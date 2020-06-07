Antioch Nissan
Outstanding service
by 07/06/2020on
My experience was so Awesome,They told me I can go home with 1 Car but then we went home with 2 cars ,1 brand new and 1used. With the help of one of their greatest sales agent Sergio Morales. I will recommend this dealership to everyone.Their really friendly and helpfull.
Outstanding service
by 07/06/2020on
Excellent Experience
by 04/14/2020on
We had a very nice experience at Antioch Nissan. Working with David Northrop, we had everything hashed out even before we set foot in the dealership. We used the Costco car buying program and David made the entire buying process transparent and painless. Probably the best new car buying experience we've ever had.
Be warned
by 07/06/2018on
I suppose it's my fault that I didn't know anything about buying a car and went in there alone I should have blue book the car that I bought that only have five thousand miles on it because it blue books at 6,000 and they charged me $ over 15,000 I had a nice trade in that they only gave me $500 for the car only had five thousand miles on it and the tires were shot within a month I had to buy new tires I didn't look at the tires when I bought it it's been a year-and-a-half later and what stands out most in my mind besides getting the worst car deal ever is one of the sales guys saying and laughing this is the best car deal of the day I now know it was in his favor all I'm saying is if you're female and you don't know nothing about cars don't go in there alone
Outstanding service
by 05/19/2018on
Mark and his team were amazing! I thought i was gonna have to walk out without a car... But no! They did it! I was finally able to get my own car!! A car that i can rely upon to get me to and from work. Amazing customer service.
Amazing Buying Experience
by 07/01/2017on
There is nothing more I hate then salesman, but Miguel at Nissan made it an experience. He showed me the features of my new car but didn't over explain them. He only showed me cars that I would fit in( I'm 6'5). He stayed in constant communication with me and helped me get a car I love at a price I can afford.
phenomenal performance!
by 12/13/2016on
I definitely recommend this company to anyone!! 5 stars! Miguel helped me get the car of my dream, and everything was handled as i expected to be. Thank you Antioch Nissan 😊❤️❤️❤️
My Experience at antioch nissan
by 12/06/2016on
My Experience at Antioch Nissan was great, right when I entered the parting lot I was greeted, my sales persons were Mike and Miguel the general managers. they not only put me in the car of my dreams, but they also gave me an amazing deal. they even had someone on the spot to give me a quote on my insurance I was very shocked on the quote because I thought it would be even more expensive because it was at the dealership that is actually false. So on Saturday not only did I leave with a new car but I left with an amazing deal on insurance. come see Mike and Miguel at Antioch Nissan!
Great Experience
by 12/06/2016on
Miguel Santuario was great to work with. He won my business from another dealership with his customer service and competitive price. Miguel and the team at Antioch Nissan met all my expectations, will definitely return.
Antioch Nissan -- Beware of Used Car Dealers, They Can't Be Trusted
by 02/23/2015on
Antioch Nissan sells used cars that aren't worth the sales price no matter how little you pay. Because Nissan sells cars nationwide and internationally, you would think that they could be trusted but you'd be wrong. I bought a used car from Antioch Nissan that had been waxed over with some kind of car body paint that made the car look like new. But after I got the car home and washed it, the imperfections revealed themselves. The paint on the roof and along the side doors had been worn away by the sun and other extreme weathering, and scratches and nicks on the bumper became apparent. The car body went from new and shiny looking to old, dull and defective after one wash with mild soap and water. Additionally, the air conditioner didn't work and the gear shift on the floor between the seats easily slips out of drive and into neutral if you bump it by accident. When test driving the vehicle, I tried to check for such problems but the car salesman engaged me in continuous conversation that made it difficult to remember what I was supposed to be checking for. These salesmen bad mouth other dealerships and then pull the same underhanded tricks or worse on their customers, like tampering with the odometer. Final warning, steer clear of Antioch Nissan, especially, Sam and the manager, Ahmad. They're as slick as they come and will do nothing to fix a used car after it leaves their lot.
