Fairfield Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Fairfield Chevrolet
Great Staff and Customer Service
by 03/11/2022on
Mike and Cindy made sure my car was serviced in in a timely fashion and didn’t feel like I was taking advantaged of.I will definitely be returning for my next service. Great Dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will not fix a warranty issue
by 11/17/2021on
This dealer only accepts direct payment instead of warranty and they will try to defraud you, they did that to us in the past (and we complained to Chevrolet and Chevrolet fixed it) and they tried to do it again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Run away for an honest dealership.
by 05/17/2021on
Vehicle was advertised for a firm price. Contacted everyone at Fairfield Chevy attempting to send cash for the purchase. Was told vehicle was not on site by the sales manager, other contacts told me it was sitting on their back lot. 9 days later the vehicle miraculously appeared with a $2,000 plus price increase. According to the sales manager they have a right to change their prices. Just be wary.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Don’t finance from there
by 02/27/2021on
Don’t finance from there the finance lady adds the maintenance contract in the price after you say no to it. She also runs your credit 7 times so she can get the highest interest rate
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BAD CO-ORDINATION
by 05/16/2018on
I made an appointment but had to cancel. I try to reschedule and the gentleman told me I could only have a 1030 appointment but when I went online there were two open slots, one for 0750 and 0950. I find it disturbing that the person doing the appointment cannot see open slots that are available. It appears that personal feelings are coming into play.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WORST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
by 10/13/2016on
Ultimately the WORST customer service I have ever dealt with. Wait days for a phone call that never comes on a vehicle that was bought from them, that has had issues from day 1, that is sitting in their parking lot waiting to be fixed. Have not even had this vehicle long enough to make the first payment, and this issues just keep building up. They have had the vehicle for well over a week now and still can't figure out what's wrong with it. When we call to get the progress of the vehicle never get a return phone call!!! Lied to from the get go. If you specifically ask the same question 3 different times and are told the same answer 3 times you would expect it to be correct, especially when you find out the former owner of the vehicle is a salesman at the dealership. They have known from day 1 with that vehicle what the issues were and chose to dump the problem on to some unsuspecting consumer. When the manager does not return phone calls, avoids you, they clearly know there is an issue and are proving everyday that they DO NOT CARE. If we would have known this NEVER would have purchased the vehicle. And I will NEVER recommend this dealership to anyone. As a matter of fact I have told several people to avoid it!!! DO NOT PURCHASE anything from this dealership!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
best car buying experience ever
by 03/10/2015on
Tips s an amazing car dealer I age bought many cars in my life and never felt the urge to write a review but the salesman Benny is so knowledgeable about the Chevrolet cars and the manager Al so intelligent and logical that I was speechless and they sold me the truck. I hope Benny would name his child after me
Trouble in closing a sale
by 10/13/2009on
In my view the dealership did not do enough to resolve a disagreement about the vehicle description and price. I would not do business with them.
Service Department is tops
by 01/31/2009on
The service department is right on top of any item. on several trips they have taken our vehicles right in with out an appointment to fix some item that only takes a couple of minutes. They are right on top of any items that have been brought to the manufactors attention.
1 Comments