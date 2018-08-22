Niello BMW Elk Grove
Customer Reviews of Niello BMW Elk Grove
I have had nothing but bad dealings with this dealership. Rude, snobby employees and I have had friends that have had similar experiences. One of the worst BMW dealerships in the Sacramento/Elk Grove area. They are not helpful or accommodating when both buying a car,new and used and servicing your vehicle. They also try to get more money out of you telling the customer work needs to be done on a car when it doesn't. Very disappointed with this place. I have had BMW's all my life and never will I step foot into this place again. I gave them 3 chances thinking they'd get better. Nope.
Fantastic Dealership!! Awesome Experience!!
I negotiated a lease on a 2014 BMW X5 50 M Sport. I live in Nevada, and negotiated a very competitive price for this vehicle. My experience was awesome, and I will recommend this BMW dealership to friends and associates. Tommy L. and Joe D. worked everything to make my experience outstanding. Grover M., Las Vegas, NV
Amir M. is a Star!
My wife and I have been shopping these past few months for a replacement SUV to her Lexus GX470. We had some free time Friday evening and decided to visit Niello BMW just to look at vehicles (with no intention of immediately buying). We were greeted by Amir M. who was very friendly and polite. No pressure, no hard sell. I can tell you we were so impressed by him and their vehicle selection that we came back the next morning and settled on a fair and reasonable price for an 2013 X5 35i. The purchase process was painless as it only took 45 minutes. Again, no tricks or upselling or pressure by the finance manager. We have returned several times to purchase accessories or to ask questions about the vehicle and Amir happens to be in. Amir greets us and escorts us around the dealership, introducing us to key folks in the Service Department and Parts Department. I have purchased many luxury vehicles in the past, and I have to say this is the best experience I have had. Amir is a great ambassador for Niello BMW!
BMW 2014 X3 purchase
Our car buying experience at Niello BMW was enjoyable and pressure free. Our sales person Allen A. was very pleasant, knowledgeable, and accommodating. He did a great job of demonstrating the X3's many technological options. They were very competitive in final price with much larger dealerships which was an added plus, because we wanted to buy in the Sacramento area. Niello BMW Elk Grove was a very pleasant buying experience.