Should have read the reviews first!
by 03/06/2010on
We happened to find a Nissan Versa at a great price online at this dealership. 08 for 10,999. So first thing the sales person although helpfull didn't know anything about the cars he was selling and seemed fairly new to the store so I can't necessarily fault him for that. We talked to the sales manager and he told us that the price was 11,999. We told him about their ad on the web and he said that they would honor that. We wanted to take a look at some others and in particular the same car (with the same approx mileage and same year) in red at another dealership for the same price. The sales manager asked if he could bring the total out the door price down to 11,500 if we would buy now. We said yes because it was a better deal than other places had offered. However when the paperwork was written up he never told us what the car price would be if the out the door price was 11,500 but we took his word that everything was correct and so didn't pull out a calculator to add up the price in the contract. We added the warranty and GAP insurance so the total vehicle price was well hidden. I later calculated the total and it came to 12,000. When we talked to the sales manager later he said he couldn't remember the actual deal and that his manager said that he only remembers that we agreed to 12,000. I know it's only 500 dollars but to be scammed out of it and not be able to re-contract based on incorrect info on the contract (besides the vehicle price discrepency the interest rate is wrong as well but that is being corrected by the bank (Always use your personal bank when financing so the dealership can't change your rate!)) made the entire situation worse. We now are told that we can cancel the warranty within 30 days but have to wait for the paperwork to arrive, bring it to the general manager, and refinance with the bank to lower the monthly payments.
terrible experience DON'T EVER GO TO ANTIOCH NISSAN!!!!!!!
by 01/04/2010on
the worse experience - coerce you to buy one of their cars then they load the bill. they double talk to you and make you sign, not disclosing the truth until it's too late. they don't even accept your cancellations - not acknowledging receipt of notice. HORRIBLE!!!!!!!!!
Avoid Antioch, or at least be very, very careful
by 06/02/2008on
Bait and switch dealer. Their sales manager promised to sell me a specific Altima hybrid for $5,000 MSRP. These cars aren't moving, at least at Antioch. They had 12 new 2008s on the lot and at least 5 2007s which were advertised at $5K off MSRP. On Friday, 5/30/08, I called Antioch Nissan to ask if they would do $5K off the list for the 2008. I'd make the 40 mile drive that day if they would. I checked nissanusa.com which has a feature that allows you to see a dealer's current inventory of new cars, which is how I knew they had 12 2008's and precisely which models including VIN. I spoke with Joe Pelacios who said he would check with his managers. A few minutes later, I received a call from Carlos Torres, who presented himself as a manager with authority. He said "yes." As I said, I had already done my research and asked if they would sell me either the base or base plus convenience package for $5K off. Carlos said that Antioch would sell any Altima Hybrid to me for $5K if I came in that day or the next. Carlos agreed, but clarified that the $5K off did not include tax, title or license. Although I assumed the $5K discount included all rebates and incentives, I asked Carlos to confirm that Antioch was keeping the rebate check, which was acceptable. I told him that I would be driving from far away, and that I was only coming in to Antioch for this deal, and even offered to commit to a specific car so that the car wouldn't be "sold" to someone else before I got there. Carlos said, don't worry, they had plenty; just pick the car I liked, and I would get it for $5K off list. Carlos then said come in and ask for him or Joe. I made an appointment with Joe. Although I was ready to head straight out to Antioch on Friday, Joe recommended I come in Saturday, so I made an appointment with him for the next day. I actually asked about a specific car and gave him the VIN and price. I made a point of saying I wanted a car with less than 50 miles on the odometer, preferably less than 20. Joes wouldn't check, but said that he test drove that car on Wednesday and that it had less than 20 miles on it. On Saturday 5/31/08, I packed my wife and kids into the car and made the 45 minute drive out to Antioch, hitting some weekend traffic on Highway 4. Carlos wasn't there, but Joe was. Just like nissanusa.com indicated, there were 12 new 2008 Altima Hybrids. I found the car that Joe and I had spoken about over the phone, and took it for a test drive. Instead of the less than 20 miles, the car actually had 134 miles on the odometer. However, the car drove fine and at a $5K discount, I wasn't going to quibble. Besides, it turned out Joe was a rookie in his first month on the job, so I cut him some slack. Since the $5K discount was to apply on all of the 2008 NAH's, my wife asked to test drive a slightly more expensive one. That's when the trouble began. Joe went to get the keys for the other car, but didn't return right away. When he did, he brought the Finance Manager. I'm afraid I didn't catch her name, but she was very professional, and seemed genuinely distressed. She said that when Joe had come to get the key for the second car, she became concerned. I suppose that she didn't want a rookie salesman to spend time on test drives unless there was a sure sale involved. Anyway, when Joe told her the deal Carlos had promised me, she came out to tell me that she was sorry, but they couldn't give me the discount. She let me explain my side of the story, and was even more sorry that I had driven so far because of Carlos' promise. She said the Carlos shouldn't have said that, and that he would be reprimanded, and then asked if she could do anything to make it up to me. I think she was being honest and sincere. I explained that I had come all the way, with the specific intention of buying a specific car at the price that I was promised, and that Antioch should honor its commitments. She left to speak with her bo
Unethical Dealership! Please Do Not Shop at Antioch Nissan!
