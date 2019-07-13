service Rating

The place to go for ABUSE along with service. I have never had service like I got from THIS dealership. 5:30pm I got a flat tire going to the city. I was able to pull of the West Grand Ave exit in Oakland. I called up the dealership because I needed to figure out what was covered in my warranty. I called once and the receptionist put me on hold for a service manager. I told her I had a flat tire and was sitting in Oakland. What she didn't tell me is that they were closing in 20 minutes I found this out at 6:45 when I talked with Guy Parrish in sales. I'm on hold for 5 minutes so I called back and was put on hold again. I called back and was put on hold again. I called sales and asked if someone would please get a service manager on the phone. At this point I'm livid and just need to talk with someone who can check my coverage. Natalia really didn't care that I have now called 4 times for service and NO ONE is taking the time to get me to a Service manager and NO ONE is showing concern that I'm stranded in Oakland and trying to pick up my kid in the city. And NO ONE is bothering to mention that the service department is closing in 5 minutes. She takes down my number and tells me she'll have the sales manager walk over to service and have someone call me knowing that no one would bother to get back to me until......tomorrow? next week? in a year? (It's now 11:50 and they still haven't called). Now it's almost 6pm. So I try once again to call service. I get Debbie who is more callous than Natalia. She doesn't bother to tell me that they are closing in a few minutes but gives me the number for roadside assistant. Even if I got my car towed to them. THEY ARE CLOSING. She knows I'm trying to get to the city to pick up my daughter. She knows there is no way they are going to fix my car tonight or be able to get me the details of my warranty. Why not just give me that information? Roadside assistant told me I could drive on my tire for 50 miles and so I went to get my tire fixed at their competitors who's been taking care of me since 2005. I paid for my tires out of pocket regardless of what my coverage is and I will NEVER, EVER go back to this dealership again. I'll take my car to SF for service. It's now almost 6:50 as I write this and no one's called be back about the details of my warranty on the car. Not service. Not the sales manager who obviously knows that I have a flat tire to see if everything is okay. I actually called back to get the name of their GM: Jen Bishop and Guy Parrish offered a weak apology. WEAK! So if that is the type of customer service you are into, go ahead and take your vehicle to Weatherford BMW. Enjoy the snarky, callous receptionists and the general lack of customer service. It's the place to go for those who enjoy emotional abuse with their car maintenance. Read more