5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I have been shopping these past few months for a replacement SUV to her Lexus GX470. We had some free time Friday evening and decided to visit Niello BMW just to look at vehicles (with no intention of immediately buying). We were greeted by Amir M. who was very friendly and polite. No pressure, no hard sell. I can tell you we were so impressed by him and their vehicle selection that we came back the next morning and settled on a fair and reasonable price for an 2013 X5 35i. The purchase process was painless as it only took 45 minutes. Again, no tricks or upselling or pressure by the finance manager. We have returned several times to purchase accessories or to ask questions about the vehicle and Amir happens to be in. Amir greets us and escorts us around the dealership, introducing us to key folks in the Service Department and Parts Department. I have purchased many luxury vehicles in the past, and I have to say this is the best experience I have had. Amir is a great ambassador for Niello BMW! Read more