by 04/06/2008on
I had the worst experience of my life at Antioch Nissan. I plead with you not to go there. Go anywhere else, you'll be glad you did!!! I am a single mother who purchased a year old Altima. As soon as I drove it off the lot, fluids were leaking from it, it was smoking, the CD player did not work, my son found touch up paint on the passenger panel. I turned around and went directly back - knowing then I was at their mercy. To make a very loooonnnnngggg story short. When I went back, the Manager told me I could turn the "used" vehicle in but I'd have to pay more for a "new" vehicle. So I found a brand new "basic" Altima. The manager, proceeded to add without my consent a GPS tracking device - which I said I didn't want and I HAVE NEVER USED! He also added high gloss coating wax and a "special" alarm. I told him I did not want any of this. He blackmailed/bullied me and said he would not take back the smoking/fluid leaking Altima, unless I agreed to buy all these extras. I was thoroughly taken advantage of. I feel because I was a woman, he intimated me into spending over $25,000 on a stinking "basic" Altima! That same day when I was at the dealership another customer was yelling about how he was taken advantage of. So I guess they don't discriminate - they treat both men and women the same - horribly! I have never been treated so poorly in all my life. I have bought at least 7 new cars in my life with good experiences. I am so disgusted with Antioch Nissan - that I will never ever buy another NISSAN! [violative content deleted] Please if you love your family members, your mother, your daughter, your sister, your father, your son - you will steer clear of Antioch Nissan!
Oil change
by 02/29/2008on
Took my 2007 SE-R Spec V for its first oil change. Was a straight forward transaction just as it should be .
Not impressed
by 02/29/2008on
Went to buy a 2007 Altima Hybrid..Had done all the research myself and knew the car very well.The sales guy asked if I was interested in the 3.5 with the turbo charger?!!! When I told him they didn't make that model he seemed confused and made out I was a smart ass. Needless to say from there on it only got worse. He had no idea what he was selling and kept referring to the sticker on the window (I really didn't care as I was going to buy the car anyway) We did some haggling and promises were made from him about my trade in and the finance arrangements only to be told in final negotiations that they could not honor this as they would loose money. I understood. At least I got to drive the vehicle and feel how it handled for being there for 2 hours...I went the next day to another dealership and purchased the car I had test driven.. Bad luck Antioch Nissan.
Bad Sales Reps and Management
by 09/16/2007on
I was looking for a New loaded 2007 Armada so I got the info on this SUV from Nissan USA website. I called a sales rep named Duke, and asked him about a new Armada 2007 LE with all the option. He had it and I gave my price and he said ok. I drove all the way from Fremont to Antioch (a bout 1 hr and 15 minutes) to find out it was a demo Armada that had 3000 miles on it. Duke never said anything about that. I got mad and for what he's done to me and asked to talk to a manger The manager did not do any thing about that, he even threatened to call the police if I don't leave right a way. I am not buying a Nissan any more
