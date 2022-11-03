1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Ultimately the WORST customer service I have ever dealt with. Wait days for a phone call that never comes on a vehicle that was bought from them, that has had issues from day 1, that is sitting in their parking lot waiting to be fixed. Have not even had this vehicle long enough to make the first payment, and this issues just keep building up. They have had the vehicle for well over a week now and still can't figure out what's wrong with it. When we call to get the progress of the vehicle never get a return phone call!!! Lied to from the get go. If you specifically ask the same question 3 different times and are told the same answer 3 times you would expect it to be correct, especially when you find out the former owner of the vehicle is a salesman at the dealership. They have known from day 1 with that vehicle what the issues were and chose to dump the problem on to some unsuspecting consumer. When the manager does not return phone calls, avoids you, they clearly know there is an issue and are proving everyday that they DO NOT CARE. If we would have known this NEVER would have purchased the vehicle. And I will NEVER recommend this dealership to anyone. As a matter of fact I have told several people to avoid it!!! DO NOT PURCHASE anything from this dealership!!!! Read more