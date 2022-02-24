Carson Honda
Mrs.
by 02/24/2022on
Great Service and very friendly staff. Carson Honda has been very helpful and understanding. This is our 3rd purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stephanie in service is the best!
by 05/04/2022on
My sales experience was awful. My service experience was great thanks to Stephanie in the service department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda CR-V Purchase in Carson Honda
by 02/10/2022on
Had a seamless experience with Carson Honda in buying my new Honda CR-V Hybrid. My Sales rep Joseph Advinculla one of the best rep , helped me to explain about the current situation and helped to get a better deal for the car. He will be to your go to guy while you want to meet any one in carson Honda. He was able to get the Car before the date he promised and was very prompt in answering the questions and calls. A special mention to Dean the General Manager , understood my situation and spoke to district head to get the car well before the date it was promised. Kudos to carson Honda. Thanks to Joseph for all your efforts, I will give you 10/10 for all your efforts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My experience was super Great !!
by 09/08/2021on
Thank you to everyone who helped me in my new car transition especially JUAN and Oscar super helpful and answered all my questions and concerns ! I will one hundred percent recommend them to anyone and everyone !!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 05/07/2021on
Miguel alfaro was really helpful on helping me get my first car. Ask for miguel if you guys ever need help on getting a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Accountability
by 05/24/2019on
I am so disappointed with this dealership. I have been getting my car serviced here for years. Early last month, I had my regular maintenance and specifically asked the advisor to check my batteries because my car didn't start and had to get jumped 3 times the last few weeks. First of, it took almost the whole day for an oil change and an alignment. And yes, I had an appointment. But thanks for the 2 pens you gave me for the 8 hour wait. A couple of days later, my parents borrowed my car and the tire warning went off. They took it to America's Tires and was informed that it was over inflated. Another 2 days later and my car wouldn't start. My neighbor is a mechanic and checked my batteries, dead. I tried contacting the dealership a few times. I left a voicemail for the service manager and the general manager. I also filled out their "Contact Us" on their website. No reply. I figured dispute the charge and someone will contact me. Sure enough, I was finally contacted. It took a few weeks. Of course they denied that I ever contacted them. They also said that checking the batteries and putting air on the tires was "COMPLIMENTARY". So I guess that means they don't have to do it. They just want us to think they did. It makes me wonder what else did they not check? They also showed "proof" that they tested my battery. Proof that I did not get a copy of. And they said that I never sent them proof that my tires were over inflated. They never asked for it. How can they? They never contacted me back! Anyways, I didn't even ask America's Tires for paperwork. Why would I? Who lies about over inflated tires? They declined my credit card dispute. I'm thinking about fighting it again but I really don't want to waste any more time with people who has no accountability of their mistakes. They can go ahead and take their payment back since that will be the last time they will get my money. Piece of advice: If you value your time, your money and most importantly, your life; do not go here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Honda service
by 01/28/2019on
Super satisfied customer with the EXCELLENT service thank you always Carson Honda staff esp Mr Erwin Mauricio.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brooke Shelton, Thank you for all your help!
by 01/26/2019on
Brooke Shelton is such an amazing service advisor! She has helped my husband and I before, she delivers the best customer service! Thanks for all your help Brooke!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CR-V owner
by 01/22/2019on
good services
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent, courteous staff, welcoming experience
by 01/15/2019on
Awesome experience every time I visit Carson Honda, Erwin, the service advisor is so helpful and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Auto Service and Great Service Advisor
by 01/11/2019on
I've been more than 8 years i used to service my two car to this dealer. It's really nice for me because it's close to my house. They have excellent auto service and great service advisor that will help you for your need.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/07/2019on
The service guy Javier Torres was very helpful and very nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stereo Screen is Blank
by 01/07/2019on
Bluetooth calls freeze. Stereo is now blank - no display, after the many visits and updates made. The dealer left my stereo worse than it was before. So upsetting!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My go to dealership!
by 01/02/2019on
Honesty, courtesy and excellence! That’s how I describe the Service Dept at Carson Honda. Jaime took great care of me and I was in and out in record time. I won’t take my Pilot anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/01/2019on
Good quality and customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recalibrate navigation
by 12/31/2018on
I had my windshield replaced Thus the navigation system had to be recalibrated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sensors
by 12/10/2018on
Jaime was extremely helpful and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing fast friendly service
by 11/26/2018on
I was very pleased my car had its oil service fast and prompt . I was too early for my appointment and they took me in early. The service specialist was very knowledgeable and friend thank you .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used gmc yukon xl
by 10/13/2018on
Bought a used 2016 yukon xl. It ends up that it had a brake light issue. Took it in they said they would replace it. They replaced it with a used brake light. Let them know i was not happy with the used light and I wanted a new one. Mr. Contreras let me know that they usually put used parts. I was disappointed. Safety issue. All lights should be replaced with new ones.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
CARSON HONDA - STILL THE BEST AFTER 3 NEW HONDA CIVICS SINCE 2007 :) !
by 10/01/2018on
After 3 Honda Civic purchases from 2007 until 3 weeks ago, the quality of service has only become accentuated for the ultimate in service, care for the customer regardless of whether a 'Deal' is concluded or NOT, and the desire for customer satisfaction regardless of when the customer leaves - either WITH or WITHOUT a car....Today's SYPERB sales personnel are highlighted by 1] Octavio, 2] Lilly 3] Osvaldo and 4] Mike
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service
by 09/12/2018on
I purchased my car at Culver City Honda, took it there a couple times for service, then I decided to try Carson Honda and what a difference! The sales at Culver City was on point, but their service department lacks efficiency and integrity. At Carson Honda I ALWAYS get A+ service from the staff down to the job itself. Easy appointments, fast service, smiles, happy staff, and my car is well taken care of. I will return to Carson Honda for my next car purchase too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
