe
by 01/31/2021on
Sales Rep (Aaron Hawkins) was patient, professional and pleasant to deal with. I had some issues with the car and he was responsive with my calls and texts. Issues was resolved to my satisfaction. Overall, it was a good experience.
Irvine BMW is the best!
by 01/30/2021on
Irvine BMW is the best! Their customer service is unbeatable. They were so friendly and patient and took the time to walk me through buying out my lease. Thank you for making the purchase of my car so seamless! If you want the absolute best deal go to Irvine BMW. I called two other BMW dealers and both gave me higher quotes and were sneakily adding fees. This is my second time purchasing a vehicle, and you will absolutely get the best deal at Irvine. Ask for Chris Lorentzen, he was so patient, straight forward and helpful! Thank you Chris! And if you go to the finance office make sure to ask for Jason Nazarinia!
Great service!
by 01/11/2021on
Just got my 2nd car from Irvine BMW. I live quite a bit away from the dealership, but I returned because of Renzo Montoya. He has been very helpful through the process with both of my cars and highly recommend him! Throughout the purchasing process, I visit many dealership and work with many associates, but Renzo has been easy and comfortable to work with. His associate, Jared, also provided great assistance with the car delivery. Amazing team and I cannot recommend them enough!
Who knew buying a car would be this pleasant?
by 01/05/2021on
After researching car online, I found one that suited me on Irvine BMW’s website. Once I was at the dealership, the whole transaction was simple. My sales person Danny Miller was very knowledgeable and helpful. Ken in finance was too. Overall it was a very easy process and now I have a beautiful new car! Thank you Irvine BMW.
New 330i from Moe Mallah
by 12/31/2020on
Our sales advisor Moe Mallah is the best in Southern California , we’ve been trying to get a deal on 2021 330i for 2 months , glad we came by Moe he made it happen . Really appreciate it Moe